Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Saturday, Dec. 10

Boys

Anna 56, New Knoxville 33

Bainbridge Paint Valley 52, Southeastern 46

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47, Old Fort 41

Bedford 80, Bowling Green 57

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 48, Waynesfield-Goshen 45

Botkins 68, Ridgeway Ridgemont 52

Canal Winchester 61, Wellston 48

Canfield S. Range 62, Girard 35

Carrollton 51, Uhrichsville Claymont 43

Castalia Margaretta 68, Monroeville 45

Centerville 57, Springboro 30

Chillicothe Huntington 47, Chillicothe Zane Trace 46

Chillicothe Unioto 64, Piketon 56

Cle. St. Ignatius 81, Erie McDowell, Pa. 60

Cols. Africentric 65, Cols. Centennial 55

Cols. Hartley 48, Bloom-Carroll 43

Cols. Mifflin 56, Dresden Tri-Valley 39

Cols. South 49, Johnstown-Monroe 47

Columbiana Crestview 54, Rockford Parkway 44

Columbus Grove 54, Lima Bath 39

Cooper, Ky. 54, Cin. Elder 43

Cory-Rawson 54, Fostoria St. Wendelin 45

Delphos St. John’s 48, Elida 45

Dover 58, Cle. Max Hayes 22

Dublin Jerome 66, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 59

E. Liverpool 45, Brooke, W.Va. 42

Fairfield Christian 65, Sugar Grove Berne Union 38

Frankfort Adena 56, Williamsport Westfall 41

Fremont Ross 60, Tiffin Columbian 56

Gahanna Lincoln 72, Whitehall-Yearling 54

Gallipolis Gallia 63, Bethel-Tate 53

Garrettsville Garfield 55, Brookfield 47

Greenfield McClain 46, Jackson 38

Grove City Christian 115, Millersport 44

Groveport-Madison 53, Hilliard Darby 41

Jamestown Greeneview 51, Lees Creek E. Clinton 35

Jeromesville Hillsdale 99, Sullivan Black River 85

Johnstown Northridge 48, Newark Licking Valley 32

Leavittsburg LaBrae 71, Bristol 51

Lexington 50, Marion Pleasant 48

Lima Cent. Cath. 70, Tol. Scott 68

Lima Perry 67, Delphos Jefferson 45

Lima Shawnee 59, Bluffton 37

Lima Temple Christian 59, Arlington 45

Mansfield St. Peter’s 54, Mansfield Sr. 48

Massillon Washington 64, Louisville 60

Medina 66, Wadsworth 57

Millbury Lake 60, Delta 48

Nelsonville-York 38, Amanda-Clearcreek 36

Norwalk St. Paul 50, Fremont St. Joseph 44

Oak Hill 62, Pomeroy Meigs 40

Ohio Deaf 29, Ky. School for the Deaf, Ky. 23

Oldenburg, Ind. 47, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 18

Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Findlay Liberty-Benton 37

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 59, Utica 42

Pemberville Eastwood 52, Defiance Tinora 39

Pettisville 68, Montpelier 57

Portsmouth Clay 70, Manchester 64

Racine Southern 49, Bidwell River Valley 48

Rittman 84, Mogadore Field 73

Rossford 51, Defiance 43

Sandusky 63, Mansfield Madison 51

Sandusky St. Mary 67, Port Clinton 53

Shadyside 72, Belmont Union Local 64

Spencerville 66, Ft. Jennings 55

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 38, Granville Christian 36

St. Henry 71, Union City Mississinawa Valley 41

St. Marys Memorial 70, New Bremen 49

Struthers 63, New Middletown Spring. 53

Sycamore Mohawk 46, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 44

Temperance Bedford, Mich. 80, Bowling Green 57

Tontogany Otsego 50, Metamora Evergreen 42

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 53, Sugarcreek Garaway 49

Uniontown Lake 48, New Philadelphia 39

Upper Sandusky 74, Shelby 65

Van Buren 63, Miller City 54

Vandalia Butler 64, Day. Christian 49

