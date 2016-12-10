Posted on by

Ohio boys, girls high school basketball scores for Friday, Dec. 9

Boys

Akr. Buchtel 85, Akr. North 56

Akr. Coventry 76, Lodi Cloverleaf 42

Akr. East 55, Akr. Kenmore 49

Akr. Ellet 74, Tallmadge 40

Akr. Firestone 77, Akr. Garfield 59

Akr. Manchester 59, Massillon Tuslaw 52

Akr. SVSM 72, Youngs. Ursuline 55

Albany Alexander 39, Wellston 30

Alliance 67, Can. South 40

Anna 73, Houston 41

Ansonia 65, Newton Local 63

Archbishop Carroll, Pa. 77, Cle. St. Ignatius 73

Ashland 57, Bellville Clear Fork 49

Ashland Mapleton 76, Plymouth 52

Ashville Teays Valley 68, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 56

Athens 69, Bidwell River Valley 30

Avon 52, Avon Lake 46

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 60, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 51

Batavia Amelia 60, Norwood 52

Beaver Eastern 58, Portsmouth Clay 41

Beavercreek 70, Springfield 69

Bellbrook 66, Eaton 45

Bellefontaine 58, Spring. Shawnee 39

Bellevue 78, Willard 52

Belmont Union Local 52, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 50

Belpre 75, Wahama, W.Va. 71

Berlin Hiland 52, Magnolia Sandy Valley 45

Bethel-Tate 62, Georgetown 39

Beverly Ft. Frye 71, Lore City Buckeye Trail 58

Bowerston Conotton Valley 81, Bellaire St. John 72

Boyd Co., Ky. 64, Chesapeake 33

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 39, Cuyahoga Falls 32

Brookville 42, Monroe 37

Byesville Meadowbrook 82, Uhrichsville Claymont 57

Can. Heritage Christian 65, Atwater Waterloo 58

Can. McKinley 85, Massillon Perry 55

Canal Winchester 62, Sunbury Big Walnut 57

Canfield 55, Warren Howland 48

Canfield S. Range 73, Berlin Center Western Reserve 54

Casstown Miami E. 54, Bradford 52

Cedarville 75, N. Lewisburg Triad 51

Centerville 57, Springboro 30

Chagrin Falls 64, Painesville Harvey 39

Chillicothe 59, Greenfield McClain 40

Chillicothe Unioto 60, Chillicothe Huntington 38

Chillicothe Zane Trace 61, Bainbridge Paint Valley 47

Cin. Elder 51, Cin. Walnut Hills 43

Cin. Madeira 68, Cin. Finneytown 53

Cin. NW 63, Trenton Edgewood 56

Cin. Oak Hills 60, Hamilton 58

Cin. Shroder 78, Cin. Aiken 72

Cin. Sycamore 71, Cin. Colerain 57

Cin. Taft 58, Cin. Woodward 39

Circleville 62, Amanda-Clearcreek 53

Cle. Benedictine 64, Cle. Cent. Cath. 43

Cle. E. Tech 81, Cle. Collinwood 64

Cle. Glenville 86, Cle. Max Hayes 39

Cle. VASJ 68, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 66

Collins Western Reserve 77, Monroeville 40

Cols. Bexley 68, Cols. Horizon Science 30

Cols. Grandview Hts. 54, W. Jefferson 31

Cols. Ready 51, Cols. Watterson 47

Cols. St. Charles 66, Akr. Hoban 60

Cols. Upper Arlington 84, Grove City Cent. Crossing 54

