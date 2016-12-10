Ohio boys, girls high school basketball scores for Friday, Dec. 9

Boys
Akr. Buchtel 85, Akr. North 56
Akr. Coventry 76, Lodi Cloverleaf 42
Akr. East 55, Akr. Kenmore 49
Akr. Ellet 74, Tallmadge 40
Akr. Firestone 77, Akr. Garfield 59
Akr. Manchester 59, Massillon Tuslaw 52
Akr. SVSM 72, Youngs. Ursuline 55
Albany Alexander 39, Wellston 30
Alliance 67, Can. South 40
Anna 73, Houston 41
Ansonia 65, Newton Local 63
Archbishop Carroll, Pa. 77, Cle. St. Ignatius 73
Ashland 57, Bellville Clear Fork 49
Ashland Mapleton 76, Plymouth 52
Ashville Teays Valley 68, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 56
Athens 69, Bidwell River Valley 30
Avon 52, Avon Lake 46
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 60, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 51
Batavia Amelia 60, Norwood 52
Beaver Eastern 58, Portsmouth Clay 41
Beavercreek 70, Springfield 69
Bellbrook 66, Eaton 45
Bellefontaine 58, Spring. Shawnee 39
Bellevue 78, Willard 52
Belmont Union Local 52, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 50
Belpre 75, Wahama, W.Va. 71
Berlin Hiland 52, Magnolia Sandy Valley 45
Bethel-Tate 62, Georgetown 39
Beverly Ft. Frye 71, Lore City Buckeye Trail 58
Bowerston Conotton Valley 81, Bellaire St. John 72
Boyd Co., Ky. 64, Chesapeake 33
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 39, Cuyahoga Falls 32
Brookville 42, Monroe 37
Byesville Meadowbrook 82, Uhrichsville Claymont 57
Can. Heritage Christian 65, Atwater Waterloo 58
Can. McKinley 85, Massillon Perry 55
Canal Winchester 62, Sunbury Big Walnut 57
Canfield 55, Warren Howland 48
Canfield S. Range 73, Berlin Center Western Reserve 54
Casstown Miami E. 54, Bradford 52
Cedarville 75, N. Lewisburg Triad 51
Centerville 57, Springboro 30
Chagrin Falls 64, Painesville Harvey 39
Chillicothe 59, Greenfield McClain 40
Chillicothe Unioto 60, Chillicothe Huntington 38
Chillicothe Zane Trace 61, Bainbridge Paint Valley 47
Cin. Elder 51, Cin. Walnut Hills 43
Cin. Madeira 68, Cin. Finneytown 53
Cin. NW 63, Trenton Edgewood 56
Cin. Oak Hills 60, Hamilton 58
Cin. Shroder 78, Cin. Aiken 72
Cin. Sycamore 71, Cin. Colerain 57
Cin. Taft 58, Cin. Woodward 39
Circleville 62, Amanda-Clearcreek 53
Cle. Benedictine 64, Cle. Cent. Cath. 43
Cle. E. Tech 81, Cle. Collinwood 64
Cle. Glenville 86, Cle. Max Hayes 39
Cle. VASJ 68, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 66
Collins Western Reserve 77, Monroeville 40
Cols. Bexley 68, Cols. Horizon Science 30
Cols. Grandview Hts. 54, W. Jefferson 31
Cols. Ready 51, Cols. Watterson 47
Cols. St. Charles 66, Akr. Hoban 60
Cols. Upper Arlington 84, Grove City Cent. Crossing 54
Copley 78, Barberton 74
Cory-Rawson 48, Vanlue 38
Dalton 61, Rittman 58
Day. Chaminade Julienne 60, Cin. McNicholas 58
Day. Dunbar 78, Day. Belmont 59
Defiance 59, Paulding 43
Defiance Tinora 48, Delta 43
Delaware Hayes 48, Hilliard Darby 34
Dover 47, Cambridge 41
Dresden Tri-Valley 58, Crooksville 41
Dublin Coffman 51, Hilliard Davidson 49
Dublin Jerome 50, Worthington Kilbourne 45
E. Can. 43, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 40
E. Liverpool 55, Wintersville Indian Creek 50
Elida 47, Spencerville 33
Elmore Woodmore 74, Millbury Lake 67
Elyria 85, Euclid 50
Findlay Liberty-Benton 76, N. Baltimore 73
Franklin 67, Germantown Valley View 56
