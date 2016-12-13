Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Tuesday, Dec. 13

Boys
Akr. Buchtel 68, Akr. Kenmore 54
Akr. Coventry 69, Mogadore Field 65
Akr. Ellet 84, Akr. Garfield 54
Akr. Firestone 70, Akr. North 47
Akr. Hoban 68, Macedonia Nordonia 54
Akr. Springfield 52, Ravenna 47
Ansonia 65, Bradford 56
Ashtabula St. John 62, Vienna Mathews 54
Atwater Waterloo 53, Ravenna SE 40
Avon 82, N. Olmsted 52
Barberton 66, N. Royalton 53
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 69, Kansas Lakota 52
Beaver Eastern 69, Lucasville Valley 52
Bellville Clear Fork 68, Caledonia River Valley 47
Bethel-Tate 66, Mowrystown Whiteoak 46
Byesville Meadowbrook 59, Zanesville Rosecrans 56
Canfield 56, Austintown Fitch 47
Castalia Margaretta 50, Norwalk St. Paul 49
Centerville 56, Kettering Fairmont 39
Chagrin Falls Kenston 68, Eastlake N. 48
Chillicothe 72, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 69
Cin. Elder 57, Cin. Purcell Marian 41
Cin. La Salle 70, Cin. NW 37
Cin. Moeller 66, Cov. Catholic, Ky. 51
Cin. Mt. Healthy 67, Cin. Western Hills 58
Cin. Oak Hills 42, Cin. Princeton 35
Cin. Sycamore 59, Middletown 58
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 73, Warrensville Hts. 56
Cols. Africentric 70, Cols. Briggs 65
Cols. East 43, Cols. Centennial 40
Cols. Eastmoor 69, Cols. West 38
Cols. Linden McKinley 74, Cols. Mifflin 71
Cols. Northland 73, Cols. Beechcroft 60
Cols. Ready 66, Shekinah Christian 32
Cols. South 53, Cols. Walnut Ridge 50
Cols. St. Charles 78, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 48
Cols. Whetstone 53, Cols. International 38
Columbia Station Columbia 48, Medina Buckeye 46
Copley 81, Alliance 67
Corning Miller 71, Belpre 65
Cortland Lakeview 68, Hubbard 54
Covington 62, Newton Local 45
Creston Norwayne 56, Doylestown Chippewa 52
Cuyahoga Falls 57, Hudson 50
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 52, Akr. East 41
Day. Chaminade Julienne 55, Hamilton Badin 35
Day. Christian 74, Troy Christian 67
Delaware Hayes 50, Marysville 38
Elyria Cath. 76, Parma 59
Fairborn 66, Riverside Stebbins 47
Findlay 80, Holland Springfield 55
Franklin Co., Ind. 56, Hamilton Ross 54
Ft. Loramie 51, Sidney Fairlawn 43
Gallipolis Gallia 53, Chesapeake 31
Garrettsville Garfield 66, Hartville Lake Center Christian 46
Glouster Trimble 62, Crown City S. Gallia 47
Grafton Midview 63, Amherst Steele 54
Greenfield McClain 51, Washington C.H. 35
Greenwich S. Cent. 69, Lucas 41
Grove City Cent. Crossing 50, Pataskala Licking Hts. 39
Groveport-Madison 58, Grove City 46
Hamilton 56, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 46
Hicksville 55, Bryan 47
Houston 50, Botkins 46
Ironton 57, Wheelersburg 50
Kenton 78, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 68
Kinsman Badger 80, Heartland Christian 57
Lancaster 64, Logan 53
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 68, Cols. Horizon Science 49
Lawrenceburg, Ind. 32, Harrison 31
Leavittsburg LaBrae 72, Youngs. Liberty 47
Leesburg Fairfield 84, Manchester 74
Legacy Christian 45, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 30
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 57, Hilliard Darby 51
Lima Sr. 66, Tol. St. John’s 55
Loveland 49, Milford 32
Lynchburg-Clay 73, W. Union 47
Marion Elgin 56, Dola Hardin Northern 40
Mason 72, W. Chester Lakota W. 51
Massillon Jackson 70, Can. Glenoak 43
Massillon Perry 73, Green 57
Massillon Tuslaw 65, Millersburg W. Holmes 53
McArthur Vinton County 78, Athens 59
Medina Highland 63, Wadsworth 56
Mentor 72, Brunswick 64
Minford 63, Franklin Furnace Green 38
Newton Falls 56, Girard 49
Norton 73, Lodi Cloverleaf 45
Pandora-Gilboa 47, Kalida 40
Peninsula Woodridge 47, Streetsboro 45
Piqua 48, Tipp City Tippecanoe 44
Plain City Jonathan Alder 45, Cols. Franklin Hts. 33
Pomeroy Meigs 53, Albany Alexander 49
Portsmouth W. 76, New Boston Glenwood 50
Proctorville Fairland 59, Ironton Rock Hill 26
Reedsville Eastern 50, Stewart Federal Hocking 32
Ridgeway Ridgemont 71, Fostoria St. Wendelin 58
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 61, Augusta, Ky. 53
S. Point 58, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 49
Sarahsville Shenandoah 55, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 48
Seaman N. Adams 61, Chillicothe Huntington 59, OT
Sidney 83, Troy 64
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 68, Cin. Aiken 38
Struthers 74, Jefferson Area 45
Sullivan Black River 68, Brooklyn 59
Tol. Start 47, Fremont Ross 44
Tol. Waite 78, Oregon Clay 41
Twinsburg 55, Kent Roosevelt 29
Uniontown Lake 62, N. Can. Hoover 58
Urbana 52, Day. Carroll 39
Vincent Warren 61, Beverly Ft. Frye 48
W. Jefferson 71, Mechanicsburg 40
Wahama, W.Va. 63, Racine Southern 62
Warren Champion 70, Brookfield 65
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 77, Hillsboro 53
Waverly 52, Jackson 50
Wayne, W.Va. 71, OVC 62
Wellston 61, Bidwell River Valley 41
Whitehall-Yearling 53, Cols. Bexley 43
Wickliffe 71, Geneva 46
Williamsburg 67, Sardinia Eastern Brown 46
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 64, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 43
Wilmington 69, Lees Creek E. Clinton 40
Youngs. East 73, Warren Howland 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Crooksville vs. New Concord John Glenn, ppd.
