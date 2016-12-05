Ohio State, Michigan dominate AP All-Big Ten team

Ohio State and Michigan dominated the selections for The Associated Press All-Big Ten football team.

The Buckeyes placed eight players on the first team, with center Pat Elflein and punter Cameron Johnston unanimous picks. The Wolverines had five players occupy six spots on the first team, with cornerback Jourdan Lewis a unanimous pick. The only other player named to the first team on every ballot was running back Saquon Barkley of conference champion Penn State.

A panel of 26 writers and broadcasters from the 11 Big Ten states voted Barkley the offensive player of the year, Michigan linebacker Jabrill Peppers the defensive player of the year and Ohio State running back Mike Weber the newcomer of the year.

Penn State’s James Franklin is coach of the year. Franklin trailed Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst heading into the conference championship game on Saturday, but Franklin was named on 12 of the 13 ballots submitted after the Nittany Lions’ 38-31 victory over the Badgers.

Repeat first-team selections were Elflein, Lewis, Iowa cornerback Desmond King and Michigan tight end Jake Butt.

The 2016 Associated Press All-Big Ten team, with players listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown (“u-” denotes unanimous selections):

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback_J.T. Barrett, Ohio State, 6-2, 222, Jr., Wichita Falls, Texas.

Running backs_u-Saquon Barkley, Penn State, 5-11, 223, So., Coplay, Pennsylvania; Justin Jackson, Northwestern, 5-11, 193, Jr., Carol Stream, Illinois.

Offensive tackles_Erik Magnuson, Michigan, 6-6, 305, Sr., Carlsbad, California; Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin, 6-6, 314, Jr., Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

Offensive guards_Dan Feeney, Indiana, 6-4, 305, Sr., Orland Park, Illinois; Billy Price, Ohio State, 6-4, 315, Jr., Austintown, Ohio.

Center_u-Pat Elflein, Ohio State, 6-3, 300, Sr., Pickerington, Ohio.

Tight end_Jake Butt, Michigan, 6-6, 250, Pickerington, Ohio.

Wide receivers_Austin Carr, Northwestern, 6-1, 200, Sr., Benicia, California; Curtis Samuel, Ohio State, 5-11, 197, Jr., Brooklyn, New York.

All-purpose player_Jabrill Peppers, Michigan, 6-1, 205, Jr., East Orange, New Jersey.

Place-kicker_Emmit Carpenter, Minnesota, 6-0, 199, So., Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Defense

Defensive ends_Taco Charlton, Michigan, 6-6, 272, Sr., Pickerington, Ohio; Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State, 6-4, 266, Jr., Tarboro, New Jersey.

Defensive tackles— Jaleel Johnson, Iowa, 6-4, 310, Sr., Lombard, Illinois; Malik McDowell, Michigan State, 6-6, 276, Jr., Detroit.

Linebackers_Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State, 6-2, 243, Jr., Hinesville, Georgia; Jabrill Peppers, Michigan, 6-1, 205, Jr., East Orange, New Jersey; T.J. Watt, Wisconsin, 6-5, 243, Jr. Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

Cornerbacks_Desmond King, Iowa, 5-11, 203, Sr., Detroit; u-Jourdan Lewis, Michigan, 5-11, 186, Sr., Detroit.

Safeties_Nate Gerry, Nebraska, 6-2, 220, Sr., Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Malik Hooker, Ohio State, 6-2, 205, So., New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Punter_u-Cameron Johnston, Ohio State, 5-11, 198, graduate senior, Geelong, Australia.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback_Trace McSorley, Penn State, 6-0, 205, So., Ashburn, Virginia.

Running backs_Corey Clement, Wisconsin, 5-11, 227, Sr., Glassboro, New Jersey; Mike Weber, Ohio State, 5-10, 212, Fr., Detroit.

Offensive tackles_Ben Braden, Michigan, 6-6, 335, Sr., Rockford, Michigan; Jamarco Jones, Ohio State, 6-5, 310, Jr., Chicago.

Offensive guards_Brian Allen, Michigan State, 6-2, 304, Jr., Hinsdale, Illinois; Kyle Kalis, Michigan, 6-5, 305, Sr., Lakewood, Ohio.

Center_Mason Cole, Michigan, 6-5, 305, Jr., Tarpon Springs, Florida.

Tight end_Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin, 6-6, 248, Jr., Aurora, Illinois.

Wide receivers_Amara Darboh, Michigan, 6-2, 215, Sr., West Des Moines, Iowa; DeAngelo Yancey, Purdue, 6-2, 205, Sr., Atlanta.

All-purpose_Curtis Samuel, Ohio State, 5-11, 197, Jr., Brooklyn, New York.

Place-kicker_Tyler Davis, Penn State, 5-11, 180, Jr., St. Charles, Illinois.

Defense

Defensive ends— Ifeadi Odenigbo, Northwestern, 6-3, 265, Sr., Centerville, Ohio; Chris Wormley, Michigan, 6-6, 302, Sr., Toledo, Ohio.

Defensive tackles_Ryan Glasgow, Michigan, 6-4, 299, Sr., Aurora, Illinois; Steven Richardson, Minnesota, 6-0, 300, Jr., Chicago.

Linebackers_Vince Biegel, Wisconsin, 6-4, 245, Sr., Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin; Josey Jewell, Iowa, 6-2, 235, Decorah, Iowa; Tegray Scales, Indiana, 6-0, 230, Jr., Cincinnati.

Cornerbacks_Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State, 6-0, 192, So., Cleveland; Sojourn Shelton, Wisconsin, 5-9, 168, Sr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Safeties_Godwin Igwebuike, Northwestern, 6-0, 205, Jr., Pickerington, Ohio; Leo Musso, Wisconsin, 5-10, 194, Waunakee, Wisconsin.

Punter_Kenny Allen, Michigan, 6-4, 222, Sr., Fenton, Michigan.

Coach of the year: James Franklin, Penn State.

Offensive player of the year: Saquon Barkley, Penn State.

Defensive player of the year: Jabrill Peppers, Michigan.

Newcomer of the year: Mike Weber, Ohio State.

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2016, file photo, Ohio State center Pat Elflein (65) protects quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) during an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State and Michigan dominated the selections for The Associated Press All-Big Ten football team, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. The Buckeyes placed eight players on the first team, with center Pat Elflein and punter Cameron Johnston unanimous picks. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Buckeyes.jpg FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2016, file photo, Ohio State center Pat Elflein (65) protects quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) during an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State and Michigan dominated the selections for The Associated Press All-Big Ten football team, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. The Buckeyes placed eight players on the first team, with center Pat Elflein and punter Cameron Johnston unanimous picks. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)