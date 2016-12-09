Heat no trouble for Cavs

CLEVELAND — LeBron James scored 27 points to move into ninth place on the NBA scoring list, and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Miami Heat 114-84 on Friday night.

James passed Elvin Hayes on a driving layup with 6:58 remaining and has 27,315 career points. The four-time MVP was removed about a minute later and received a loud ovation from the Cleveland crowd.

Kevin Love, a game-time decision because of back spasms, scored a team-high 28 points and had 15 rebounds for the Cavaliers. He missed the morning shootaround but was in the lineup after warming up on the court about an hour before tip-off.

Kyrie Irving added 23 points for the Cavs, who have won three straight after losing three in a row.

Derrick Williams scored 17 points to lead the short-handed Heat, who have lost four straight.

Cleveland went ahead for good late in the first quarter and took its biggest lead of the half, 57-46, on Irving’s 3-pointer as the second quarter was winding down.

The Cavaliers took command soon after halftime. Irving hit another 3 and James scored on a breakaway dunk as Cleveland built a 68-50 lead.

James had eight assists and is four away from becoming the 16th player in NBA history to compile 7,000 in his career — and the first frontcourt player to reach the milestone.

Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith missed his second straight game because of a hyperextended left knee

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives past Miami Heat's Josh McRoberts (4) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_113973230-36e50d8926974320b9a41d6f2661a6fc.jpg Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives past Miami Heat's Josh McRoberts (4) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, left, goes over Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside's back as Kevin Love (0) watches in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_113973230-74fc9b7ff84344cb8fd898a0b0339977.jpg Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, left, goes over Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside's back as Kevin Love (0) watches in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) shoots over Miami Heat's Rodney McGruder (17) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_113973230-09f1bc2ce2f04987b64ae4d2b73f466c.jpg Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) shoots over Miami Heat's Rodney McGruder (17) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)