O-G goes to 5-0

ST. MARYS — Ottawa-Glandorf has plenty of familiar names.

And lots of firepower on display.

It was more than enough at both ends of the floor for O-G’s win in the Western Buckeye League opener.

The Titans were in control the entire way in a 57-46 girls basketball victory over St. Marys on Thursday.

O-G stands 5-0 and 1-0 in the WBL. St. Marys is 4-1, 0-1 in the WBL.

The Titans’ used a man and a 3-2 zone to contain the St. Marys’ offense.

“The first four games our defense wasn’t where we wanted it to be and we wanted to take it up a little bit,” O-G coach Troy Yant said. “I thought the girls responded well in the first quarter.”

Much is expected from the Titans with four returning starters, including WBL player of the year Kadie Hempfling, from a team that was the state runner-up last year.

“It was the first WBL game and we were a little jittery at first,” Hempfling said. “But then we got into motion, got our defense going and that got us in transition. And I think we play better when we transition.”

The Titans showed flashes of their running game, which steamrolled most of the WBL last season. But foul trouble kept them from running the entire way.

“We had Kadie (Hempfling) with three fouls (early in the fourth quarter) and we kind of nursed the second quarter with Kylie (White) on the bench,” Yant said. “So I wasn’t pushing for the running game, but we got a couple of opportunities.”

Hempfling led the Titans with 19 points and 12 rebounds. But she was limited down the stretch, picking up her fourth foul with 5:51 to go.

Kylie White had 17 points and five rebounds for O-G. White took over when Hempfling was out and scored seven fourth-quarter points.

“When I was on the bench I had to be more of a vocal leader,” Hempfling said. “But we did a really good job of slowing the game down and taking time off the clock. And Kylie always picks up the slack.”

O-G won the rebounding battled, 34-22, including 16-8 on the offensive boards.

Sydney Cisco paced St. Marys with 14 points and three 3-pointers. Makayla Koch had nine points.

When Hempfling picked up her fourth foul in the fourth quarter, O-G led 46-35.

White immediately scored, then gave a nice pass to Lexi Schroeder, who scored a layup and the Titans’ lead grew to 50-35 with 3:55 to go.

Hempfling returned with 3:22 left and the Titans never let their lead get below 10.

“O-G put a lot pressure on the ball and it caused a lot of turnovers,” St. Marys coach Nikki Miars said. “We just didn’t care of the ball and that’s something that we can control. And we gave up a lot of second-chance points.”

O-G used a 10-0 run in the first quarter to roll out to a 20-9 lead. During that run, Carri Johnson and White both hit 3-pointers.

White went to the bench earlier in the second quarter with her second foul.

No problem.

Hempfling took command with a 3-pointer, a spinning layup, a 7-footer and a follow shot.

Hempfling’s nine second-quarter points helped O-G take a 33-22 lead into halftime.

The Titans’ running game took hold in the third quarter, as a 7-2 run opened their lead to 40-24.

O-G shot 49 percent from the floor and was 5 of 15 on 3-pointers. St. Marys shot 43 percent from the field and was 5 of 14 on 3-pointers.

O-G had 17 turnovers, while St. Marys had 18.

By Tom Usher

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0468.

