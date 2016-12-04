Shawnee wins Tip-Off Classic with late run

ELIDA — Shawnee’s defense put its claws into the game in the fourth quarter and didn’t let go.

The Indians gobbled up a few big steals and turned those into transition baskets down the stretch for a 19-0 run.

That run keyed the way in Shawnee’s 65-55 victory over Elida in the championship game of the boys basketball Elida TipOff Classic Saturday at the Elida Fieldhouse.

Shawnee won the newly named Dave May Trophy for the sixth time and first since 2007. The trophy is named for the former Elida athletic director/tournament director, who recently passed away.

“We needed to create offensive opportunities off our defense,” Shawnee coach Mark Triplett said. “We told our guys we have eight minutes left. This is what you guys work for, and if we’re going to get it done, we’ll have to get it done at the defensive end of the floor. We needed to get transition opportunities and needed our defense to get opportunities.”

Shawnee’s Sean McDonald led the way with 16 points, 10 coming in the fourth quarter.

“As a team we got together after the third (quarter) and said we’re not playing our game,” McDonald said. “We’re playing Elida’s game. I think in the fourth quarter we made Elida play our game and got out and ran. We got up in them, defensively, and got turnovers. … We dug deep in the fourth and I think that’s where we beat Elida.”

Elida led at the half 26-23 and 46-42 after three quarters.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs led 48-42.

Then, after a missed lob play, which resulted in a Shawnee steal, the Indians’ defense and running game took hold.

McDonald went the distance after the steal for a fast-break layup. Then Tyler Moore hit a layup. Next came a spinning 12-footer by McDonald.

Zayne Wilkerson gave Shawnee the lead to stay with a follow shot to make it 50-48 with 4:30 left.

The Shawnee defense forced another Elida turnover, and Moore converted a layup and the foul shot for a three-point play.

Suddenly, Shawnee was on an 11-0 run with 4:19 to go.

When Elida finally did score, Shawnee had gone on a 19-0 run to pull out to a 61-48 lead with 1:42 to go.

Elida made four critical turnovers during that stretch. McDonald scored 10 of the 19 points during that breakout.

Moore came off the bench and scored 12 for Shawnee.

“Tyler Moore is just recovering from a broken wrist and just got his cast off on Tuesday,” Triplett said. “He was chomping at the bit to play last night. He hardly played last night. But we knew he was going to be a very good player for us.”

Wilkerson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Daniel Unruh paced Elida with 22 points and three 3-point goals. Donte Johnson had nine points and six rebounds.

Shawnee won the boards, 30-26.

Shawnee shot 53 percent from the field and was 5 of 12 on 3-pointers. Elida hit 43 percent from the field and was 7 of 21 on threes.

Shawnee, which had 15 turnovers at halftime, finished with 19 turnovers. Elida had 18 turnovers.

“I think this will lead to more wins and our confidence is going to be this high,” McDonald said.

Consolation game

Bath 62, Lima Central Catholic 56 (OT)

Bath’s man-to-man and 2-2-1 press forced LCC into 21 turnovers, including six in overtime and that was the difference in Bath’s overtime win.

The game was tied at 50 after regulation.

But Bath quickly went out to a 57-52 overtime lead when LCC struggled weaving the ball up the court against the pressure.

“I think at the end of the fourth quarter and in overtime we got a lot of defensive stops,” Bath coach Shawn Allen said. “We changed defenses (from the 2-2-1 press to man in overtime). We turned them loose a little bit tonight and the responded. … And we made free throws down the stretch.

“I can’t say enough about our kids. Our effort was 100 percent better tonight and it showed. We created a lot of hustle turnovers.”

The Wildcats finished it off from there by hitting 7 of 10 at the foul line in overtime.

Chad Frey paced Bath with 23 points. He scored nine in the fourth quarter and three in overtime, going 3 of 4 at the line.

Ryan Gossard had 15 points for Bath, with seven in overtime. He hit a 3-pointer in overtime and was 4 of 4 at the line.

Will Clark scored 10 for Bath. Harrison Gough had six points and nine rebounds.

LCC struggled all night in getting the ball up the court and running its sets.

“It’s been a formula for disaster, turnovers, missed free throws and rebounds in key situations,” LCC coach Frank Kill said. “Our guys played hard. We got down 12 early and battled back.

“With inexperience and youth, sometimes it only takes one possession for us to break down,” Kill said.

LCC’s 6-foot-4 Thomas Williams, who had 18 rebounds on Friday, finished with 11 points and 20 rebounds. Janowski had his second straight double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

“That (Williams and Janowski rebounding) is a great sign, but unfortunately we have guards who aren’t producing. Guard play is so important because the big guys are irrelevant if you don’t have guys to get them the ball,” Kill said.

All-tournament team: Sean McDonald (Shawnee), Daniel Unruh (Elida), Chad Frey (Bath), Thomas Williams (LCC), Mark Janowski (LCC). … In 28 years of the tournament, Lima Central Catholic has won the title 11 times, while Elida has won it nine. Shawnee has won six and Bath has won two. LCC had won the last three years.

Elida’s Donte Johnson puts up a shot against Shawnee’s Ray Manley during Saturday’s Mercy Health Elida TipOff Classic championship game at the Elida Fieldhouse. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Shawnee-vs-Elida-RP-005.jpg Elida’s Donte Johnson puts up a shot against Shawnee’s Ray Manley during Saturday’s Mercy Health Elida TipOff Classic championship game at the Elida Fieldhouse. Bath’s Harrison Gough puts up a shot against Lima Central Catholic’s Mark Janowski during Saturday’s Mercy Health Elida TipOff Classic consolation game at the Elida Fieldhouse. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Bath-vs-LCC-RP-002.jpg Bath’s Harrison Gough puts up a shot against Lima Central Catholic’s Mark Janowski during Saturday’s Mercy Health Elida TipOff Classic consolation game at the Elida Fieldhouse. Shawnee’s Sean McDonald puts up a shot during Saturday’s Mercy Health Elida TipOff Classic championship game at the Elida Fieldhouse. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Shawnee-vs-Elida-RP-002.jpg Shawnee’s Sean McDonald puts up a shot during Saturday’s Mercy Health Elida TipOff Classic championship game at the Elida Fieldhouse. Lima Central Catholic’s Matthew Cecala protects the ball from Bath’s Chad Frey during Saturday’s Mercy Health Elida TipOff Classic consolation game at the Elida Fieldhouse. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Bath-vs-LCC-RP-006.jpg Lima Central Catholic’s Matthew Cecala protects the ball from Bath’s Chad Frey during Saturday’s Mercy Health Elida TipOff Classic consolation game at the Elida Fieldhouse.

Shawnee wins Tip-Off Classic with late run

By Tom Usher [email protected]