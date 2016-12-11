Lima prep roundup: LCC withstands Scott surge

LIMA — Lima Central Catholic withstood a fourth-quarter rally by Toledo Scott for a 70-68 boys basketball victory Saturday night.

Scott outscored LCC 31-18 in the final period. Thomas Williams (20), Raoul Samaroo (15), Mark Janowski (12) and Stephan Taflinger (10) all scored in double digits for the Thunderbirds.

Shawnee 59, Bluffton 37

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Sean McDonald had 14 points as the host Indians had 11 different players enter the scoring column. Luke Denecker led Bluffton with 10 points.

Temple Christian 59,

Arlington 45

LIMA — Brody Bowman (21), Noah Howell (14) and Seth Hohlbein (12) all scored in double digits for Temple Christian.

Delphos St. John’s 48, Elida 45

ELIDA — The visiting Blue Jays outscored the Bulldogs 16-6 in the fourth quarter for the victory. Jared Wurst had 18 points and Timothy Kreeger scored 15 for St. John’s. Daniel Unruh had 20 points and Drew Sarno scored 11 for Elida.

Archbold 52, Kalida 43

KALIDA — Noah Lambert had 16 points and Collin Nartker scored 11 for Kalida.

Wapakoneta 57, Sidney 38

SIDNEY — Aaron Good (15), Nick Schoonover (13) and Jace Copeland (10) all scored in double digits for Wapak.

Ottawa-Glandorf 54,

Liberty-Benton 37

FINDLAY — Jay Kaufman (19), Bryce Schroeder (13) and Owen Hiegel (10) all scored in double digits for O-G.

St. Marys 70, New Bremen 49

NEW BREMEN — Derek Jay had 20 points and Drew Jacobs scored 14 for St. Marys. Nolan Bornhorst had 17 points and Levi Clem scored 13 for New Bremen.

Ottoville 57, Ada 56

ADA — Logan Kemper had 33 points and Nicholas Moorman scored 15 for Ottoville. Owen Conley (16), Seth Evans (14) and Ethan Swaney (12) all scored in double digits for Ada.

Van Buren 63, Miller City 54

MILLER CITY — Matthew Niese (15), Mark Kuhlman (15) and Noah Otto (11) all scored in double digits for Miller City.

Spencerville 66, Fort Jennings 55

FORT JENNINGS — Dakota Prichard had 24 points and Bailey Croft and Daniel Corso each scored 12 for the visiting Bearcats. Brandon Wehri led Fort Jennings with 26 points.

Wrestling

Greenville Varsity

Pool Tournament

GREENVILLE — Shawnee finished fourth out of eight teams at the Greenville Varsity Pool Tournament. Brookville (177 points) was the team winner followed by Goshen Local (170), Greenville (139), Shawnee (127), Tri County North (115), Waynesville (95), Arcanum (43) and Dunbar (4).

Clay Adlesh (160 pounds) was first, Trevor Miller (126), Joey Hale (152) and Ivan Smith (170) were each second and Trent Fairburn (145), Cain Bentz (170) and Solomon Bryant (195) were each third in their respective weight classes for Shawnee.

Arcadia Invitational

ARCADIA — Van Buren (229 points) won the team title followed by Wayne Trace (194.5), Montpelier (192.5), Elmwood (182), Cory-Rawson (147), Findlay (128.5), Patrick Henry (104.5), Columbus Grove (104), Arcadia (101) Plymouth (64) and North Baltimore (61), Liberty-Benton (58) and Toledo Christian (54).

Preston Brubaker (113) finished first, Caleb Langhals (106) finished second, Enoch Jones (195) finished third, Dylan Sargeant (220) finished fourth and Jacob Otto (170) finished fifth for Columbus Grove in their respective weight classes.

Owen Karcher (106) and Dylon Stoops (195) each finished first, Tyler Stoodt (126) and Isaiah Colvin (138) each finished third, Daniel White (113) finished fourth and Blaine Peterson (182) and Zerich Magnall (220) each finished fifth for Cory-Rawson in their respective weight divisions.

Girls bowling

Wapakoneta 2,540,

Lima Senior 2,114

Morgan Twining rolled a 179 game for Lima Senior.

Area high school roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.