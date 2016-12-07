Allen East’s Tyler Ford one of NBA’s youngest officials

When Tyler Ford was growing up in Lafayette, like so many in his generation, he was mesmerized watching the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan on television and dreamed, one day, of playing in the NBA.

By the time Ford was competing in basketball for Allen East High School, Tyler had shelved his dream.

“I was an average athlete,” the 2003 graduate said. “I was very competitive, got lots of minutes, but the thought of playing professional basketball was long gone.”

Today, at age 31, Tyler works in the NBA, running the floor with the greatest basketball players in the world. But now he carries a whistle with him. Ford is in his second season as a full time NBA official.

Ford’s entry into officiating came on a whim when he and his college buddy went looking for an on-campus job while students at Ball State University. They began officiating intramural games together. Tyler remembers, “We liked it so much we decided to get a license to do high school basketball games in the state of Indiana.”

Ford began by working junior high and junior varsity games and quickly advanced up the ranks of officiating. Within a couple years he was refereeing some of the biggest high school games in Indiana.

Ford credits his rise in officiating to his determination to improve and his natural competitive instincts.

“I have always been very competitive and I began to look at officiating as a form of competition,” Tyler explained. “There is a decision to be made on every play in every game, and for me, it became like winning and losing. I wanted to get every call right.”

Ford believes there are similarities in playing the game and officiating it. “Officials know after a game how we did. We know if the game went well or didn’t go well,” he explained.

Road to the NBA

Ford spent his summers honing his craft by attending officiating camps as his career continued to advance. His first college game was at Taylor University and he eventually moved up the ranks, calling games in the Big Ten and Mid-American Conferences.

Ford’s decision to attend several NBA teaching and identification camps opened the door to officiating professional basketball.

“I attended a couple camps a summer for four straight years and finally got a break,” says Ford.

He began officiating the NBA’s D-League, the summer developmental program for its young players. Tyler toiled for five summers in the D-League, work that included 11 playoff games and the 2015 D-League final. At the end of the summer all the officials in the D-League eagerly wait for a call from the NBA hoping for the opportunity to move up to the highest level of play.

“I knew I was getting close,” Ford says. “I sat by the phone and waited for it to ring.”

Getting the call

Finally, on Aug. 28, 2015, the call Ford had been waiting for came. Tyler was named an NBA official, assigned number 39, and given a full slate of games. At age 30, Ford became one of the youngest officials working in the NBA.

Ford’s first NBA game was between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks. He walked on to the floor at Madison Square Garden, surrounded by 20,000 fans, and knew he had arrived.

When I asked Tyler if he was ever intimidated or in awe of the atmosphere in the NBA or the athletes, he replied, “There is not time for that. I just focus on trying to get every decision right, although I will admit there are times I see some a phenomenal play by one of the guys and I say to myself, ‘did I just see that?’”

Being an NBA official is a full time job, working up to 70 games a year with many demands, one of which is being in great condition. At 5-foot-9, Ford has to match strides with professional athlete’s that tower over him.

“We are running the floor, four to six miles a game, with some of the greatest athletes in the world,” says Ford. “When you have to sprint the floor from trail to lead, to be in position to make a call, you better be in shape.”

Game day

A typical game day for Ford reveals the amount of time spent in preparation and evaluation critical to his job performance. He arrives in the city the night before and gets up early the next morning for breakfast and a workout.

“The crew meets at 11 o’clock and we go over video tapes of previous games. We check the reports and news from the NBA and go over our mechanics,” he says. The crew is at the arena 75 minutes before game time and on the floor at the 15-minute mark. Their evaluation continues during the games.

“At half time there is a video system in the locker room and we often break down five or 10 plays from the first half,” says Ford. “Post-game we use the tape to review every play, bounce to bounce. It makes for a long day.”

What’s next?

Ford, who was recently inducted into the Allen East High School Hall of Fame, has set some lofty goals.

In the short term, he says, “I have a steep climb, but right now I just want to earn the respect of my peers, the coaches and the players in the league.” But his long term goal is shared by every official in the NBA.

“Every official dreams of being the crew chief in the 7th game of an NBA final,” says Ford.

Judging from his rapid rise and his dedication to perfecting his craft, I think there’s a good chance that Tyler’s dream will become a reality someday.

