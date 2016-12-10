Perry gets rolling

PERRY TOWNSHIP — Perry has plenty of scorers, lots of quickness and loves to run the floor.

Delphos Jefferson went out to a quick start, but was quickly swarmed under by the Perry attack.

Perry’s defensive pressure and balanced offense led the way to a 67-45 victory over Delphos Jefferson Saturday at Perry.

The victory gave coach Matt Tabler career win No. 120 at Perry to become the winningest coach in Perry history. Tabler, in his 10th year at Perry, had been tied with Mike Minnig (1998-2007) with 119 wins at Perry.

“It was nice,” Tabler said. “I think it was nicer for all the players who played for me since 2007, 2008 and all the coaches who have helped me over the time. … It’s nice for everybody and the community to have somebody who is committed to the basketball program here. I’m 100 percent Commodore and 100 percent invested in this school and in this community. This is nice, but this is for everybody, not just me.”

Perry, which has its nucleus back from last year’s regional team, is 3-0. Jefferson is 0-3.

Orion Monford paced Perry with 18 points and two 3-pointers.

Jakoby Lane-Harvey continually drove into the lane and hit pull-up jumpers for 16 points and nine rebounds. Kobe Glover had 15 points and five rebounds.

Jace Stockwell paced the Wildcats with 22 points and four 3-pointers.

Stockwell started fast with two quick threes to get Delphos Jefferson out to a 13-5 lead.

That’s when Perry’s 1-2-2 full-court pressed took over and the Commodores ripped off a 10-0 run. Perry pulled out to a 15-13 lead early in the second quarter.

“Delphos Jefferson came out with a good game plan. They came out and punched us in the mouth,” Tabler said. “I think our defensive pressure ignited us and over three quarters of play kind of wore them down by the end. I think our 1-2-2 got us moving up and down the floor.”

Glover hit a 17-footer to give Perry the lead to stay 19-17 with 3:27 left in the second quarter.

Glover’s basket started a 7-0 run to kick Perry out to a 24-17 lead.

The Commodores led 29-18 at the half.

“I think the defense and rebounding got us going,” Lane-Harvey said. “The press speeded us up.”

With Lane-Harvey slicing inside, Glover posting up and Monford knocking down shots from most angles, Perry wouldn’t be challenged in the second half.

“We talked about that at halftime,” Tabler said. “We wanted to trust our teammates, trusting that if you give the ball up, you’ll get it back. And don’t take the first open shot.

“Make the extra pass and we wanted to feed the ball to Kobe (Glover) down low. And they didn’t have an answer for Kobe down underneath.”

Lane-Harvey said, “We talked about making a few extra passes and I was able to get to the basket.”

Perry forced 20 Delphos Jefferson turnovers, including nine in the third quarter. Perry had eight turnovers.

Delphos Jefferson won the boards, 34-32.

“Last week we had seven players who had never seen a varsity basketball game,” Delphos Jefferson coach Jordan Jettinghoff said. …. “From last week to this week we’ve made a lot of strides, and hopefully we can continue to make strides.

“With Perry, you have to pick your poison. … They have a lot of guys (who can score) and we did all right for the most part, but with back-to-back nights I think we got a little tired in our legs.”

Perry shot 48 percent from the field. Delphos Jefferson hit 32 percent.

“It’s looking good, but we have some tough ones coming up,” Lane-Harvey said.