Carrollton vs. Alliance Marlington, ccd.
W. Lafayette Ridgewood vs. Malvern, ppd. to Feb 21.
Waynesville vs. Blanchester, ppd.
Amanda-Clearcreek vs. Ashville Teays Valley, ppd.
Circleville Logan Elm vs. Bloom-Carroll, ppd. to Dec 19.
Lancaster Fairfield Union vs. Cols. Hamilton Twp., ppd. to Dec 15.
Baltimore Liberty Union vs. Circleville, ppd. to Dec 15.
Williamsport Westfall vs. New Hope Christian, ppd.
New Middletown Spring. vs. Wellsville, ccd.
Hundred, W.Va. vs. Beallsville, ppd. to Jan 7.
Cameron, W.Va. vs. Shadyside, ppd. to Dec 14.
Lowellville vs. Hanoverton United, ccd.
Niles McKinley vs. Poland Seminary, ccd.
Lisbon Beaver vs. Salem, ccd.
Steubenville vs. Youngs. Boardman, ppd. to Dec 16.
McConnelsville Morgan vs. Philo, ppd.
New Lexington vs. Thornville Sheridan, ppd. to Dec 15.
Zanesville W. Muskingum vs. Zanesville Maysville, ppd. to Dec 23.
Uhrichsville Claymont vs. Zanesville, ppd. to Dec 20.
Girls
Archbold 64, Defiance Tinora 38
Bellevue 57, Sandusky Perkins 38
Bloomdale Elmwood 69, Genoa Area 48
Bucyrus 55, Attica Seneca E. 49
Carey 52, Sycamore Mohawk 25
Chillicothe Huntington 51, Chillicothe Zane Trace 34
Cin. Taft 53, Cin. Hughes 41
Clyde 64, Willard 45
Coldwater 68, Celina 15
Cols. Africentric 84, Cols. Briggs 23
Cols. Eastmoor 54, Cols. West 8
Cols. Independence 85, Cols. Marion-Franklin 17
Cols. Northland 83, Cols. Beechcroft 50
Cols. Watterson 57, Marysville 34
Columbus Grove 67, Hamler Patrick Henry 30
Covington 51, Newton Local 46
Dalton 55, Akr. Manchester 44
Defiance 41, Defiance Ayersville 22
Delta 61, W. Unity Hilltop 18
Dublin Coffman 76, Westerville S. 60
Edon 41, Gorham Fayette 33
Elmore Woodmore 46, Pemberville Eastwood 31
Findlay Liberty-Benton 64, Lima Shawnee 45
Ft. Jennings 31, Leipsic 14
Haviland Wayne Trace 51, Paulding 21
Hilliard Darby 49, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 43
Holland Springfield 45, Sylvania Northview 39
Lawrenceburg, Ind. 60, Harrison 30
Loudonville 64, Smithville 49
Mansfield Sr. 60, Shelby 57
Metamora Evergreen 80, Jones Leadership Academy 4
Mt. Vernon 59, Ashland 31
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 43, Bucyrus Wynford 31
Napoleon 61, Sylvania Southview 33
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 55, New Riegel 38
Norwalk 61, Port Clinton 18
Oak Harbor 86, Sandusky St. Mary 58
Old Fort 57, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 32
Perrysburg 67, Bowling Green 44
Pickerington N. 59, Hilliard Davidson 24
Piketon 48, Chillicothe Unioto 44, OT
Pioneer N. Central 29, Montpelier 24
Rossford 48, Fostoria 45
Russia 44, New Knoxville 40
Sherwood Fairview 41, Continental 30
Southeastern 59, Bainbridge Paint Valley 33
Southington Chalker 56, Newbury 21
St. Marys Memorial 73, Delphos St. John’s 38
Stryker 40, Pettisville 35
Tol. Christian 44, Tol. Maumee Valley 30
Tol. Ottawa Hills 40, Northwood 28
Upper Sandusky 87, Morral Ridgedale 44
Van Wert Lincolnview 52, Lima Perry 19
Versailles 58, Lima Bath 28
W. Jefferson 51, London Madison Plains 30
Waynesfield-Goshen 37, McComb 33
Westerville N. 66, Whitehall-Yearling 28
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 41, Maumee 31
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 71, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 23
Worthington Christian 45, Cols. Ready 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Circleville Logan Elm vs. Sugar Grove Berne Union, ppd.
Day. Dunbar vs. Wapakoneta, ppd.
Frankfort Adena vs. Williamsport Westfall, ppd.
Sidney Lehman vs. Spring. Cath. Cent., ppd.