Lima area results

High Schools

Football

D-VII state championship

Warren John F. Kennedy 24,

Minster 6

at Ohio Stadium (Columbus)

Score by quarters:

JFK`0`10`7`7 `–`24

Minster`6`0`0`0 `–`6

Scoring:

M—Huelsman 1 run (Kick failed)

WJFK—Valent 1 run (Bofenkanp kick)

WJFK—Bofenkamp 29 field goal

WJFK—Boyd 1 run (Bofenkamp kick)

WJFK—Boyd 39 run (Bofenkamp kick)

JFK“ Minster

11`First downs`9

233`Total yards`159

219`Rushing yardage`80

14`Passing yardage`79

2-4-0`Passing`8-23-1

2-1`Fumbles-Lost`2-2

4-31.5`Punts`3-29

6-57`Penalties`3-35

Individual leaders:

Passing: Warren John F. Kennedy (13-1)-Valent 2-4-14; Minster (10-4) at Ohio Stadium-Huelsman 8-23—79.

Rushing: Warren John F. Kennedy (13-1)-Boyd 36-166; Minster (10-4) at Ohio Stadium-Huelsman 14-53.

Receiving: Warren John F. Kennedy (13-1)-Burton 2-14; Minster (10-4) at Ohio Stadium-Schmiesing 3—49.

Records: JFK 14-1, Minster 10-5.

Girls Swimming

Thunderbird Invitational

At Lima

Team Scores: 1. Portsmouth Notre Dame 283, 2. Calvert High School 270, 3. St. Mary Central Catholic 263, 4. St. Joseph Central Catholic 257, 5. Lima Central Catholic 252, 6. Toledo Central Catholic 151, 7. Lehman Catholic High School 141, 8. Cardinal Stritch Catholic High 39

Top two finishers

200 Medley Relay: 1. St. Mary Central 2:07.29, 2. LCC (Anna Janowski, Jenna Rose, Lauren Mayers, Khole Kaskocsak) 2:17.88

200 Freestyle: 1. Cassie Rose (LCC) 2:11.96, 2. Kate Hemm (LC) 2:26.83

200 IM: 1. Maggie Gyurke (SMC) 2:31.76, 2. Savannah Berlin (SMC) 2:40.74

50 Freestyle: 1. Anna Janowski (LCC) 27.95, 2. Natalie Varga (SMC) 28.45

100 Butterfly: 1. Taylor Harris (TCA) 1:02.61, 2. Maggie Gyurke (SMC) 1:08.27

100 Freestyle: 1. Natalie Vargas (SMC) 1:03.90, 2. Jenna Rose (LCC) 1:06.63

500 Freestyle: 1. Cassie Rose (LCC) 6:03.33, 2. Alyssa Yontz (SMC) 6:34.07

200 Freestyle Relay: 1. LCC (Anna Janowski, Lauren Mayers, Jenna Rose, Cassie Rose) 1:54.47, 2. TCA 2:15.65

100 Backstroke: 1. Sophie Militello (SJCC) 1:18.88, 2. Cecilia Yontz (SMC) 1:20.76

100 Breaststroke: 1. Taylor Harris (TCA) 1:11.34, 2. Savannah Berlin (SMC) 1:14.02

400 Freestyle Relay: 1. LCC (Lauren Mayers, Anna Janowski, Khloe Kaskocsak, Cassie Rose) 4:16.79, 2. St. Mary Central 4:17.63

Boys Swimming

Thunderbird Invitational

At Lima

Team Scores: 1. St. Mary Central Catholic 523, 2. Portsmouth Notre Dame 379, 3. Lima Central Catholic 281, 4. Lehman Catholic High School 93, 5. Calvert High School 57