Bob Seggerson Guest Columnist http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Seggerson_Bob.jpg Bob Seggerson Guest Columnist Rilynn and Keagan Jones, of Lafayette, are all smiles as they get an on-court photo with NBA referee Tyler Ford, a family friend. Richard Parrish | The Lima News http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Cleveland-vs-Portland-RP-062-.jpg Rilynn and Keagan Jones, of Lafayette, are all smiles as they get an on-court photo with NBA referee Tyler Ford, a family friend. Richard Parrish | The Lima News Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson (13) and Portland’s Mason Plumlee (24) check out the call made by referee Tyler Ford. Richard Parrish | The Lima News http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Cleveland-vs-Portland-RP-069-.jpg Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson (13) and Portland’s Mason Plumlee (24) check out the call made by referee Tyler Ford. Richard Parrish | The Lima News At 5-foot-9, Tyler Ford works with players that tower over him, such as Portland’s 7-foot-1 Meyers Leonard. Richard Parrish | The Lima News http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Cleveland-vs-Portland-RP-082-.jpg At 5-foot-9, Tyler Ford works with players that tower over him, such as Portland’s 7-foot-1 Meyers Leonard. Richard Parrish | The Lima News “When you have to sprint the floor from trail to lead, to be in position to make a call, you better be in shape,” says Tyler Ford. He notes that NBA referees run four to six miles a game, with some of the greatest athletes in the world. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Cleveland-vs-Portland-RP-084-.jpg “When you have to sprint the floor from trail to lead, to be in position to make a call, you better be in shape,” says Tyler Ford. He notes that NBA referees run four to six miles a game, with some of the greatest athletes in the world. NBA referee Tyler Ford, a 2003 graduate of Allen East High School, tries to keep the peace between Kyrie Irving (2) of the Cleveland Cavaliers and members of the Portland Trail Blazers during their game Nov. 23 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Richard Parrish | The Lima News http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Cleveland-vs-Portland-RP-090-.jpg NBA referee Tyler Ford, a 2003 graduate of Allen East High School, tries to keep the peace between Kyrie Irving (2) of the Cleveland Cavaliers and members of the Portland Trail Blazers during their game Nov. 23 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Richard Parrish | The Lima News Allen East graduate Tyler Ford is in his second year of officiating NBA basketball. At age 31, he’s one of the youngest referees in the league. Ford is shown working the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 23 at Quicken Loans Arena. Richard Parrish | The Lima News http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Cleveland-vs-Portland-RP-093-.jpg Allen East graduate Tyler Ford is in his second year of officiating NBA basketball. At age 31, he’s one of the youngest referees in the league. Ford is shown working the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 23 at Quicken Loans Arena. Richard Parrish | The Lima News Tyler Ford chats with Portland Trail Blazers’ assistant coach John McCullough prior to the game in Cleveland. McCullough is a 1975 graduate of Lima Senior High School who went on to play college basketball at Oklahoma and played a year in the NBA for the Phoenix Suns. Richard Parrish |The Lima News http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Cleveland-vs-Portland-RP-096-.jpg Tyler Ford chats with Portland Trail Blazers’ assistant coach John McCullough prior to the game in Cleveland. McCullough is a 1975 graduate of Lima Senior High School who went on to play college basketball at Oklahoma and played a year in the NBA for the Phoenix Suns. Richard Parrish |The Lima News Tyler Ford says he looks at officiating as a form of competition. “There is a decision to be made on every play in every game, and for me, it became like winning and losing. I wanted to get every call right.” Richard Parrish | The Lima News http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_tford.jpg Tyler Ford says he looks at officiating as a form of competition. “There is a decision to be made on every play in every game, and for me, it became like winning and losing. I wanted to get every call right.” Richard Parrish | The Lima News

Allen East’s Tyler Ford one of NBA’s youngest officials

Bob Seggerson writes a basketball column for The Lima News. He is a member of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, retiring in 2010 after 32 years at Lima Central Catholic, where he recorded 517 wins. Reach him at [email protected]

Bob Seggerson writes a basketball column for The Lima News. He is a member of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, retiring in 2010 after 32 years at Lima Central Catholic, where he recorded 517 wins. Reach him at [email protected]