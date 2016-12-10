Area roundup: Lima Senior falls to Toledo St. Francis De Sales

TOLEDO — Lima Senior got 24 points from Jarius Ward and B.J. Miller added 17 in a 69-64 loss to Toledo St. Francis De Sales.

Toledo outscored the Spartans 27-19 in the final quarter to garner the victory.

Lima Senior opens the season 0-1 and Toledo improves to 3-0.

Elida 47, Spencerville 33

ELIDA — Daniel Unruh scored 15 points to lead Elida and got 13 points from Isaac McAdams. Spencerville’s Dakota Prichard and Bailey Croft both scored nine. The Bulldogs held the Bearcats to single digits in scoring in the first three periods.

Elida improves to 2-1 and Spencerville falls to 2-1.

Temple Christian 52,

Parkway 50

LIMA — Pioneer Seth Holbein, who hit the game-winner at the buzzer, scored 19 points and Nowah Howell, who grabbed six rebounds, added 19 to lead Temple Christian in scoring. Parkway got 13 from Caden May and Jeremy Feldes added 11. Justin Rice chipped in 10.

Fort Recovery 64,

Delphos Jefferson 50

FORT RECOVERY — Fort Recovery’s Micaiah Cox, who grabbed 10 rebounds, scored 22 points to lead the Indians and Caleb Martin scored 12 points. Jefferson’s Jace Stockwell scored 21 points to lead Delphos. Alex Rode grabbed 12 rebounds.

New Knoxville 47,

Waynesfield-Goshen 30

WAYNESFIELD — Ranger Nathan Timmerman scored 18 and Nick Topp and Jonah Lageman each had nine points. For the Tigers, Jade Maxwell had eight points.

Hicksville 72, Continental 68

CONTINENTAL — Hicksville’s Logan Thiel scored 21 points and Mike Myers added 17 points. Continental got four players in double digits as Wyatt Stauffer scored 17 points, Caleb Olds added 16 and Trevor Williamson notched 13. Jacob Williams chipped 11.

Hicksville improves to 2-1 and Continental falls to 2-1.

Upper Scioto Valley 59,

Lincolnview 50

McGUFFEY — Rams’ Chase Rose notched a double-double when scored a game-high 19 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Trevor Dotson added 18. Wyatt Daniels chipped in 11. Lincolnview’s Caden Ringwald scored 15 points.

The Rams stay unbeaten at 2-0 and Lincolnview evens its record at 1-1.

Fort Jennings 57, Antwerp 51

ANWERPT — Three players from Ft. Jennings notched double digits in scoring with Brandon Wehri had 15 points, Cole Horstman added 12 and Ian Finn chipped in 10.

Fort Jennings evens its record at 1-1 and Antwerp falls to 0-2.

St. Henry 65, St. Marys 49

St. HENRY — Redskin Parker Link scored a team-high 19 points and Mitch Scwieterman added 17. Tyler Schlarman, who grabbed eight rebounds, pumped in 12 points.

Rider Derek Jay, who was 4 of 8 from behind the 3-point arc, scored a game-high 30 points.

St. Henry shot 55 percent (11-22) from behind the 3-point line.

Leipsic 67, Arlington 55

ARLINGTON — Vikings’ Grant Schroeder scored 27 points and Jordan Berger added 15 points.

Leipsic improves to 2-0 overall and Arlington evens its overall record to 1-1.

Ottoville 53, Columbus Grove 47

COLUMBUS GROVE — No other information was reported about this game by deadline.

Today’s 6 p.m. Ottoville JV game at Ada will be two quarters.

Girls basketball

New Knoxville

schedule change

NEW KNOXVILLE — The Rangers’ JV and varsity homes games against Russia originally scheduled for Dec. 29 have been moved to Tuesday with the junior varsity game scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Ottoville JV

game shortened

OTTOVILLE — Today’s Ottoville junior varsity home game against Bluffton will be two quarters and followed by the varsity contest.

Wrestling

Arcadia Invitational

The 21st annual Arcadia Wrestling Invitational will be held beginning at 10 a.m. today at Arcadia High School.

Schools entered include Columbus Grove, Cory-Rawson, Elmwood, Findlay B, Liberty-Benton, Montpelier, North Baltimore, Patrick Henry, Plymouth, Toledo Christian, Van Buren, Wayne Trace and host Arcadia.

The tournament is a pool format, with wrestlers seeded and assigned to pools. Criteria from matches in each pool determine who moves on into placement matches to determine champions at each weight.

Colleges

Soccer

ONU players honored

ADA — Ohio Northern’s Chris Garbig has been named National Soccer Coaches Association of America Second Team Scholar All-America for the 2016 season. Also, ONU’s Shelby Stephens has been named a third team member.

To be eligible for selection, the student athlete must be nominated by his or her Head Coach and meet the following criteria: Have at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) throughout his or her career, start more than 50 percent of all games and be a significant contributor to the team and play for a current NSCAA College Services member institution.

Wrestling

Ohio Northern 28,

Manchester, Ind. 15

ADA — ONU won its first dual meet of the season at the ONU Sports Center.

The Polar Bears moved to 1-0 overall, while the Spartans fell to 1-4.

Area roundup

