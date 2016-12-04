Coldwater falls in Division V state football final

COLUMBUS — Canton Central Catholic’s Jack Murphy threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Tee Rupp with 58 seconds left to defeat Coldwater 16-13 in the Division V state championship game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

The Cavaliers took a 13-9 advantage with 8:31 remaining on a 4-yard run by Dylan Thobe. Coldwater also scored on a 22-yard TD pass from Thobe to Neal Muhlenkamp.

Thobe finished with 101 yards rushing on 25 carries and completed 15-29 passes for 157 yards. Zach Klosterman caught nine passes for 119 yards also for the Cavs (13-2). Canton finishes its season at 11-3.

Boys basketball

Continental 52,

Temple Christian 45

CONTINENTAL — Wade Stauffer had 20 points and Caleb Olds scored nine for the hosts. Brody Bowman had 23 points and Seth Holhbein scored 11 for Temple Christian.

Allen East 54,

Pandora-Gilboa 51

PANDORA — Spencer Miller had 21 points and Caleb Smelcer scored 11 for Allen East. Drew Johnson had 21 points and Eli Phillips scored 12 for P-G.

Girls Swimming

Thunderbird Invitational

LIMA — Portsmouth Notre Dame was the team winner with 283 points. Lima Central Catholic finished fifth out of eight teams with 252 points.

Cassie Rose won the 200 and 500 relays and Anna Janowski won the 50 freestyle for LCC. The Thunderbirds also won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Boys Swimming

Thunderbird Invitational

LIMA — St. Mary Central Catholic was the team winner with 523 points. LCC was third in the six team event with 281 points. Tom McKinley was second in the 50 freestyle and Dylan Craig was runnerup in the 50 freestyle for LCC. The T-Birds also were second in the 200 freestyle relay.

Wrestling

Sielski Invitational

COLDWATER — Milton Union defeated Elida 36-31 to win the team championship. Edgerton topped Adams Central 45-32 for third, Clyde won 35-24 against St. Marys for fifth and Preble Shawnee triumphed over Coldwater 47-30 for seventh. Spencerville was ninth at the Select Team finished 10th.

Area wrestlers finishing undefeated on the day included Elida’s AJ Selvaggio, Alan Schrader, Kejuan Frazier and Noah Meeker and St. Marys’ Noah Vogel, Tyler Miller and Austin Giesige.

Cory-Rawson Duals

RAWSON — Ada defeated Lima Senior 60-18, Columbus Grove 54-15, Liberty-Benton 60-12 and Cory-Rawson 32-31 and lost to Archbold 58-18, Lima Senior defeated Grove 42-30 and lost to Liberty Benton 60-18, Cory-Rawson 36-29 and Archbold 66-12. Columbus Grove also lost to Cory-Rawson 37-15, Liberty-Benton 36-34 and Archbold 54-9. Cory-Rawson defeated Liberty-Benton 54-21 and lost to Archbold 41-31.

Bowling

Spartan Classic

The Lima Senior boys and the Shawnee girls won the team titles. The St. Marys boys and Celina girls finished as the runners-up.

Signings

Wapak duo

select schools

Wapakoneta will hold signings for Madison Watt, who will continue her studies and tennis career next fall at Capital University, and Maddux Liles, who will further his education while playing baseball at the University of Northwestern Ohio at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at the high school office.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