Copley 78, Barberton 74

Cory-Rawson 48, Vanlue 38

Dalton 61, Rittman 58

Day. Chaminade Julienne 60, Cin. McNicholas 58

Day. Dunbar 78, Day. Belmont 59

Defiance 59, Paulding 43

Defiance Tinora 48, Delta 43

Delaware Hayes 48, Hilliard Darby 34

Dover 47, Cambridge 41

Dresden Tri-Valley 58, Crooksville 41

Dublin Coffman 51, Hilliard Davidson 49

Dublin Jerome 50, Worthington Kilbourne 45

E. Can. 43, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 40

E. Liverpool 55, Wintersville Indian Creek 50

Elida 47, Spencerville 33

Elmore Woodmore 74, Millbury Lake 67

Elyria 85, Euclid 50

Findlay Liberty-Benton 76, N. Baltimore 73

Franklin 67, Germantown Valley View 56

Ft. Jennings 57, Antwerp 50

Ft. Loramie 71, Botkins 34

Ft. Recovery 64, Delphos Jefferson 50

Galloway Westland 89, Marysville 83

Gates Mills Gilmour 93, Chagrin Falls Kenston 75

Genoa Area 50, Tontogany Otsego 34

Girard 59, Campbell Memorial 46

Glouster Trimble 43, Reedsville Eastern 33

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 65, Navarre Fairless 39

Greenville 75, Troy 67

Grove City 59, Lancaster 55

Groveport Madison Christian 57, Northside Christian 42

Groveport-Madison 68, Cols. Franklin Hts. 40

Hannibal River 60, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 44

Harrod Allen E. 69, Ridgeway Ridgemont 56

Hicksville 72, Continental 69, OT

Hilliard Bradley 51, Thomas Worthington 26

Hillsboro 68, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 64

Huber Hts. Wayne 65, Kettering Fairmont 57

Huron 63, Oak Harbor 47

Jackson 63, Pomeroy Meigs 46

Kalida 62, Ada 59

Kettering Alter 68, Cin. Purcell Marian 41

Lakeside Danbury 65, Northwood 53

Lakewood St. Edward 88, Cornerstone Christian 73

Lancaster Fairfield Union 53, Circleville Logan Elm 45

Latham Western 65, Portsmouth Sciotoville 60

Lebanon 71, Clayton Northmont 50

Leesburg Fairfield 60, Mowrystown Whiteoak 48

Leipsic 67, Arlington 55

Lewistown Indian Lake 65, Spring. Greenon 30

Lexington 51, Mansfield Madison 49, OT

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61, W. Chester Lakota W. 39

Lima Bath 47, Bluffton 38, OT

Lima Temple Christian 52, Rockford Parkway 50

Lockland 68, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 59

Louisville Aquinas 55, Canal Fulton Northwest 37

Loveland 58, Cin. Turpin 31

Lucas 37, Kidron Cent. Christian 31

Lynchburg-Clay 45, Peebles 42

Manchester 71, Fayetteville-Perry 63

Mansfield Christian 71, Danville 50

Mansfield Sr. 62, Mt. Vernon 60, 3OT

Mansfield St. Peter’s 92, Loudonville 56

Maple Hts. 83, Orange 66

Marietta 66, Zanesville 63

Mason 59, Fairfield 44

McArthur Vinton County 69, Nelsonville-York 48

McDonald 123, Columbiana 45

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 59, Van Wert Lincolnview 50