Ft. Jennings 57, Antwerp 50
Ft. Loramie 71, Botkins 34
Ft. Recovery 64, Delphos Jefferson 50
Galloway Westland 89, Marysville 83
Gates Mills Gilmour 93, Chagrin Falls Kenston 75
Genoa Area 50, Tontogany Otsego 34
Girard 59, Campbell Memorial 46
Glouster Trimble 43, Reedsville Eastern 33
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 65, Navarre Fairless 39
Greenville 75, Troy 67
Grove City 59, Lancaster 55
Groveport Madison Christian 57, Northside Christian 42
Groveport-Madison 68, Cols. Franklin Hts. 40
Hannibal River 60, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 44
Harrod Allen E. 69, Ridgeway Ridgemont 56
Hicksville 72, Continental 69, OT
Hilliard Bradley 51, Thomas Worthington 26
Hillsboro 68, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 64
Huber Hts. Wayne 65, Kettering Fairmont 57
Huron 63, Oak Harbor 47
Jackson 63, Pomeroy Meigs 46
Kalida 62, Ada 59
Kettering Alter 68, Cin. Purcell Marian 41
Lakeside Danbury 65, Northwood 53
Lakewood St. Edward 88, Cornerstone Christian 73
Lancaster Fairfield Union 53, Circleville Logan Elm 45
Latham Western 65, Portsmouth Sciotoville 60
Lebanon 71, Clayton Northmont 50
Leesburg Fairfield 60, Mowrystown Whiteoak 48
Leipsic 67, Arlington 55
Lewistown Indian Lake 65, Spring. Greenon 30
Lexington 51, Mansfield Madison 49, OT
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61, W. Chester Lakota W. 39
Lima Bath 47, Bluffton 38, OT
Lima Temple Christian 52, Rockford Parkway 50
Lockland 68, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 59
Louisville Aquinas 55, Canal Fulton Northwest 37
Loveland 58, Cin. Turpin 31
Lucas 37, Kidron Cent. Christian 31
Lynchburg-Clay 45, Peebles 42
Manchester 71, Fayetteville-Perry 63
Mansfield Christian 71, Danville 50
Mansfield Sr. 62, Mt. Vernon 60, 3OT
Mansfield St. Peter’s 92, Loudonville 56
Maple Hts. 83, Orange 66
Marietta 66, Zanesville 63
Mason 59, Fairfield 44
McArthur Vinton County 69, Nelsonville-York 48
McDonald 123, Columbiana 45
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 59, Van Wert Lincolnview 50
Medina 100, Solon 79
Medina Buckeye 72, Wellington 55
Medina Highland 76, Richfield Revere 67
Metamora Evergreen 64, Swanton 62
Miamisburg 65, W. Carrollton 47
Middletown 53, Cin. Princeton 45
Middletown Fenwick 61, Hamilton Badin 48
Middletown Madison Senior 60, Franklin Middletown Christian 44
Milford 50, Cin. Anderson 37
Milford Center Fairbanks 58, W. Liberty-Salem 50
Minerva 54, Beloit W. Branch 42
Mt. Orab Western Brown 35, Goshen 32
N. Can. Hoover 66, Can. Glenoak 49
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 86, Heartland Christian 33
N. Olmsted 63, Grafton Midview 46
N. Royalton 51, Twinsburg 44
New Carlisle Tecumseh 51, Spring. Kenton Ridge 50
New Knoxville 47, Waynesfield-Goshen 30
New Lebanon Dixie 43, Waynesville 42
New Lexington 56, Zanesville W. Muskingum 43
New London 68, Ashland Crestview 30
New Paris National Trail 65, Arcanum 53
New Philadelphia 65, Warsaw River View 38
New Riegel 60, Kansas Lakota 37
Newark 68, New Albany 44
Newcomerstown 65, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 41
Niles McKinley 67, Cortland Lakeview 47
Norton 63, Mogadore Field 45
Oak Hill 53, McDermott Scioto NW 33
Oberlin Firelands 58, LaGrange Keystone 43
Oregon Stritch 54, Tol. Ottawa Hills 43
Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Liberty Center 53
Ottoville 53, Columbus Grove 47
Parma 64, Parma Normandy 57