Versailles 70, Covington 42

W. Unity Hilltop 45, Stryker 43

Wapakoneta 57, Sidney 38

Warren Champion 63, Newton Falls 52

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 50, Tol. Waite 33

Wooster 64, Ontario 43

Youngs. Boardman 61, Poland Seminary 56

Youngs. Ursuline 54, Austintown Fitch 38

Barberton Greynolds Classic

Akr. Hoban 46, Can. Glenoak 42

Big E Classic

Athens 78, Chesapeake 47

Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 71, Ironton 59

Buckeye Classic

Portsmouth 47, Waterford 44

Farrell Tournament

Pittsburgh Obama, Pa. 56, Tol. Rogers 51

Paul Pennell Bruins Classic

Cols. DeSales 76, Day. Thurgood Marshall 44

Day. Dunbar 75, Cols. Briggs 39

Day. Ponitz Tech. 67, Cols. West 45

Thomas Worthington 64, Day. Meadowdale 55

Tommy Demotor HOF Hardwood City Classic

Can. Heritage Christian 58, Hebron Lakewood 56

New Concord John Glenn 80, Bay Village Bay 74

Girls

Akr. Hoban 65, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 29

Akr. Manchester 46, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 41

Alliance Marlington 59, Can. South 35

Amherst Steele 56, N. Ridgeville 49

Arcadia 48, Bloomdale Elmwood 42

Arlington 99, Ada 24

Austintown Fitch 74, Youngs. Ursuline 65

Avon 36, Avon Lake 33

Barnesville 38, Richmond Edison 27

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 65, Elmore Woodmore 48

Bedford 56, Cle. Hts. 42

Bellaire 47, Bridgeport 29

Bellevue 63, Ashland 42

Berea-Midpark 49, Lakewood 45

Berlin Hiland 77, Millersburg W. Holmes 19

Beverly Ft. Frye 34, Linsly, W.Va. 23

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 64, Brooke, W.Va. 61

Caldwell 55, Bellaire St. John 49

Can. Glenoak 59, N. Can. Hoover 55

Can. McKinley 55, Massillon Perry 45

Carlisle 45, Middletown Madison Senior 42

Centerville 37, Kettering Fairmont 35

Chillicothe 62, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 31

Chillicothe Huntington 55, Chillicothe Zane Trace 29

Cin. Clark Montessori 58, Cin. Country Day 32

Cin. Glen Este 45, Milford 43

Cin. Purcell Marian 65, Middletown Fenwick 44

Cin. Sycamore 49, Hamilton 37

Cin. Turpin 46, Cin. Walnut Hills 43

Cle. Cent. Cath. 43, Cle. VASJ 38

Cle. St. Joseph 39, Massillon Washington 35

Clyde 53, Oak Harbor 48

Coldwater 67, Spencerville 24

Collins Western Reserve 60, New London 43

Cols. Africentric 70, Cols. Centennial 24

Cols. DeSales 44, Dublin Jerome 34

Danville 62, Mansfield St. Peter’s 43

Delta 53, Genoa Area 49

Dover 64, Byesville Meadowbrook 32

E. Cle. Shaw 71, Lorain 52

E. Palestine 49, Wellsville 42

Fostoria St. Wendelin 49, Vanlue 17

Fremont St. Joseph 67, Sandusky St. Mary 48

Ft. Loramie 61, Sidney Fairlawn 6

Ft. Recovery 44, Jay Co., Ind. 34

Garrettsville Garfield 51, Ravenna SE 49

Gibsonburg 61, Northwood 38

Girard 57, Campbell Memorial 23

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 50, Wooster Triway 30

Green 57, Uniontown Lake 37

Greenfield McClain 31, Washington C.H. 28

Hanoverton United 36, Mineral Ridge 28

Hartville Lake Center Christian 59, Hudson WRA 33

Hilliard Bradley 49, Hilliard Davidson 39

Hudson 43, Cuyahoga Falls 40

Kalida 43, Delphos Jefferson 38

Kenton 79, Van Buren 36

Kidron Cent. Christian 41, Loudonville 36

Kings Mills Kings 44, Loveland 37

Lebanon 58, Xenia 32

Lexington 35, Tiffin Columbian 29

Lima Shawnee 56, Ft. Jennings 52

Louisville 49, Beloit W. Branch 48

