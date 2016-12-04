Bluffton, ONU women stay unbeaten in hoops

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Bluffton University women’s basketball team won each quarter Saturday en route to a 67-44 dismantling of Transylvania University.

The Beavers stayed perfect at 5-0 after winning their Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener. Transy slipped to 3-2 .

Leading the Beavers with her second double-double of the season was Macey Sheerer who posted team highs of 14 points and 11 boards. Abigail O’Donnell finished with 13 points. Ottoville graduate Rachel Beining and Allen East alum Kaycee Rowe scored 11 points apiece and TJ Mills added a team-high four assists. Beining also had seven rebounds.

Ohio Northern 65,

Capital 57

BEXLEY — Lindsey Black scored a game-high 14 points off the bench to lead No. 20-ranked ONU at the Capital Center in the Ohio Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

The Polar Bears remain undefeated on the season at 6-0, while the Crusaders fell to 3-2.

Amy Bullimore scored 12 points, Shawnee grad Britt Lauck added 11 points and Jenna Dirksen chipped in 10 points also for ONU. Dirksen also had seven rebounds.

Concordia 90, UNOH 83

LIMA — Kierra Billingsley (18), Sogona Sidibe (13) and Shatisha Dukes (12) each scored in double digits for the University of Northwestern Ohio (4-6, 3-2 WHAC). Sidibe also had eight rebounds.

Ohio U-Lancaster 70,

OSU Lima/Rhodes St. 66

LIMA — Ottawa-Glandorf graduate Erin Basinger had 21 points and Sarah Blausey and Bath grad Cassie Best each scored 15 for the host Barons.

Men’s basketball

OSU Lima/Rhodes St. 78,

Ohio U. Lancaster 75

LIMA — Markese Hicks (21), Indian Lake graduate Beau Hefner (20) and Logan Mitchell (12) each scored in double digits for the host Barons.

ONU 87, Capital 65

ADA — Ohio Northern outscored Capital 53-18 over the final 18 minutes to rally for a victory at the ONU Sports Center.

The Polar Bears improved to 2-3 and have now won their last three OAC openers. The Crusaders fell to 4-3.

Lima Senior graduate Devon Allen led ONU with a season-high 21 points.

Aron Thress (18), Ada grad Konnor Baker (15), Nate Burger (13) and Marion Local alum Ryan Bruns (13) also each scored in double figures for the Polar Bears. Thress also had seven rebounds.

UNOH 69, Concordia 66

LIMA — Lawrence Jackson (18), Sadeeq Bello (14) and Ziar Anderson (13) each scored in double digits for the Racers (7-2, 5-0 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Athletics). Anderson also had 10 rebounds and Bello had five steals.

Transylvania 83,

Bluffton 60

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Bluffton dropped its HCAC opener and saw its five-game winning streak end.

The Beavers fell to 5-1. Transylvania improved to 2-2.

Austin Rohde had 19 points, Jared Wentling scored 16 points and Adam Hopkins had 12 points for the Beavers.

Wrestling

ONU finishes third

ADA — Brad Taton placed third in the 133 pound weight class to lead the Ohio Northern to a third-place finish at the 36th annual ONU Invitational.

The Polar Bears had 13 placers in nine of the 10 weight classes.

The tournament featured 12 teams from NCAA II, III, and NAIA schools. The Polar Bears finished with 144 points, Tiffin was the tournament runner-up with 145 points, and the champion with 166 points was Heidelberg.

Taton had a 3-1 record.

By Mike Purdy

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

