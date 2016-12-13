Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Tuesday, Dec. 13

Boys

Akr. Buchtel 68, Akr. Kenmore 54

Akr. Coventry 69, Mogadore Field 65

Akr. Ellet 84, Akr. Garfield 54

Akr. Firestone 70, Akr. North 47

Akr. Hoban 68, Macedonia Nordonia 54

Akr. Springfield 52, Ravenna 47

Ansonia 65, Bradford 56

Ashtabula St. John 62, Vienna Mathews 54

Atwater Waterloo 53, Ravenna SE 40

Avon 82, N. Olmsted 52

Barberton 66, N. Royalton 53

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 69, Kansas Lakota 52

Beaver Eastern 69, Lucasville Valley 52

Bellville Clear Fork 68, Caledonia River Valley 47

Bethel-Tate 66, Mowrystown Whiteoak 46

Byesville Meadowbrook 59, Zanesville Rosecrans 56

Canfield 56, Austintown Fitch 47

Castalia Margaretta 50, Norwalk St. Paul 49

Centerville 56, Kettering Fairmont 39

Chagrin Falls Kenston 68, Eastlake N. 48

Chillicothe 72, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 69

Cin. Elder 57, Cin. Purcell Marian 41

Cin. La Salle 70, Cin. NW 37

Cin. Moeller 66, Cov. Catholic, Ky. 51

Cin. Mt. Healthy 67, Cin. Western Hills 58

Cin. Oak Hills 42, Cin. Princeton 35

Cin. Sycamore 59, Middletown 58

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 73, Warrensville Hts. 56

Cols. Africentric 70, Cols. Briggs 65

Cols. East 43, Cols. Centennial 40

Cols. Eastmoor 69, Cols. West 38

Cols. Linden McKinley 74, Cols. Mifflin 71

Cols. Northland 73, Cols. Beechcroft 60

Cols. Ready 66, Shekinah Christian 32

Cols. South 53, Cols. Walnut Ridge 50

Cols. St. Charles 78, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 48

Cols. Whetstone 53, Cols. International 38

Columbia Station Columbia 48, Medina Buckeye 46

Copley 81, Alliance 67

Corning Miller 71, Belpre 65

Cortland Lakeview 68, Hubbard 54

Covington 62, Newton Local 45

Creston Norwayne 56, Doylestown Chippewa 52

Cuyahoga Falls 57, Hudson 50

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 52, Akr. East 41

Day. Chaminade Julienne 55, Hamilton Badin 35

Day. Christian 74, Troy Christian 67

Delaware Hayes 50, Marysville 38

Elyria Cath. 76, Parma 59

Fairborn 66, Riverside Stebbins 47

Findlay 80, Holland Springfield 55

Franklin Co., Ind. 56, Hamilton Ross 54

Ft. Loramie 51, Sidney Fairlawn 43

Gallipolis Gallia 53, Chesapeake 31

Garrettsville Garfield 66, Hartville Lake Center Christian 46

Glouster Trimble 62, Crown City S. Gallia 47

Grafton Midview 63, Amherst Steele 54

Greenfield McClain 51, Washington C.H. 35

Greenwich S. Cent. 69, Lucas 41

Grove City Cent. Crossing 50, Pataskala Licking Hts. 39

Groveport-Madison 58, Grove City 46

Hamilton 56, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 46

Hicksville 55, Bryan 47

Houston 50, Botkins 46

Ironton 57, Wheelersburg 50

Kenton 78, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 68

Kinsman Badger 80, Heartland Christian 57

Lancaster 64, Logan 53

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 68, Cols. Horizon Science 49

Lawrenceburg, Ind. 32, Harrison 31

Leavittsburg LaBrae 72, Youngs. Liberty 47

Leesburg Fairfield 84, Manchester 74

Legacy Christian 45, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 30

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 57, Hilliard Darby 51

Lima Sr. 66, Tol. St. John’s 55

Loveland 49, Milford 32

Lynchburg-Clay 73, W. Union 47

Marion Elgin 56, Dola Hardin Northern 40

Mason 72, W. Chester Lakota W. 51

Massillon Jackson 70, Can. Glenoak 43

Massillon Perry 73, Green 57

Massillon Tuslaw 65, Millersburg W. Holmes 53

McArthur Vinton County 78, Athens 59

Medina Highland 63, Wadsworth 56

Mentor 72, Brunswick 64

Minford 63, Franklin Furnace Green 38

Newton Falls 56, Girard 49

Norton 73, Lodi Cloverleaf 45

Pandora-Gilboa 47, Kalida 40

Peninsula Woodridge 47, Streetsboro 45

Piqua 48, Tipp City Tippecanoe 44

Plain City Jonathan Alder 45, Cols. Franklin Hts. 33

Pomeroy Meigs 53, Albany Alexander 49

Portsmouth W. 76, New Boston Glenwood 50

Proctorville Fairland 59, Ironton Rock Hill 26

Reedsville Eastern 50, Stewart Federal Hocking 32

Ridgeway Ridgemont 71, Fostoria St. Wendelin 58

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 61, Augusta, Ky. 53

S. Point 58, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 49

Sarahsville Shenandoah 55, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 48

