Bath defeats Elida in WBL girls hoops opener

ELIDA — After trailing 27-24 at halftime, Bath outscored Elida 17-5 in the third quarter on its way to a 57-45 victory in the Western Buckeye League opener for both teams.

Bailey Dakin had 17 ponts and Jaidyn Hale and Heidi Craddock each scored 12 for the visiting Wildkittens. Shyah Wheeler had 12 points and Hope Carter scored 11 for the Bulldogs.

Fremont Ross 57, Lima Senior 50

FREMONT — Destiny McDonald (16), Talor Washington (13) and Kierre James (10) all scored in double digits for the visiting Spartans.

Defiance 48, Shawnee 26

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Dionna Lewis and Alissa Stahler each had six points for Shawnee.

LCC 58, Spencerville 40

SPENCERVILLE — Madison Stolly had 19 points and Josie Mohler scored 16 for Lima Central Catholic. Jenna Henline (14) and Jayden Smith (11) scored in double figures for Spencerville.

Upper Scioto Valley 92,

Perry 24

PERRY TOWNSHIP — Emily Patton (22), Alyssa Miller (16), Callie Daniels (15), Shelby Spradlin (14) and Kaycee Carroll (10) all scored in double digits for USV. Kyazia Healey had nine points for Perry.

Versailles 51,

Delphos St. John’s 28

VERSAILLES — Madilynn Schulte had nine points and Jessica Geise scored eight for the visiting Blue Jays.

Kalida 48, Antwerp 39

KALIDA — Taylor Lucke had 16 points and Sarah Klausing scored 15 for Kalida.

Ridgemont 50, Waynesfield-Goshen 36

WAYNESFIELD — Priscilla Howland had 20 points for Ridgemont. Madison Buffenbarger had 16 points and Cassidy Craig scored 12 for W-G.

Delphos Jefferson 44,

Allen East 31

HARROD — Sarah Miller (12) and Kelsey Berelsman (10) scored in double digits for Delphos Jeff. Lauren Criblez had 12 points for the Mustangs.

Pandora-Gilboa 39,

North Baltimore 31

PANDORA — Alexa Maag had 18 points for P-G.

Wapakoneta 50, Van Wert 28

WAPAKONETA — Lexi Jacobs had 17 points for Wapak, and Abby Jackson scored nine for Van Wert.

Columbus Grove 66, Ada 36

ADA — Paige Bellman had 18 points as 10 players for Grove scored three points or more. Madisyn Gossard had 11 points for Ada.

Boys basketball

Lima Senior

schedule change

LIMA — Lima Senior’s home game against Oregon Clay originally scheduled for Feb. 24 has been changed to Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Baseball

CELINA — Celina’s Seth Lonsway will be signing a letter of intent to play for Ohio State at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the high school.

Softball

Millay makes

college choice

Crestview’s Cora Millay will be signing a letter of intent to continue her education and softball career at Spring Arbor University, located in Spring Arbor, Michigan, at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Crestview Board of Education office.

Millay was an All-Ohio first team selection as a member of the 2016 Crestview state championship team.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.