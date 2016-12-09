Kalida hangs on to defeat Ada 62-59

ADA — Ada matched 3-pointers with Kalida.

The Bulldogs stayed close the entire way and even tied the game with 1:40 to go.

But Kalida went inside and made the big play on the blocks and hit free throws to post a 62-59 boys basketball victory Friday against Ada.

Kalida is 2-0, while Ada is 1-1. The teams combined for 15 3-pointers, with eight by Ada.

“We don’t have a lot of varsity experience, but we found a way to get a win,” new Kalida coach Ryan Stechschulte said.

With the game tied at 56, after both teams had been trading 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, Kalida’s 6-foot-4 Collin Nartker got loose on the blocks for a layup and hit the foul shot for a three-point play.

“We tried to isolate him down there,” Stechschulte said. “Collin had a nice night tonight and we thought he could score down there.”

That gave Kalida the lead to stay 59-56 with 36 seconds to go.

Ada’s Cade Mullins hit a driving layup to get Ada within 60-59 with 5.9 seconds to go.

But Trent Siebeneck hit two free throws, off the double bonus, to push the Kalida lead to 62-59 with 4.5 seconds left.

Ada hustled the ball up the court and Ethan Swaney missed a 30-foot 3-pointer from the right side, but the ball stuck between the rim and the backboard.

Ada was awarded the ball out of bounds, by way of the possession arrow, but only 0.2 of a second was left.

Ada got the ball in, but the horn sounded before there could be a good shot taken.

Siebeneck led Kalida with 18 points, six rebounds and three 3-pointers.

“It was fun,’’ Siebeneck said. “We’re only playing two lettermen so if we win, it builds our confidence. I’m glad we were able to get it done.’’

Lambert had 16 points for Kalida.

Nartker had 14 points and six rebounds. Jeff Knueve had eight points and seven boards.

For Ada, 6-4 Owen Conley had 14 points and six rebounds, with 12 points coming in the second half.

Swaney scored 11, while Seth Evans had 10 points and three 3-pointers.

“For the most part we played pretty well,” Ada coach Dre White said. “I think our next step against good teams like Kalida is controlling the glass. We gave up nine offensive rebounds and gave up 12 points off those. … We got down eight and we knocked down big shots. When they made their run, we made our run.”

Kalida led 29-27 at the half, but after a Lambert 3-pointer Kalida’s lead grew to 44-36 with 1:20 left in the third.

Ada answered with back-to-back 3-pointers by Mullins and Conley to get within 44-42 after three quarters.

Then in the fourth quarter, Lambert hit a 3-pointer for Kalida and Evans came right down and matched it with a 3-pointer.

Then Evans sank a 3-pointer, only to have Lambert come down and hit a three.

After the run of four straight 3-pointers, two by each team, Kalida led 56-54.

Conley’s 12-footer in the lane tied the game at 56 with 1:40 to go.

“We got him (Conley) going in the second half,” White said.

Kalida won the boards, 33-22.

Kalida shot 49 percent from the field and was 7 of 16 on 3-pointers. Ada shot 47 percent and was 8 of 19 on 3-pointers.

Kalida played some 2-2-1 full-court press, but relied heavily on its man-to-man.

“Coach (Richard) Kortokrax was definitely more of a matchup kind of a guy,” Stechschulte said. “I know man-to-man way better than I know matchup zone. And the kids are getting there (with playing man). Every week’s a little better.”

Kalida’s Austin Nartker goes up for a shot against Ada’s Seth Evans during Friday night’s game at Ada. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_120916AdaKalidaBBall01cardinal.jpg Kalida’s Austin Nartker goes up for a shot against Ada’s Seth Evans during Friday night’s game at Ada. Kelli Cardinal | The Lima News Ada’s Jordan Bailey drives to the basket against Kalida’s Collin Nartker during Friday night’s game at Ada. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_120916AdaKalidaBBall05cardinal.jpg Ada’s Jordan Bailey drives to the basket against Kalida’s Collin Nartker during Friday night’s game at Ada. Kelli Cardinal | The Lima News

By Tom Usher [email protected]