Seaman N. Adams 61, Chillicothe Huntington 59, OT

Sidney 83, Troy 64

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 68, Cin. Aiken 38

Struthers 74, Jefferson Area 45

Sullivan Black River 68, Brooklyn 59

Tol. Start 47, Fremont Ross 44

Tol. Waite 78, Oregon Clay 41

Twinsburg 55, Kent Roosevelt 29

Uniontown Lake 62, N. Can. Hoover 58

Urbana 52, Day. Carroll 39

Vincent Warren 61, Beverly Ft. Frye 48

W. Jefferson 71, Mechanicsburg 40

Wahama, W.Va. 63, Racine Southern 62

Warren Champion 70, Brookfield 65

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 77, Hillsboro 53

Waverly 52, Jackson 50

Wayne, W.Va. 71, OVC 62

Wellston 61, Bidwell River Valley 41

Whitehall-Yearling 53, Cols. Bexley 43

Wickliffe 71, Geneva 46

Williamsburg 67, Sardinia Eastern Brown 46

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 64, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 43

Wilmington 69, Lees Creek E. Clinton 40

Youngs. East 73, Warren Howland 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Crooksville vs. New Concord John Glenn, ppd.

Carrollton vs. Alliance Marlington, ccd.

W. Lafayette Ridgewood vs. Malvern, ppd. to Feb 21.

Waynesville vs. Blanchester, ppd.

Amanda-Clearcreek vs. Ashville Teays Valley, ppd.

Circleville Logan Elm vs. Bloom-Carroll, ppd. to Dec 19.

Lancaster Fairfield Union vs. Cols. Hamilton Twp., ppd. to Dec 15.

Baltimore Liberty Union vs. Circleville, ppd. to Dec 15.

Williamsport Westfall vs. New Hope Christian, ppd.

New Middletown Spring. vs. Wellsville, ccd.

Hundred, W.Va. vs. Beallsville, ppd. to Jan 7.

Cameron, W.Va. vs. Shadyside, ppd. to Dec 14.

Lowellville vs. Hanoverton United, ccd.

Niles McKinley vs. Poland Seminary, ccd.

Lisbon Beaver vs. Salem, ccd.

Steubenville vs. Youngs. Boardman, ppd. to Dec 16.

McConnelsville Morgan vs. Philo, ppd.

New Lexington vs. Thornville Sheridan, ppd. to Dec 15.

Zanesville W. Muskingum vs. Zanesville Maysville, ppd. to Dec 23.

Uhrichsville Claymont vs. Zanesville, ppd. to Dec 20.

Girls

Archbold 64, Defiance Tinora 38

Bellevue 57, Sandusky Perkins 38

Bloomdale Elmwood 69, Genoa Area 48

Bucyrus 55, Attica Seneca E. 49

Carey 52, Sycamore Mohawk 25

Chillicothe Huntington 51, Chillicothe Zane Trace 34

Cin. Taft 53, Cin. Hughes 41

Clyde 64, Willard 45

Coldwater 68, Celina 15

Cols. Africentric 84, Cols. Briggs 23

Cols. Eastmoor 54, Cols. West 8

Cols. Independence 85, Cols. Marion-Franklin 17

Cols. Northland 83, Cols. Beechcroft 50

Cols. Watterson 57, Marysville 34

Columbus Grove 67, Hamler Patrick Henry 30

Covington 51, Newton Local 46

Dalton 55, Akr. Manchester 44

Defiance 41, Defiance Ayersville 22

Delta 61, W. Unity Hilltop 18

Dublin Coffman 76, Westerville S. 60

Edon 41, Gorham Fayette 33

Elmore Woodmore 46, Pemberville Eastwood 31

Findlay Liberty-Benton 64, Lima Shawnee 45

Ft. Jennings 31, Leipsic 14

Haviland Wayne Trace 51, Paulding 21

Hilliard Darby 49, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 43

Holland Springfield 45, Sylvania Northview 39

Lawrenceburg, Ind. 60, Harrison 30

Loudonville 64, Smithville 49

Mansfield Sr. 60, Shelby 57

Metamora Evergreen 80, Jones Leadership Academy 4

Mt. Vernon 59, Ashland 31

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 43, Bucyrus Wynford 31

Napoleon 61, Sylvania Southview 33

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 55, New Riegel 38

Norwalk 61, Port Clinton 18

Oak Harbor 86, Sandusky St. Mary 58

Old Fort 57, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 32

Perrysburg 67, Bowling Green 44

Pickerington N. 59, Hilliard Davidson 24

Piketon 48, Chillicothe Unioto 44, OT

Pioneer N. Central 29, Montpelier 24

Rossford 48, Fostoria 45

Russia 44, New Knoxville 40

Sherwood Fairview 41, Continental 30

Southeastern 59, Bainbridge Paint Valley 33

Southington Chalker 56, Newbury 21

St. Marys Memorial 73, Delphos St. John’s 38

Stryker 40, Pettisville 35

Tol. Christian 44, Tol. Maumee Valley 30

Tol. Ottawa Hills 40, Northwood 28

Upper Sandusky 87, Morral Ridgedale 44

Van Wert Lincolnview 52, Lima Perry 19

Versailles 58, Lima Bath 28

W. Jefferson 51, London Madison Plains 30

Waynesfield-Goshen 37, McComb 33

Westerville N. 66, Whitehall-Yearling 28

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 41, Maumee 31

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 71, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 23

Worthington Christian 45, Cols. Ready 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Circleville Logan Elm vs. Sugar Grove Berne Union, ppd.

Day. Dunbar vs. Wapakoneta, ppd.

Frankfort Adena vs. Williamsport Westfall, ppd.

Sidney Lehman vs. Spring. Cath. Cent., ppd.