Parma Hts. Holy Name 72, Elyria Cath. 61
Parma Padua 71, Chesterland W. Geauga 57
Pemberville Eastwood 53, Bloomdale Elmwood 47
Peninsula Woodridge 80, Ravenna 56
Perrysburg 70, Holland Springfield 47
Pickerington Cent. 59, Pickerington N. 48
Piketon 64, Frankfort Adena 60
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 53, Covington 47
Point Pleasant, W.Va. 66, Gallipolis Gallia 64, OT
Portsmouth Notre Dame 62, New Boston Glenwood 39
Powell Olentangy Liberty 55, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 45
Racine Southern 74, Corning Miller 47
Reading 40, Cin. Deer Park 37
Reynoldsburg 66, Gahanna Lincoln 52
Richmond Edison 65, Lisbon Beaver 56
Rocky River 68, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 58
Rootstown 51, Ravenna SE 42
Rossford 68, Fostoria 59
Russia 41, Jackson Center 31
S. Webster 47, Minford 33
Salineville Southern 53, Columbiana Crestview 29
Sandusky 67, Ontario 57
Sandusky Perkins 66, Clyde 44
Sandusky St. Mary 73, Fostoria St. Wendelin 40
Sarahsville Shenandoah 43, Caldwell 40
Seaman N. Adams 45, Sardinia Eastern Brown 41
Sheffield Brookside 79, Sullivan Black River 71
Shelby 63, Norwalk 44
Sidney 80, Tipp City Tippecanoe 76
Sidney Fairlawn 74, DeGraff Riverside 37
Smithville 82, Jeromesville Hillsdale 78, OT
Southeastern 51, Williamsport Westfall 48, OT
Spring. Cath. Cent. 67, Mechanicsburg 36
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 54, Yellow Springs 53
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 52, Day. Carroll 46
St. Clairsville 72, Bellaire 65
St. Henry 65, St. Marys Memorial 49
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 67, Bishop Donahue, W.Va. 65
Stow-Munroe Falls 71, Wadsworth 69
Strasburg-Franklin 42, Malvern 39
Streetsboro 82, Akr. Springfield 78
Strongsville 76, Shaker Hts. 71
Struthers 63, Hubbard 53
Sylvania Northview 52, Maumee 37
Sylvania Southview 87, Bowling Green 47
Thornville Sheridan 50, New Concord John Glenn 33
Tiffin Calvert 48, Fremont St. Joseph 35
Tiffin Columbian 51, Kenton 48
Tipp City Bethel 73, Union City Mississinawa Valley 54
Tol. St. Francis 69, Lima Sr. 64
Tol. St. John’s 72, Fremont Ross 35
Tol. Whitmer 86, Oregon Clay 53
Trotwood-Madison 95, Fairborn 71
Uniontown Lake 51, Green 33
Urbana 69, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 60
Van Buren 56, Arcadia 12
Vermilion 74, Port Clinton 38
Versailles 67, Delphos St. John’s 54
W. Salem NW 85, Apple Creek Waynedale 44
W. Union 54, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 44
Warren Champion 63, Newton Falls 52
Washington C.H. 69, Lees Creek E. Clinton 56
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 57, Wilmington 52
Waterford 76, Stewart Federal Hocking 15
Waverly 69, Portsmouth W. 54
Wellsville 79, Hanoverton United 57
Westerville N. 63, Westerville Cent. 62
Westerville S. 60, Lewis Center Olentangy 52
Wheelersburg 62, Lucasville Valley 54
Whitehall-Yearling 69, Gahanna Cols. Academy 63
Williamsburg 60, Batavia Clermont NE 51
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 60, Franklin Furnace Green 48
Windham 70, Southington Chalker 53
Wooster 87, Millersburg W. Holmes 50
Wooster Triway 61, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 53
Worthington Christian 80, London 41
Youngs. Liberty 52, Brookfield 48
Zanesville Maysville 76, Philo 65
Postponements and cancellations
Castalia Margaretta vs. Milan Edison, ppd. to Jan 17.
