P-G beats Putnam foe Kalida

KALIDA — When the shots are falling, everything else seems to fall into place.

Pandora-Gilboa’s hot outside shooting opened up its inside game in Tuesday’s Putnam County League boys basketball matchup at Kalida, as P-G slipped out with a 47-40 victory over the Wildcats.

Cooper McCullough led P-G (1-1, 1-0 PCL) with a perfect 6-of-6 shooting from the floor, including 5-of-5 shooting on 3-pointers, as he ended the contest with a game-high 18 points. Teammate Drew Johnson scored 12 points, pulled down eight rebounds and made three steals.

“’Coop’ has been a great shooter,” P-G coach Joe Braidic said. “He’s put his time into the game, all summer long to be a good shooter. As a coach, you like to see a guy like that succeed. You know what kind of time and effort he’s put into the game. It just seems like when he steps up like that, we have a chance.”

P-G led most of the game. Kalida’s first lead of the game came seconds into the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Owen Recker, giving the Wildcats a 16-13 advantage.

However, P-G reclaimed the lead with 1:30 left in the half on a rare four-point play by McCullough. The 5-foot-, 11-inch guard sunk a 3-pointer in the right corner and drew a foul. McCullough then sank the free throw, giving his team a 26-25 lead.

By halftime, the Rockets led 29-25. By the end of the third quarter, P-G’s lead was 40-33. Kalida was unable to reclaim the lead the rest of the way.

Grant Laudick led Kalida (2-2, 0-1 PCL) with eight points. Jeffrey Knueve, a 6-4 post player, added seven points. Collin Nartker added six points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

“We were lethargic tonight,” Kalida coach Ryan Stechschulte said. “That’s how we practiced last night. A team with limited experience that we have, you kind of play like you practice. And we weren’t real sharp tonight.

“They packed into a 2-3 zone in the second half and made us beat them with the three. And we did not make shots tonight.”

In the second half, Kalida scored just 15 points, on 7-of-22 shooting from the field.

For the game, P-G shot 42 percent from floor, while Kalida connected on 38 percent of its shots.

P-G outrebounded Kalida, 31-24.

Kalida committed 14 turnovers, while P-G turned the ball over just six times on the night.

Braidic added, “This is a big win for us. I know it’s early for us, our second game, but we were telling the kids that you have to live in the moment and have some fun with it.”

Kalida's Grant Laudick goes up for a shot against Pandora-Gilboa's Chase Huffman during Tuesday night's game at Kalida. Pandora-Gilboa's Jared Breece drives to the basket against Kalida's Austin Nartker during Tuesday night's game in Kalida. Kalida's Braden Decker looks to pass against Pandora-Gilboa's Chase Huffman during Tuesday night's game in Kalida.

By Mark Altstaetter [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.