Top two finishers

200 Medley Relay: 1. St. Mary Central 1:54.84, 2. PND 2:02.10

200 Freestyle: 1.Christian Staib (TCA) 2:08.24, 2. Luke Dudenhoefer (SMC) 2:14.22

200 IM: 1. Evan Gyurke (SMC) 2:19.03, 2. DJ Huntley (SMC) 2:33.00

50 Freestyle: 1. Lake Lamb (SMC) 25.04, 2. Tom McKinley (LCC) 25.87

100 Butterfly: 1. Chris Dudenhoefer (SMC) 1:03.32, 2. Eli Baker (LC) 1:03.74

100 Freestyle: 1. Lake Lamb (SMC) 55.96, 2. Tris Taylor (PND) 58.30

500 Freestyle: 1. Luke Dudenhoefer (SMC) 6:14.80, 2. Dylan Craig (LCC) 8:10.24

200 Freestyle Relay: 1. St. Mary Central 1:50.20, 2. LCC (Nic Keller, Tom McKinley, Greg Rohan, Donald Rader) 1:51.73

100 Backstroke: 1. Eli Baker (LC) 1:02.91, 2. Chris Dudenhoefer (SMC) 1:04.97

100 Breaststroke: 1. Evan Gyurke (SMC) 1:07.30, 2. Danny Braun (SMC) 1:08.28

400 Freestyle Relay: 1. St. Mary Central 3:56.46, 2. PND 4:10.45

Perry 88, Toledo Woodward 71

At Perry

Toledo Woodward

G’Nonn Caraway 25, Charles Robinson 20, Tavion Jones 10, Marcellus Hunt 6, Ty’Quan Porter 4, Demorrus Bankston 2, Shaquille Young 2, Mylik Harris 2. Totals: 19–9–71.

Perry

Orion Monford 25, Jakoby Lane-Harvey 17, Kobe Glover 16, Plummie Gardener 11, Jamal Whiteside 7, Logan Dray 6, Wayna Smith 2, Luke Floyd 2, Lamonte Nichols 2. Totals: 23–18–88.

Score by quarters:

Toledo Woodward` 14` 5` 26` 26`–`71

Perry` 26` 19` 21` 22`–`88

3-point goals: Perry – Gardener 3, Monford 3, Dray 2; Toledo Woodward – Caraway 5, Robinson 3.

Paulding 57, Antwerp 41

At Antwerp

Paulding

Rhonehouse 23, Ingol 9, J. Miller 7, M. Miller 6, Doster 5, Bradford 5, Harder 2. Totals: 22–10–57.

Antwerp

Matt jones 13, Trey Mills 6, Hunter Noel 5, Austin Jones 3, Dylan Peters 3, Luke Brewer 3, Keaton Altimus 3, Cole Seslar 2, Josh Poulson 2, Matthew Dooley 1. Totals: 15–5–41.

Score by quarters:

Paulding` 6` 13` 14` 24`–`57

Antwerp` 8` 6` 11` 16`–`41

3-point goals: Paulding – M. Miller, J. Miller, Doster; Antwerp – Mills 2, M. Jones, A. Jones, Peters, Altimus.

Records: Paulding 1-1; Antwerp 0-1.

JV score: Paulding – 44, Antwerp – 33.

Continental 52, Temple Christian 45

At Continental

Temple

Seth Holhbein 11, Noah Howell 6, Brody Bowman 23, DJ Clay 1, Ty Callahan 4. Totals: 15–8–45.

Continental

Tyler. Brecht 7, Trevor Williamson 7, Wade Stauffer 20, Caleb Olds 9, Jacob Williams 4, Nicholas States 5. Totals: 19–9–52.

Score by quarters:

Temple` 12 ` 12` 7 ` 14`–`45

Continental` 12 ` 13` 14` 13`–`52

3-point goals: C–Brecht, Stauffer 2, Olds 1, States 1; TC–Holhbein 3, Howell 2, Bowman 2.

Records: Continental 2-0; Temple 0-2.

Upper Scioto Valley 78, Riverdale 52

At USV

Riverdale

Jevin Stoops 4, Cody Mason 2, Seth McElree 3, Alec Loveridge 5, Noah Hough 28, Levi Stauffer 10. Totals: 20–12–52.

USV

Trevor Dotson 28, Wayne Lowrey 13, Chase Rose 12, Brady Hipsher 9, Wyatt Daniels 8, Dylan Thompson 5, Drew Oglesbee 2, Quick Sanders 1. Totals: 31–7–78.

Score by quarters:

Riverdale` 0 ` 23` 21 ` 8`–`52

USV` 13 ` 20` 26` 19`–`78

3-point goals: UVS– Dotson 1, Lowrey 3, Hiphsher 2, Daniels 2, Thompson 1; R–McElree 1, Loveridge 1, Hough 1.

