Blue Jackets sweep series from Coyotes with 4-1 win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sam Gagner had two goals and two assists to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Arizona Coyotes for the second time in three days, 4-1 on Monday night.

Nick Foligno and Zach Werensky also scored for the Blue Jackets, who won for the fourth straight time and ninth of their last 12. Columbus picked up its 500th win in franchise history in sweeping the two-game season series with the Coyotes.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 17 shots for Columbus.

Arizona backup goaltender Louis Domingue had 30 saves, two days after the Blue Jackets hammered starter Mike Smith with a franchise-record 60 shots in a 3-2 shootout victory in Phoenix.

Arizona struck first 9:28 into the game when Alex Goligoski fed a pass on a power play to Tobias Reider, who slammed it past Bobrovsky’s glove side from between the circles.

The Blue Jackets tied it on a power play 2:11 later when the puck deflected off Domingue’s left skate and trickled across the line during a scrum in front of the net, with Gagner getting credit for the goal.

Columbus got another power-play goal 5:09 into the second period when Nick Foligno took a beautiful pass from Cam Atkinson and tapped it in.

Gagner scored again 11:37 into the third period with a wrister from the high slot. Werensky capped it 15 minutes in with a shot from the corner that sneaked in between Domingue and the left post, with Gagner getting the assist.

NOTES: Columbus entered the game as the NHL’s best on the power play and were 2 for 6 Monday. … Columbus’ Brandon Saad got his 200th career point with an assist. … Markus Hannikainen, who played well on the Blue Jackets’ fourth line while Matt Calvert was sidelined with an injury, was sent to Cleveland (AHL) on Sunday after Calvert returned. … Twenty-year-old W Brendan Perlini made his NHL debut for Arizona after being recalled from Tucson (AHL) on Sunday. … Dalton Prout and Scott Harrington were scratches for the Blue Jackets, and Anthony Duclair and Kevin Connauton were scratched for Arizona. … The Blue Jackets have won the last seven out of eight at home. … Cam Atkinson has 14 points in his past 10 games for the Blue Jackets.

UP NEXT:

Coyotes: At Chicago on Tuesday night.

Blue Jackets: At Detroit on Friday night.

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Sergei Bobrovsky, of Russia, protects the net against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday in Columbus, Ohio. The Blue Jackets defeated the Coyotes 4-1. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Jackets.jpg Columbus Blue Jackets’ Sergei Bobrovsky, of Russia, protects the net against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday in Columbus, Ohio. The Blue Jackets defeated the Coyotes 4-1.