Medina 100, Solon 79

Medina Buckeye 72, Wellington 55

Medina Highland 76, Richfield Revere 67

Metamora Evergreen 64, Swanton 62

Miamisburg 65, W. Carrollton 47

Middletown 53, Cin. Princeton 45

Middletown Fenwick 61, Hamilton Badin 48

Middletown Madison Senior 60, Franklin Middletown Christian 44

Milford 50, Cin. Anderson 37

Milford Center Fairbanks 58, W. Liberty-Salem 50

Minerva 54, Beloit W. Branch 42

Mt. Orab Western Brown 35, Goshen 32

N. Can. Hoover 66, Can. Glenoak 49

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 86, Heartland Christian 33

N. Olmsted 63, Grafton Midview 46

N. Royalton 51, Twinsburg 44

New Carlisle Tecumseh 51, Spring. Kenton Ridge 50

New Knoxville 47, Waynesfield-Goshen 30

New Lebanon Dixie 43, Waynesville 42

New Lexington 56, Zanesville W. Muskingum 43

New London 68, Ashland Crestview 30

New Paris National Trail 65, Arcanum 53

New Philadelphia 65, Warsaw River View 38

New Riegel 60, Kansas Lakota 37

Newark 68, New Albany 44

Newcomerstown 65, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 41

Niles McKinley 67, Cortland Lakeview 47

Norton 63, Mogadore Field 45

Oak Hill 53, McDermott Scioto NW 33

Oberlin Firelands 58, LaGrange Keystone 43

Oregon Stritch 54, Tol. Ottawa Hills 43

Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Liberty Center 53

Ottoville 53, Columbus Grove 47

Parma 64, Parma Normandy 57

Parma Hts. Holy Name 72, Elyria Cath. 61

Parma Padua 71, Chesterland W. Geauga 57

Pemberville Eastwood 53, Bloomdale Elmwood 47

Peninsula Woodridge 80, Ravenna 56

Perrysburg 70, Holland Springfield 47

Pickerington Cent. 59, Pickerington N. 48

Piketon 64, Frankfort Adena 60

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 53, Covington 47

Point Pleasant, W.Va. 66, Gallipolis Gallia 64, OT

Portsmouth Notre Dame 62, New Boston Glenwood 39

Powell Olentangy Liberty 55, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 45

Racine Southern 74, Corning Miller 47

Reading 40, Cin. Deer Park 37

Reynoldsburg 66, Gahanna Lincoln 52

Richmond Edison 65, Lisbon Beaver 56

Rocky River 68, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 58

Rootstown 51, Ravenna SE 42

Rossford 68, Fostoria 59

Russia 41, Jackson Center 31

S. Webster 47, Minford 33

Salineville Southern 53, Columbiana Crestview 29

Sandusky 67, Ontario 57

Sandusky Perkins 66, Clyde 44

Sandusky St. Mary 73, Fostoria St. Wendelin 40

Sarahsville Shenandoah 43, Caldwell 40

Seaman N. Adams 45, Sardinia Eastern Brown 41

Sheffield Brookside 79, Sullivan Black River 71

Shelby 63, Norwalk 44

Sidney 80, Tipp City Tippecanoe 76

Sidney Fairlawn 74, DeGraff Riverside 37

Smithville 82, Jeromesville Hillsdale 78, OT

Southeastern 51, Williamsport Westfall 48, OT

Spring. Cath. Cent. 67, Mechanicsburg 36

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 54, Yellow Springs 53

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 52, Day. Carroll 46

St. Clairsville 72, Bellaire 65

St. Henry 65, St. Marys Memorial 49

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 67, Bishop Donahue, W.Va. 65