Lincolnview 63, Van Wert 60

At Lincolnview

Van Wert

Kelly, Place 13, Gutierrez 2, Henry 11, Lautzenheiser 6, Bagley 6. Totals: 23–7–60.

Lincolnview

Caden Ringwald 8, Ryan Rager 19, Ethan Kemler 6, Chayten Overholt 20, Tristin Miller 2, Isiac Bowersock 8. Totals: 23–13–63.

Score by quarters:

Van Wert` 13 ` 20` 18 ` 9`–`60

Lincolnview` 12 ` 18` 16` 17`–`63

3-point goals: L–Ringwald 1, Rager 1, Overholt 2; VW–Kelly 4, Henry 3.

Ft. Loramie 74, New Knoxville 51

At New Knoxville

Ft. Loramie

Berning 21, Barnhorst 3, Braun 17, Rosengarten 5, Pleiman 4, Gasson 5, A. Siegel 2, T. Siegel 14. Totals: 25–18–74.

New Knoxville

Jack Bartholomew 2, Jared Osborne 2, Nicholas Topp 17, Benjamin Lammers 11, Jonah Lageman 9, Nathan Tinnerman 3, Nicholas Thobe 4, Austin Albers 3. Totals: 14–12–51.

Score by quarters:

Ft. Loramie` 14 ` 16` 21 ` 23`–`74

New Knoxville` 6 ` 14` 11` 20`–`51

3-point goals: FL–Barnhorst 1, Berning 2, Braun 2, Gasson 1; NK–Topp 2, Lammers 3, Lageman 3, Albers 1.

Botkins 65, Parkway 54

At Parkway

Botkins

Botkins Names not provided. Totals: 31–13–54.

Parkway

Mason Baxter 19, Andrew Baker 8, Logan Huff 7, Justin Barna 6, Jeremy Feldes 5, Nick Hawk 5, Caleb Kinny 3, Jack Wehe 1. Totals: 24–11–54.

Score by quarters:

Botkins` 18 ` 13` 10 ` 24`–`65

Parkway` 20 ` 7` 10` 17`–`54

3-point goals: Parkway–Baxter 4, Feldes 1.

Allen East 54, Pandora-Gilboa 51

At Pandora

Allen East

Smelcer 11, Foster 14, Miller 21, Gipson 2, Austin 2, Kleman 4. Totals: 12–16–54.

Pandora

Jared Breece 8, Cooper McCullough 4, Drew Johnson 21, Grant Murphy 6, Eli Phillips 12. Totals: 16–17–51.

Score by quarters:

Allen East` 15 ` 7` 12 ` 20`–`54

Pandora` 13 ` 5` 18` 15`–`51

3-point goals: AE–Smelcer 1, Foster 2, Miller 1; PG–Murphy 1.

Records: Allen East 2-0; Pandora 0-1.

Troy Christian 67, New Bremen 56

At New Bremen

Troy

Anderson 15, Strine 8, Schenk 9, Wynne 12, Hartman 6, Case 12, Brown 5. Totals: 19–23–67.

New Bremen

Eric Bowers 2, Caleb Alig 2, Avery Powers 2, Levi Clem 10, Nolan Bornhorst 13, Luke Vonderhaar 2, Max Messick 6, Brandon Heitkamp 6. Totals: 23–9–56.

Score by quarters:

Troy` 19 ` 18` 10 ` 20`–`67

New Bremen` 10 ` 14` 16` 16`–`56

3-point goals: TC–Schenk 1, Wynne 3, Hartman 1, Case 1; NB–Powers 1, Clem 1.

