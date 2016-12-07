ADA — Sometimes it just takes a little extra energy to get over the hump.

After Ohio Northern University slipped into the locker room with a slim 33-31 halftime lead over Ohio Athletic Conference-foe Wilmington College on Wednesday night at the ONU Sports Center, the energized Polar Bears came out in the second half and exploded for 45 points on 19-of-33 shooting, en route to a convincing 78-51 victory over Wilmington in women’s basketball action.

With the win, ONU remains undefeated at 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the OAC. This is the first time in the program’s history the Polar Bears have started the season 7-0.

Wilmington slips to 4-2 and 1-1 in the OAC.

ONU came into Wednesday’s contest ranked 19th in the second weekly D3Hoops.com poll.

Shawnee product Britt Lauck led the Polar Bears with 19 points on Wednesday, on 7-of-12 shooting from the field, including 4-of-5 on 3-pointers. The 5-foot, 7-inch Lauck also dished out six assists.

Lauck came into Wednesday’s game, leading ONU in scoring, averaging 15.2 points per game, which ranks fifth in the OAC. Lauck ranks first in the OAC in assists (25) and fifth in steals (12).

Jenna Dirksen also had the hot hand for ONU Wednesday night, scoring 18 points, including three 3-pointers.

For the game, ONU shot 48 percent from the floor. Wilmington connected on just 32 percent of its field goal attempts. From the 3-point line, ONU was 10-of-19 for 53 percent.

Wilmington did not have a player score in double figures. Brittaney Jefferson, Mackenzie Campbell and Morgan Ritz each scored nine points for the Quakers. Campbell came into Wednesday’s contest averaging 17.4 points per game (third in OAC).

In the first half, ONU shot just 38 percent from the floor, while Wilmington was hitting shots both around the perimeter and inside the paint, at a 45-percent clip.

At halftime, the theme for ONU was all about coming out in the second half more energized.

“We talked a lot about our energy at halftime,” Lauck said. “We thought we were playing OK, but we were just quiet and down. We really picked each other up at halftime. We wanted to come out and set a really good tone for the second half.

“We played a lot better, defensively, in the second half. We made some steals and really pushed it.”

ONU coach Michele Durand credited Lauck for encouraging everyone to play harder in the second half.

“Honestly, Britt did a lot of the talking at halftime about the energy, and I added to it. Our energy wasn’t great,” Durand said. “I thought we gave them some easy buckets in the first half. They’re a really good team. And I think we came out and did a really good job, defensively, in the second half. I think when our defense is good, then our offense gets better. It seems like the shots go in a little bit more when you’re playing good defense.”

ONU’s offense definitely looked energized in the second half, as it opened the third quarter on a 12-0 run, pushing its lead to 45-31, just a little more than four minutes into the third frame. It was more than six minutes into the third quarter before Wilmington scored its first basket of the half.

ONU controlled the boards, 43-36. Amy Bullimore, a 6-1 post player for the Polar Bears, pulled down nine rebounds, while scoring nine points.

Lauck said she tried to take advantage of any opportunity Wilmington gave her.

“They were really clogging the paint tonight,” Lauck said. “So, I got some open threes. When I wasn’t attacking, I was hitting my teammates on the wing and they were draining some threes, too. I want to give a shout-out to Jenna Dirksen. She was hitting shots in their face, too. She played a great game.”

With the stellar start this season, ONU is staying focused on playing one game at a time.

“We try not to think about it,” Lauck said. “We don’t want to put too much pressure on ourselves. We just want to win our next game. We’re already forgetting about this game and focusing on Saturday now (home, against Mount Union).”

Added Durand, “They’ve been a great group. They have good chemistry. We work really hard. Honestly, we really don’t talk a lot about being 7-0 or whatever. It’s just about who we play next.”

Ohio Northern’s Tori Wyss grabs a rebound against Wilmington’s Mackenzie Campbell during Wednesday night’s game at the ONU Sports Center in Ada. See more game photos at LimaScores.com. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_ONU-RP-003.jpg Ohio Northern’s Tori Wyss grabs a rebound against Wilmington’s Mackenzie Campbell during Wednesday night’s game at the ONU Sports Center in Ada. See more game photos at LimaScores.com. Richard Parrish | The Lima News Ohio Northern’s Britt Lauck drives to the basket against Wilmington’s Brittaney Jefferson during Wednesday night’s game at the ONU Sports Center in Ada. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_ONU-RP-002.jpg Ohio Northern’s Britt Lauck drives to the basket against Wilmington’s Brittaney Jefferson during Wednesday night’s game at the ONU Sports Center in Ada. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

Lauck leads the way for the Polar Bears

By Mark Altstaetter [email protected]

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.

The Lima News sports department can be reached at 567-242-0451.