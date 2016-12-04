UNOH wins NAIA women’s soccer title

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — Last season, the University of Northwestern Ohio women’s soccer team was eliminated in the semifinal round by the eventual national champion Spring Arbor University, and the Racers received their chance at redemption Saturday night in the 2016 NAIA National Championship game as they looked to make history as UNOH’s first national champion.

It was a battle as the previously undefeated and top-ranked Cougars (22-1-1) became the just the third team to hold the Racers (23-2-1) to only one goal in a contest. However, that was all that was needed as UNOH took the school’s first national championship 1-0.

“I am so proud of all of the players and coaches,” head coach Stuart Gore said. “Their work either is second to none. Then as for the game, I felt both teams kind of canceled each other out tonight.”

The goal occurred at the 31:18 mark as a Julie Cazanave corner kick found the foot of Hannah Baines near the far post for the history-making goal. The moment will surely be one for Baines to remember as last year ended bitterly when she fell to an unfortunate injury in the second round and had to sit out the remainder of the postseason.

“Last year Hannah Baines got injured on that field and came back this year and scored the game-winning goal in the national championship final,” Gore added. “I don’t think Hollywood could have wrote that script.”

Through the 90 minutes of action, both defenses shined as SAU held a narrow 6-5 shot advantage. However, the Cougars managed just one shot on goal which was saved by Nadine Stonjek while the Racers hit on frame three times. UNOH held the lead in corner kicks 3-1.

Camilla Andersen was named the Select Sport America-NAIA Women’s Soccer Most Valuable Player while Baines claimed the Select Sport America-NAIA Outstanding Defensive Player honor. Evdokia Popadinova and Klara Cahynova joined the duo on the All-Tournament Team.

2016 marked the program’s fourth season and the squad made history as UNOH’s first national champion in any sport. It was the Racers’ third postseason appearance and second trip to the championship game.

The contest also marks a conclusion for Darcey James, Rachel Head, Dunja Stokan, Stonjek, and Baines as the five seniors were members of the inaugural squad in 2013.