Wrestling

Cory-Rawson Duals

At Cory-Rawson

Results (matches not won by forfeit)

Cory-Rawson 37, Columbus Grove 15

113: Preston Brubaker (CG) def. Daniel White (C-R) pin 1:53

120: Tyler Stoodt (C-R) def. Caleb Langhals (CG) 9-0

132: Brice martin (C-R) def. Mike Morman (CG) pin 1:00

138: Isaiah Colvin (C-R) def. Cam Caton (CG) pin :42

170: Jake Otto (CG) def. Jammy Miles (C-R) 10-8

182: Blaine Peterson (C-R) def. Dakota Sargent (CG) 9-3

195: Dylan Sargent (CG) def. Dylan Stoops (C-R) pin

Liberty-Benton 36, Columbus Grove 34

113: Caleb Langhals (CG) def. Jackson Smith (LB) pin 3:10

120: Preston Brubaker (CG) def. Wesley Tresslar (LB) pin 2:59

126: Nick Spieker (LB) def. Mike Morman (CG) pin 1:41

138: Cam Canton (CG) def. Ethan Evans (LB) pin 1:17

170: Jacob Otto (CG) def. Robert Mussllman (LB) pin 2:45

182: Dakota Sargent (CG) def. Soloman Garcia (LB) pin 4:45

195: Dylan Sargent (CG) def. Chandler Haris (LB) 16-6

Ada 54, Columbus Grove 15

113: Damien Cameron (A) def. Caleb Langhals (CG) pin 1:57

120: Preston Brubaker (CG) def. Dillion Foster (A) pin 5:56

132: Cade Cortez (A) def. Mike Morman (CG) pin :27

138: Chase Summer (A) def. Cam Caton (CG) pin :26

182: Dakota Sargent (CG) def. Damien Fugua (A) pin 2:00

195: Dylan Sargent (CG) def. Shaqueal White (A) 8-1

Lima Senior 42, Columbus Grove 30

120: Preston Brubaker (CG) def. Ishmeal Curtis (LS) pin 1:10

126: Andie Manley (LS) def. Mike Morman (CG) pin 1:25

Arlington 54, Columbus Grove 9

113: Dawson Liechty (AR) def. Caleb Langhals (CG) 6-0

120: Preston Brubaker (CG) def. Shane Eicher (AR) 14-1

132: Zach Rocha (AR) def. Mike Morman (CG) pin

182: Mason Babcock (AR) def. Dakota Sargent (CG) 6-5

195: Dylan Sargent (CG) def. Izreal Keys (AR) 10-2

Girls Basketball

Hardin Northern 45, Van Buren 35

at Van Buren

Hardin Northern

Ashton Dye 11, Bailee Waller 8, Quinn Stewart-Evans 2, Holly Wilson 8, Mikalea Ayers 4. Totals: 13-7-45.

Van Buren

Brylie Rampe 5, Faith Dewalt 1, Mackenzie Saltzman 3, Zoe Horne 16, Mady Parker 11, Lydia Reineke 7, Syndey Leeper 2. Totals: 16-10-35.

Score by quarters:

HN `14`13`5`13`—`45

VB `5`4`15`11`—`35

3-point goals: VB—Horne 2, Reineke.

JV Score: Van Buren 29, Hardin Northern 20

Fort Recovery 54, Wapakoneta 42

at Wapakoneta

Fort Recovery

Wendel 3, Thien 17, Stone 10, Kahling 2, Muhlenkamp 2, Will 16, Kaiser 4. Totals: 19-9-54.

Wapakoneta

Jacobs 9, Fisher 15, Engle 3, Davis 3, Pothast 8, Moyler 4. Totals: 16-2-42.

Score by quarters:

Ft. Recovery `13`16`17`8`—`54

Wapakoneta `11`14`5`12`—`42

3-point goals: W—Jacobs 2, Fisher 5, Engle; FR—Wendel, Thien 5, Will.

Holgate 69, Miller City 50

at Miller City

Holgate

Hoffman 14, Theisen 7, Niese 20, Plott 13, Hohenberger 13, Kupfersmith 2. Totals: 23-15-69.

Miller City

Welty 15, Rube 2, Berger 12, Hoffman 5, Warnimont 4, Berner 5, Lammers 7. Totals: 20-9-50.

Score by quarters:

Holgate `23`8`25`13`—`69

MC `13`12`17`8`—`50

3-point goals: H—Hoffman, Niese 2, Plott 3; MC—Lammers.