Cols. St. Charles vs. Cols. DeSales, ppd.
Creston Norwayne vs. Doylestown Chippewa, ppd. to Dec 13.
Defiance Ayersville vs. Miller City, ppd. to Feb 23.
Pandora-Gilboa vs. McComb, ppd. to Feb 14.
Tol. Cent. Cath. vs. Findlay, ppd. to Jan 10.
Van Wert vs. Minster, ccd.
Wapakoneta vs. Marion Local, ppd. to Dec 31.
Girls
Archbold 87, Edgerton 37
Bucyrus 38, Crestline 28
Bucyrus Wynford 61, Morral Ridgedale 60
Caledonia River Valley 59, Galion 19
Canal Winchester 54, Sunbury Big Walnut 48
Cardington-Lincoln 70, Fredericktown 43
Centerburg 41, Marion Elgin 38
Cle. Glenville 69, Cle. Max Hayes 14
Cle. Hay 78, Cle. Whitney Young 21
Cle. Rhodes 43, Cle. MLK 34
Cols. Africentric 62, Cols. Independence 28
Cols. Beechcroft 64, Cols. Whetstone 30
Cols. Cristo Rey 44, Tree of Life 20
Cols. International 37, Cols. East 21
Cols. Northland 89, Cols. Mifflin 34
Cols. South 64, Cols. West 12
Cols. Upper Arlington 70, Grove City Cent. Crossing 30
Edon 70, Pioneer N. Central 34
Fairfield Christian 67, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 27
Fairview, Ky. 57, Franklin Furnace Green 15
Granville 60, Pataskala Licking Hts. 52
Grove City 47, Lancaster 28
Grove City Christian 53, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 36
Groveport Madison Christian 42, Northside Christian 24
Hilliard Bradley 44, Thomas Worthington 37
Hilliard Darby 60, Delaware Hayes 43
Logan 52, Marion Harding 29
Marysville 49, Galloway Westland 45
Marysville 49, Delaware Buckeye Valley 45
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, Sycamore Mohawk 34
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 72, Attica Seneca E. 53
Newark 79, New Albany 46
Newark Cath. 69, Heath 32
Ohio Valley Christian 31, Ironton St. Joseph 28
Pettisville 70, Montpelier 34
Reynoldsburg 58, Gahanna Lincoln 57
Richwood N. Union 72, Marion Pleasant 49
Sparta Highland 62, Mt. Gilead 28
Sugar Grove Berne Union 61, Millersport 27
Tol. Rogers 82, Tol. Bowsher 37
Tol. Start 66, Tol. Waite 16
Upper Sandusky 54, Carey 42
Utica 66, Johnstown Northridge 31
Westerville S. 72, Lewis Center Olentangy 55
Worthington Kilbourne 50, Dublin Jerome 28
Postponements and cancellations
Cle. Horizon Science vs. Wickliffe, ppd. to Jan 5.
Hamler Patrick Henry vs. Holgate, ppd.