Ambroza, Dalton lead round one of Lima city singles

The first round of qualifying for the Lima City Singles closed on Sunday afternoon with one familiar face and one formerly missing person at the top of the leaderboard for the ladies and gentlemen of the bowling community.

It was a familiar perch for Shelley Ambroza who averaged 212 over five games to lead the ladies contingent with a total of 1,061. On the other hand it was a moment well worth the wait for one of the better bowlers in the area, Thomas Dalton.

Dalton, who averaged a little over 237 (1,423), has a difficult five-year run in this tournament which feels strange as he is clearly one of the better bowlers in the area. Dalton was incredibly consistent in his round with all games between 224 and 246. In fact he had three 246 games, two 224 games and a 237 game which matched his average for the event. To say that he was very pleased to be back in the mix would be an understatement.

The scores seemed historically high for the first round for the men with the cut for the 72nd spot for round two being 1165 and 60 of the 72 that qualified for round two averaging over 200.

John Bloomquist was the closest to Dalton with a score of 1389 with former champion Nick Zachariah a pin away at 1388. Kraig Perrine and William Kleffner were knotted at four and five with a tally of 1372.

Sixteen men averaged were more than 100 pins or more over the 200 average plateau for round one.

While a good share of the men who rolled over the weekend found a path to the pocket, the ladies seem to have struggled more than in recent memory.

Defending champion Ambroza who has made it a habit of being near or on top of this event began her round with a 181 game and then never again fell below 200. Donna Childs was even more sluggish out of the gate with games of 140 and 191 but closed very strongly for a strong 1029 set.

Championship contender Chris Mahlie was third at 997 and former multi year champions Cathy Grumblis and Kari Miller were in the next two slots at 939 and 924.

Bethany Pellman and former champion Deb Laudick were the final two competitors that made it to the 900 level with Beth Edwards, Sidney Albert and yet another former champion Amy Newland just a touch behind.

The men return to action for round two on Jan. 7 and the ladies on Jan. 8