Stow-Munroe Falls 71, Wadsworth 69

Strasburg-Franklin 42, Malvern 39

Streetsboro 82, Akr. Springfield 78

Strongsville 76, Shaker Hts. 71

Struthers 63, Hubbard 53

Sylvania Northview 52, Maumee 37

Sylvania Southview 87, Bowling Green 47

Thornville Sheridan 50, New Concord John Glenn 33

Tiffin Calvert 48, Fremont St. Joseph 35

Tiffin Columbian 51, Kenton 48

Tipp City Bethel 73, Union City Mississinawa Valley 54

Tol. St. Francis 69, Lima Sr. 64

Tol. St. John’s 72, Fremont Ross 35

Tol. Whitmer 86, Oregon Clay 53

Trotwood-Madison 95, Fairborn 71

Uniontown Lake 51, Green 33

Urbana 69, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 60

Van Buren 56, Arcadia 12

Vermilion 74, Port Clinton 38

Versailles 67, Delphos St. John’s 54

W. Salem NW 85, Apple Creek Waynedale 44

W. Union 54, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 44

Warren Champion 63, Newton Falls 52

Washington C.H. 69, Lees Creek E. Clinton 56

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 57, Wilmington 52

Waterford 76, Stewart Federal Hocking 15

Waverly 69, Portsmouth W. 54

Wellsville 79, Hanoverton United 57

Westerville N. 63, Westerville Cent. 62

Westerville S. 60, Lewis Center Olentangy 52

Wheelersburg 62, Lucasville Valley 54

Whitehall-Yearling 69, Gahanna Cols. Academy 63

Williamsburg 60, Batavia Clermont NE 51

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 60, Franklin Furnace Green 48

Windham 70, Southington Chalker 53

Wooster 87, Millersburg W. Holmes 50

Wooster Triway 61, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 53

Worthington Christian 80, London 41

Youngs. Liberty 52, Brookfield 48

Zanesville Maysville 76, Philo 65

Postponements and cancellations

Castalia Margaretta vs. Milan Edison, ppd. to Jan 17.

Cols. St. Charles vs. Cols. DeSales, ppd.

Creston Norwayne vs. Doylestown Chippewa, ppd. to Dec 13.

Defiance Ayersville vs. Miller City, ppd. to Feb 23.

Pandora-Gilboa vs. McComb, ppd. to Feb 14.

Tol. Cent. Cath. vs. Findlay, ppd. to Jan 10.

Van Wert vs. Minster, ccd.

Wapakoneta vs. Marion Local, ppd. to Dec 31.

Girls

Archbold 87, Edgerton 37

Bucyrus 38, Crestline 28

Bucyrus Wynford 61, Morral Ridgedale 60

Caledonia River Valley 59, Galion 19

Canal Winchester 54, Sunbury Big Walnut 48

Cardington-Lincoln 70, Fredericktown 43

Centerburg 41, Marion Elgin 38

Cle. Glenville 69, Cle. Max Hayes 14

Cle. Hay 78, Cle. Whitney Young 21

Cle. Rhodes 43, Cle. MLK 34

Cols. Africentric 62, Cols. Independence 28

Cols. Beechcroft 64, Cols. Whetstone 30

Cols. Cristo Rey 44, Tree of Life 20

Cols. International 37, Cols. East 21

Cols. Northland 89, Cols. Mifflin 34

Cols. South 64, Cols. West 12

Cols. Upper Arlington 70, Grove City Cent. Crossing 30

Edon 70, Pioneer N. Central 34

Fairfield Christian 67, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 27

Fairview, Ky. 57, Franklin Furnace Green 15

Granville 60, Pataskala Licking Hts. 52

Grove City 47, Lancaster 28

Grove City Christian 53, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 36

Groveport Madison Christian 42, Northside Christian 24

Hilliard Bradley 44, Thomas Worthington 37

Hilliard Darby 60, Delaware Hayes 43

Logan 52, Marion Harding 29

Marysville 49, Galloway Westland 45

Marysville 49, Delaware Buckeye Valley 45

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, Sycamore Mohawk 34

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 72, Attica Seneca E. 53

Newark 79, New Albany 46

Newark Cath. 69, Heath 32

Ohio Valley Christian 31, Ironton St. Joseph 28

Pettisville 70, Montpelier 34

Reynoldsburg 58, Gahanna Lincoln 57

Richwood N. Union 72, Marion Pleasant 49

Sparta Highland 62, Mt. Gilead 28

Sugar Grove Berne Union 61, Millersport 27

Tol. Rogers 82, Tol. Bowsher 37

Tol. Start 66, Tol. Waite 16

Upper Sandusky 54, Carey 42

Utica 66, Johnstown Northridge 31

Westerville S. 72, Lewis Center Olentangy 55

Worthington Kilbourne 50, Dublin Jerome 28

Postponements and cancellations

Cle. Horizon Science vs. Wickliffe, ppd. to Jan 5.

Hamler Patrick Henry vs. Holgate, ppd.