Records: Holgate 1-2; Miller City 0-3

Ottawa-Glandorf 44, Kalida 22

at Kalida

Ottawa-Glandorf

Kylie White 11, Kadie Hempfling 10, Erin Kaufman 10, Lexi Kaufman 10, Courtney Bockrath 2, Mackenzie Meyer 1. Totals: 17-12-44.

Kalida

Sarah Klausing 7, Brooke Kimball 4, Lauren Langhals 4, McKayla Maag 3, Samantha Backus 2, Taylor Lucke 2. Totals: 5-12-22.

Score by quarters:

O-G `4`12`11`17`—`44

Kalida `5`9`4`4`—`22

3-point goals: O-G—White, Kaufman.

Botkins 37, Fort Loramie 35

at Botkins

Fort Loramie

Frey 5, Luebke 4, Stang 3, Raterman 2, Meyer 2, Paterman 2, Meining 17. Totals: 15-5-35.

Botkins

Pitts 6, Bergman 10, Lane 8, Woodall 13. Totals: 15-7-37.

Score by quarters:

FL `9`15`7`4`—`35

Botkins `10`9`6`12`—`37

3-point goals: FL—Frey, Stang.

Toledo Start 50, Lima Senior 38

At Toledo Start

Lima Senior

Destiny McDonald 13, Kierre James 8, Taja Oglesbee 8, Talor Washington 6, Missy Jackson 3. Totals: 14–4–38.

Toledo Start

Mariah White 21, Wadia Dumas 10, Michae’la Perdue 9, Kiera Easley 5, Jazmyn Worthy 3. Totals: 18–10–50.

Score by quarters:

Lima Senior` 11` 16` 4 ` 7`–`38

Toledo Start` 17` 5` 15` 13`–`50

3-point goals: Toledo Start – White 2, Worthy, Perdue; Lima Senior – Oglesbee 2, James, McDonald, Washington, Jackson.

Colleges

Women’s Basketball

Concordia 90, UNOH 83

at UNOH

Concordia

Kari Borowiak 26, Brianna Rowe 15, Mia Long 13, Breanne Short 9, Karlee Morris 3, Michelle Murnen 16, Zhana Randolph 4, Chase Bauer 4. Totals: 39-23-90.

UNOH

Kierra Billingsley 18, Sogona Sidibe 13, Shatisha Dukes 12, Luisa Smith 9, Audrianna Walker 4, Keundra Cox 11, Laken Johnson 8, Linda Ulasi 6, Chardae Hendon 2. Totals: 37-16-83.

Score by quarters:

Concordia `22`13`23`32`—`90

UNOH `18`14`25`26`—`83

3-point goals: C—Borowiak 3, Rowe 3, Long, Murnen 4; UNOH—Billingsley 4, Smith 2, Cox.

Records: UNOH 4-6 (3-2); Concordia 8-1 (4-1)

ONU 65, Capital 57

at Capital

ONU

Amy Bullimore 12, Britt Lauck 11, Angela Tesny 5, Courtney Cramer 9, Jenna Dirksen 10, Abby Weeks 2, Lindsey Black 14, Amauria Campbell 2. Totals: 29-13-65.

Capital

Colleen Fondessy 3, Chelsea Pla 3, Erin Risner 11, Cassidy Bosch 4, Meredith Ovies 6, Emily Ondo 9, Sam Sech 22, Elli Wachtman 9, Rehan Stonerock 8, Rachel Horn 2. Totals: 24-13-57.

Score by quarters:

ONU `22`12`16`15`—`65

Capital `12`15`13`17`—`57

3-point goals: ONU—Lauck, Tesny, Cramer 3, Black; C—Fondessy, Ovies 2, Stonerock.

Records: ONU 5-0 (1-0 OAC); Capital 3-2 (0-1 OAC)

Bluffton 67, Transylvania 44

at Transylvania

Bluffton

Kaycee Rowe 11, Abigail O’Donnell 13, Rachel Beining 11, TJ Mills 11, Macey Sheerer 14, Jessica Boggan 2, LJ Olverson 4, Chelsea Moore 4. Totals: 25-18-67.

Transylvania

Sarah Ashley 1, Macey Ford 3, Taylor Jackson 9, Celia Kline 5, Shelby Boyle 4, Ashton Woodard 7, Kristen Hayes 13, Carlee Clemons 2. Totals: 16-17-44.