Louisville Aquinas 56, Warren JFK 39

Lucas 49, Mansfield Christian 46

Lyndhurst Brush 49, Mayfield 34

Macedonia Nordonia 47, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 24

Mantua Crestwood 52, Rootstown 40

Maple Hts. 77, Warrensville Hts. 30

Mason 68, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 31

Massillon Tuslaw 60, Orrville 52

McConnelsville Morgan 47, Dresden Tri-Valley 44

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 61, McComb 27

Medina Buckeye 41, Fairview 29

Miami Valley Christian Academy 42, Cin. Woodward 34

Miamisburg 58, Springfield 48

Milan Edison 51, Vermilion 40

Minerva 55, Alliance 9

Mogadore 68, Atwater Waterloo 46

Monroeville 44, Greenwich S. Cent. 33

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 80, Bucyrus 44

Mt. Orab Western Brown 52, Georgetown 27

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, Struthers 42

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 32, Can. Cent. Cath. 30

Navarre Fairless 68, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 61

Nelsonville-York 46, Wheelersburg 34

New Hope Christian 26, Delaware Christian 25

New Knoxville 46, Sidney Lehman 32

Newcomerstown 38, Strasburg-Franklin 27

Norton 53, Akr. Springfield 24

Ottoville 78, Bluffton 36

Oxford Talawanda 61, Morrow Little Miami 50

Pandora-Gilboa 58, Miller City 42

Philo 63, Zanesville W. Muskingum 42

Poland Seminary 76, Leavittsburg LaBrae 51

Portsmouth Notre Dame 50, New Boston Glenwood 45

Ravenna 52, Akr. Coventry 41

Reading 66, Cin. Finneytown 36

Reedsville Eastern 58, Jackson 44

Richfield Revere 71, Kent Roosevelt 36

Ridgeway Ridgemont 43, Mt. Gilead 34

Riverside Stebbins 48, Fairborn 32

Rocky River Magnificat 70, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 54

Russia 53, Maria Stein Marion Local 33

Salem 56, Carrollton 50, OT

Sandusky Perkins 60, Port Clinton 20

St. Henry 76, Union City Mississinawa Valley 44

Streetsboro 47, Mogadore Field 44

Strongsville 54, Shaker Hts. 49

Sugarcreek Garaway 67, Malvern 56

Sullivan Black River 50, Lorain Clearview 48

Tallmadge 43, Copley 24

Tol. Christian 50, Lakeside Danbury 44

Tol. Ottawa Hills 37, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 24

Trenton Edgewood 54, Harrison 22

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 57, E. Can. 49

Ursuline Academy 62, Cin. Winton Woods 24

Versailles 67, Casstown Miami E. 29

W. Chester Lakota W. 75, Cin. Princeton 35

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 38, Magnolia Sandy Valley 27

Wadsworth 54, N. Royalton 44

Warren Howland 54, Canfield 38

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 58, Hillsboro 29

Waverly 63, Portsmouth Clay 60

Waynesfield-Goshen 81, Cory-Rawson 27

Wellington 62, Brooklyn 48

Wilmington 49, Lees Creek E. Clinton 28

Worthington Christian 54, Gahanna Cols. Academy 30

Youngs. Boardman 49, Canfield S. Range 33

Youngs. Valley Christian 61, Garfield Hts. Trinity 34

Zanesville 41, New Philadelphia 34

Zanesville Maysville 76, New Lexington 19

Big E Classic

Proctorville Fairland 46, Seaman N. Adams 31

S. Webster 39, Belpre 23

Lady Rockets Classic

Logan 59, Stewart Federal Hocking 37

Racine Southern 46, Athens 41

Wellston 51, Williamsport Westfall 36

NOL/OCC Challenge (Madison Comprehensive)

Ontario 51, Bellville Clear Fork 27

Shelby 69, Mt. Vernon 63

