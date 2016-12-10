Grove keeps Bath at bay

BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath had a huge come from behind win against Bluffton on Friday night but there would be no comeback against visiting Columbus Grove on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs rode the strength of a balanced offensive effort that was fueled by a strong performance from their bench, as they grabbed their first win of the season with a 54-39 victory over the Wildcats.

Grove was clinging to a 7-5 lead when Rece Roney entered the game for the Bulldogs. Four quick points by Roney led a 9-4 run to end the first quarter that saw Bath fall behind by a 16-9 margin.

Roney, on his way to a game high 18 points, would go on to score all six points in the second period for the Bulldogs as they went to the half time break with a 22-19 lead.

Bath continued their shooting woes as they hit on only 8-of-25 from the field in the first half for 31 percent.

“We are not very disciplined on offense and that’s on me.” Bath coach Shawn Allen said. “We settled for jump shots after only one pass.”

Bath would battle back and tied the game at 28-28 but the Bulldogs answered immediately with a 7-0 run to end the third stanza to take a 35-28 lead to the final period of play.

With the Wildcats pressing in an attempt to force Columbus Grove into turnovers, the Bulldogs responded with an 8-for-13 shooting effort in the fourth quarter to outscore Bath 19-11 to account for the final margin of victory.

Columbus Grove (1-3) had eight players score in the game with their starters and bench players each accounting for 27 points.

Besides Roney and his 18 points, the Bulldogs bench contributed four points from Ryan Tabler, three by Logan Schroeder, and two from Lachlan Clymer while starters Garyson Flores and Logan Malsam finished the game with nine and eight points respectively.

First year Bulldogs coach Chris Sautter got his first win at Columbus Grove and knew exactly what keyed the win.

“Rece gave us a big lift plus he cleaned up on the glass and we needed that,” Sautter said. “Tabler and Clymer gave us great minutes off the bench.”

Columbus Grove also dominated the rebound battle as they pulled 36 rebounds to 23 for the Wildcats.

“You are going to win a lot of games with that kind of rebound margin and bench scoring.” Sautter said. “We were more aggressive tonight and it was a good win and we hope to learn and grow from it.”

Bath, which fell to 2-2 with the loss, got 10 points from Harrison Gough while Chad Frey and Will Clark each contributed 8 points to the Wildcats total.

“Columbus Grove was the aggressor tonight and our effort down the stretch wasn’t there,” Allen said. “We will get back at it Monday and see what happens.”

Bath finished the game connecting on 16-of-50 from the floor for 32 percent, including only 3-of-20 on 3-pointers. Columbus Grove finished the game hitting 23-of-52 from the floor good for 44 percent.

Columbus Grove’s Rece Roney goes up for a shot during Saturday night’s game at Bath High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_121016BathGroveBBall01cardinal-1.jpg Columbus Grove’s Rece Roney goes up for a shot during Saturday night’s game at Bath High School. Bath’s Devon Kinyon goes up for a shot against Columbus Grove’s Logan Malsam, front, during Saturday night’s game at Bath High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_121016BathGroveBBall04cardinal-1.jpg Bath’s Devon Kinyon goes up for a shot against Columbus Grove’s Logan Malsam, front, during Saturday night’s game at Bath High School. Columbus Grove’s Ryan Tabler drives to the basket against Bath’s Logan Magrum during Saturday night’s game at Bath High School. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_121016BathGroveBBall03cardinal-1.jpg Columbus Grove’s Ryan Tabler drives to the basket against Bath’s Logan Magrum during Saturday night’s game at Bath High School.

By Mike Miller [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