Score by quarters:

Bluffton `15`22`20`10`—`67

Transylvania `10`17`12`5`—`44

3-point goals: B—O’Donnell; T—Ford, Kline, Boyle, Woodard, Hayes.

Records: Bluffton 5-0 (1-0 HCAC); Transylvania 3-2 (0-1 HCAC)

OU Lancaster 70, OSU Lima/Rhodes 66

OU Lancaster

Meyer 13, Kirkbride 30, Knul 12, Burns 8, Mason 3.

OSU Lima/Rhodes

Avery Braaten 5, Brianna Smith 6, LaTrisha Edmonds 4, Erin Basinger 21, Sarah Blausey 15, Cassie Best 15.

Records: OSU Lima 3-3 (3-1)

Men’s Basketball

ONU 87, Capital 65

at ONU

Capital

Nate Boone 9, Tyler Jamison 7, Austin Schreck 11, Curt Geise 10, Tyrel Jackson 17, Gavin Wildermuth 2, Will Hannah 2, Ganiyu Yahaya 2, Dan Auble 2, Joey Weingartner 3. Totals: 30-10-65.

ONU

Konnor Baker 15, Aron Thress 18, Ryan Bruns 13, Devon Allen 21, Nate Burger 13, Joey Diorio 3, Alex Sibila 2, Travis Feitshans 2. Totals: 42-16-87.

3-point goals: C—Boone, Geise 2, Jackson, Weingartner; ONU—Baker 3, Thress, Allen 5, Burger 3, Diorio.

Halftime score: ONU 33, Capital 37

Records: ONU 2-3 (1-0 OAC); Capital 4-3 (0-1 OAC)

OSU Lima/Rhodes 78,

Ohio University Lancaster 75

at OSU Lima

Ohio U. Lancaster

David Justus 5, Alton Frizzell 16, Preston Gothard 14, Hunter McCartney 4, Zach Swartz 4, Jordan Barr 14, Caleb Nixon 4, Sean Higgins 6, Gavin Ederhardt 5.

OSU Lima

Beau Hefner 20, Elijah Fabyan 6, Markese Hicks 21, Michael Schuster 3, Matthew Carpenter 8, Logan Mitchell 12, Isaiah Miller 2, Trent Jones 2, Josh Schwartz 4.

Halftime score: OSU Lima 36, Ohio U. Lancaster 35

Transylvania 83, Bluffton 60

at Transylvania

Bluffton

Martin Maksvytis 6, Jared Wentling 16, Trey Elchert 5, Austin Rohde 19, Kevin Christie 2, Adam Hopkins 12. Totals: 28-7-60.

Transylvania

Kyle Gullett 28, Alex Jones 18,Spencer McKinney 11, Gabe Schmitt 3, Cooper Theobald 17, Hines Jones 2, David Keyer 2, Jackson Jeffries 2. Totals: 43-6-83.

3-point goals: B—Wentling, Elchert, Rohde; T—Gullett 4, A. Jones, McKinney 3, Schmitt.

Halftime score: Bluffton 30, Transylvania 37

Records: Bluffton 5-1 (0-1 HCAC); Transylvania 2-2 (1-0 HCAC)

UNOH 69, Concordia 66

At UNOH

Concordia

Jerald Booker 19, Connor Phee 19, Luke Diekevers 13, Jalen Thompson 8, Dakota Bostic 5, Keonate Blackamore 2. Totals: 28–13–66.

UNOH

Lawrence Jackson 18, Sadeeq Bello 14, Ziar Anderson 13, Nate Bradley 9, Corbin Pierce 9, Desmond Duke 4, Kenny Lemon 2. Totals: 35–9–69.

3-point goals: Team A – Bello 3, Pierce 3, Jackson 2, Bradley 2; Concordia – Booker 3.

Halftime Score: UNOH 38, Concordia 38

Records: UNOH 7-2 (5-0 WHAC); Concordia 4-5 (2-3 WHAC).

