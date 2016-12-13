Lima area roundup: St. Marys upends Delphos St. John’s

ST. MARYS — Four players for the host Roughriders scored in double digits as St. Marys defeated Delphos St. John’s 73-38 in girls basketball Tuesday night.

Sydney Cisco had 15 points, Makenna Mele and Clare Caywood each scored 14 and Shania Taylor finished with 13 points for the hosts. Jessica Geise had 11 points for the Blue Jays.

Delphos Jefferson 69,

Cory-Rawson 26

DELPHOS — The host Wildcats were strong out of the gate, holding a 16-3 advantage heading into the second quarter. Macy Wallace and Addy Stewart each had 12 points and Michelle Rode scored 10 for Jefferson. Nicki Biery and Brittney Roth each had five points for Cory-Rawson.

Waynesfield-Goshen 37,

McComb 33

MCCOMB — The visiting Tigers overcame a 13-1 deficit at the end of the first quarter to earn the victory. Madison Buffenbarger and Kayla Wicker each had 11 points for W-G.

Versailles 58, Bath 28

VERSAILLES — Heidi Craddock had 10 points, Haley Garland had six points and six rebounds, and Bailey Dackin had eight rebounds for the visiting Wildkittens.

Lincolnview 52,

Perry 19

VAN WERT — Kayla Schimmoeller had 13 points and six rebounds and Alena Looser scored 12 for the host Lancers. E’Nautica Crockett and Kyazia Healey each had six points for Perry.

Russia 44,

New Knoxville 40

NEW KNOXVILLE — Kenzie Schroer had 20 points and Jenna Schwieterman scored nine for the hosts.

Fairview 41,

Continental 30

CONTINENTAL — Amber Logan had 13 points for the host Pirates.

Wayne Trace 51,

Paulding 21

HAVILAND —Briana Townley had 13 points for Paulding.

Wapak game canceled

Due snow in Dayton, Tuesday night’s game between Wapakoneta and Dayton Dunbar was. No makeup date has been announced.

Wrestling

Shawnee tri-meet

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Shawnee fell to Wapakoneta (66-12) and Defiance (53-12). Shawnee’s Clay Adlesh recorded a pair of pins at 160 pounds.

Boys basketball

New Knoxville

games pre-sale

New Knoxville High School will be selling tickets for its games at Parkway on Friday and at Shawnee on Saturday during regular school hours Thursday and Friday in the main office. Tickets for each night are $6 for adults and $4 for students. Tickets at the door will be $6 both nights.

Classic pairings

COLDWATER — The fifth annual Asset Allocation Classic will be held Dec. 28-29 at The Palace in Coldwater .

Coldwater will play St. Henry at 6 p.m. Dec. 28 followed by Marion Local against Celina.

The consolation game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 29 followed by the championship game. For more information contact Coldwater Athletic Director/Assistant Principal Eric Goodwin at [email protected]

Colleges

Women’s basketball

ONU ranked 17th

ADA — Ohio Northern continued its upward climb in the D3Hoops.com poll and moved to No. 17 in the third weekly poll.

The Polar Bears (8-0 overall, 3-0 OAC) were ranked No. 19 in the second weekly D3Hoops.com poll and received 195 points in this week’s poll.

Northern is 8-0 to begin a season for the first time in school history.

Tufts (Mass.) took the top spot with 610 points and 15 first place votes, Amherst (Mass.) is second with 596 points and four first place votes and Scranton (Pa.) rounded out the top three with 568 points and one first place vote.

The Polar Bears return to action at 3 p.m. Saturday as they travel to John Carroll to take on the Blue Streaks.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.