Women’s Soccer

NAIA Championship

At Orange Beach, AL

UNOH 1, Spring Arbor University 0

Goals – Hannah Baines

Shots on Goal – UNOH 3, Spring Arbor 1

Saves – Nadine Stonjek (UNOH) 1, Ashley Timmons (SAU) 2

Records – UNOH 22-1-1, Spring Arbor 23-2-1

From Friday

High Schools

Football

D-VI state championship

Marion Local 21,

Cuyahoga Heights 17

at Ohio Stadium (Columbus)

Score by quarters:

ML`7`14`0`0 `–`21

CH`3`0`7`7 `–`17

Scoring:

C – Mark Shafer, 31 field goal

ML – Nate Moeller, 1 run (Tyler Mescher kick)

ML – Duane Leugers, 1 run (Mescher kick)

ML - Leugers, 22 run (Mescher kick)

C - Brett Lowther, 2 run (Shafer kick)

C - Lucas D’Orazio, 1 run (Shafer kick)

ML“ CH

18`First downs`12

323`Total yards`233

209`Rushing yardage`47

114`Passing yardage`186

9-15-2`Passing`12-31-1

2-2`Fumbles-Lost`1-0

2-11`Punts`2-36

7-40`Penalties`1-5

Individual leaders:

Passing: Marion Local (13-1)-Duane Leugers 9-15-114; Cuyahoga Heights (14-0) at Ohio Stadium-Brett Lowther 12-30-186.

Rushing: Marion Local (13-1)-Leugers 25-113; Cuyahoga Heights (14-0) at Ohio Stadium-Lucas D’Orazio 13-34.

Receiving: Marion Local (13-1)-Ryan Thobe 6-95; Cuyahoga Heights (14-0) at Ohio Stadium-Dylan Drummond 4-87.

Records: Cuyahoga Heights 14-1, Marion Local 14-1

Boys Basketball

Spencerville 56, St. Henry 49

at Spencerville

St. Henry

Ryan Luttmer 12, Mitch Schwieterman 11, Tyler Schlarman 7, Ryan Bruening 7, Blake Hoying 6, Curtis Uhlenhake 3, Cody Bruggeman 2, Nathan Lefeld 1. Totals: 26-6-49.

Spencerville

Prichard 22, Schrolucke 11, G. Croft 9, B. Croft 7, Corso 5, Dues 2. Totals: 19-22-56.

Score by quarters:

St. Henry `15`6`14`14`—`49

Spencerville `11`14`15`16`—`56

3-point goals: SH—Luttmer 4, Schwieterman 3, Bruening, Uhlenhake; S—Prichard 2, Schrolucke, Corso.

TipOff Classic

Shawnee 69, LCC 55

at Elida

Shawnee

Sean McDonald 20, Riley Rosado 9, Zayne Wilkerson 13, Brady Sweeny 3, Ray Manley 7, Tyler Hall 2, Jared Thomas 2, Sheridan O’Neal 4, Jalen Bagley 2, Johnny Caprella 3, Zarian Graves 2, Tyler Mayer 2. Totals: 30-5-69.

LCC

Braden O’Dell 3, Stephen Taflinger 2, Thomas Williams 11, Mark Janowski 12, Raoul Samaroo 13, De’Jhon Johnson 9, Brendan Stolly 2, Anthony Venturella 3. Totals: 18-14-55.

Score by quarters:

Shawnee `20`25`12`12`—`69

LCC `14`12`16`13`—`55

3-point goals: S—Rosado, Wilkerson, Manley, Caprella; LCC—O’Dell, Samaroo 3, Johnson.

Records: Shawnee 1-0; LCC 0-1

Elida 59, Bath 46

at Elida

Bath

Ryan Gossard 4, Harrison Gough 13, Chad Frey 5, Will Clark 5, Kaden Sullivan 13, Austin Stahr 6. Totals: 18-6-46.

Elida

Drew Sarno 7, Donte Johnson 8, Baylen Stinson 15, Skyler Smith 3, Daniel Unruh 14, Trey Harris 3, Isaac McAdams 7, Calan Henderson 2. Totals: 21-11-59.

Score by quarters:

Bath `10`10`10`16`—`46

Elida `8`13`23`15`—`59

3-point goals: B—Gossard, Gough, Clark, Sullivan; E—Sarno, Stinson, Smith, Unruh, McAdams.

Records: Elida 1-0; Bath 0-1.

