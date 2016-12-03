Lima area results

High Schools
Football
D-VII state championship
Warren John F. Kennedy 24,
Minster 6
at Ohio Stadium (Columbus)
Score by quarters:
JFK`0`10`7`7 `–`24
Minster`6`0`0`0 `–`6
Scoring:
M—Huelsman 1 run (Kick failed)
WJFK—Valent 1 run (Bofenkanp kick)
WJFK—Bofenkamp 29 field goal
WJFK—Boyd 1 run (Bofenkamp kick)
WJFK—Boyd 39 run (Bofenkamp kick)
JFK“ Minster
11`First downs`9
233`Total yards`159
219`Rushing yardage`80
14`Passing yardage`79
2-4-0`Passing`8-23-1
2-1`Fumbles-Lost`2-2
4-31.5`Punts`3-29
6-57`Penalties`3-35
Individual leaders:
Passing: Warren John F. Kennedy (13-1)-Valent 2-4-14; Minster (10-4) at Ohio Stadium-Huelsman 8-23—79.
Rushing: Warren John F. Kennedy (13-1)-Boyd 36-166; Minster (10-4) at Ohio Stadium-Huelsman 14-53.
Receiving: Warren John F. Kennedy (13-1)-Burton 2-14; Minster (10-4) at Ohio Stadium-Schmiesing 3—49.
Records: JFK 14-1, Minster 10-5.
Girls Swimming
Thunderbird Invitational
At Lima
Team Scores: 1. Portsmouth Notre Dame 283, 2. Calvert High School 270, 3. St. Mary Central Catholic 263, 4. St. Joseph Central Catholic 257, 5. Lima Central Catholic 252, 6. Toledo Central Catholic 151, 7. Lehman Catholic High School 141, 8. Cardinal Stritch Catholic High 39
Top two finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. St. Mary Central 2:07.29, 2. LCC (Anna Janowski, Jenna Rose, Lauren Mayers, Khole Kaskocsak) 2:17.88
200 Freestyle: 1. Cassie Rose (LCC) 2:11.96, 2. Kate Hemm (LC) 2:26.83
200 IM: 1. Maggie Gyurke (SMC) 2:31.76, 2. Savannah Berlin (SMC) 2:40.74
50 Freestyle: 1. Anna Janowski (LCC) 27.95, 2. Natalie Varga (SMC) 28.45
100 Butterfly: 1. Taylor Harris (TCA) 1:02.61, 2. Maggie Gyurke (SMC) 1:08.27
100 Freestyle: 1. Natalie Vargas (SMC) 1:03.90, 2. Jenna Rose (LCC) 1:06.63
500 Freestyle: 1. Cassie Rose (LCC) 6:03.33, 2. Alyssa Yontz (SMC) 6:34.07
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. LCC (Anna Janowski, Lauren Mayers, Jenna Rose, Cassie Rose) 1:54.47, 2. TCA 2:15.65
100 Backstroke: 1. Sophie Militello (SJCC) 1:18.88, 2. Cecilia Yontz (SMC) 1:20.76
100 Breaststroke: 1. Taylor Harris (TCA) 1:11.34, 2. Savannah Berlin (SMC) 1:14.02
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. LCC (Lauren Mayers, Anna Janowski, Khloe Kaskocsak, Cassie Rose) 4:16.79, 2. St. Mary Central 4:17.63
Boys Swimming
Thunderbird Invitational
At Lima
Team Scores: 1. St. Mary Central Catholic 523, 2. Portsmouth Notre Dame 379, 3. Lima Central Catholic 281, 4. Lehman Catholic High School 93, 5. Calvert High School 57
Top two finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. St. Mary Central 1:54.84, 2. PND 2:02.10
200 Freestyle: 1.Christian Staib (TCA) 2:08.24, 2. Luke Dudenhoefer (SMC) 2:14.22
200 IM: 1. Evan Gyurke (SMC) 2:19.03, 2. DJ Huntley (SMC) 2:33.00
50 Freestyle: 1. Lake Lamb (SMC) 25.04, 2. Tom McKinley (LCC) 25.87
100 Butterfly: 1. Chris Dudenhoefer (SMC) 1:03.32, 2. Eli Baker (LC) 1:03.74
100 Freestyle: 1. Lake Lamb (SMC) 55.96, 2. Tris Taylor (PND) 58.30
500 Freestyle: 1. Luke Dudenhoefer (SMC) 6:14.80, 2. Dylan Craig (LCC) 8:10.24
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. St. Mary Central 1:50.20, 2. LCC (Nic Keller, Tom McKinley, Greg Rohan, Donald Rader) 1:51.73
100 Backstroke: 1. Eli Baker (LC) 1:02.91, 2. Chris Dudenhoefer (SMC) 1:04.97
100 Breaststroke: 1. Evan Gyurke (SMC) 1:07.30, 2. Danny Braun (SMC) 1:08.28
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. St. Mary Central 3:56.46, 2. PND 4:10.45
Perry 88, Toledo Woodward 71
At Perry
Toledo Woodward
G’Nonn Caraway 25, Charles Robinson 20, Tavion Jones 10, Marcellus Hunt 6, Ty’Quan Porter 4, Demorrus Bankston 2, Shaquille Young 2, Mylik Harris 2. Totals: 19–9–71.
Perry
Orion Monford 25, Jakoby Lane-Harvey 17, Kobe Glover 16, Plummie Gardener 11, Jamal Whiteside 7, Logan Dray 6, Wayna Smith 2, Luke Floyd 2, Lamonte Nichols 2. Totals: 23–18–88.
Score by quarters:
Toledo Woodward` 14` 5` 26` 26`–`71
Perry` 26` 19` 21` 22`–`88
3-point goals: Perry – Gardener 3, Monford 3, Dray 2; Toledo Woodward – Caraway 5, Robinson 3.
Paulding 57, Antwerp 41
At Antwerp
Paulding
Rhonehouse 23, Ingol 9, J. Miller 7, M. Miller 6, Doster 5, Bradford 5, Harder 2. Totals: 22–10–57.
Antwerp
Matt jones 13, Trey Mills 6, Hunter Noel 5, Austin Jones 3, Dylan Peters 3, Luke Brewer 3, Keaton Altimus 3, Cole Seslar 2, Josh Poulson 2, Matthew Dooley 1. Totals: 15–5–41.
Score by quarters:
Paulding` 6` 13` 14` 24`–`57
Antwerp` 8` 6` 11` 16`–`41
3-point goals: Paulding – M. Miller, J. Miller, Doster; Antwerp – Mills 2, M. Jones, A. Jones, Peters, Altimus.
Records: Paulding 1-1; Antwerp 0-1.
JV score: Paulding – 44, Antwerp – 33.
Continental 52, Temple Christian 45
At Continental
Temple
Seth Holhbein 11, Noah Howell 6, Brody Bowman 23, DJ Clay 1, Ty Callahan 4. Totals: 15–8–45.
Continental
Tyler. Brecht 7, Trevor Williamson 7, Wade Stauffer 20, Caleb Olds 9, Jacob Williams 4, Nicholas States 5. Totals: 19–9–52.
Score by quarters:
Temple` 12 ` 12` 7 ` 14`–`45
Continental` 12 ` 13` 14` 13`–`52
3-point goals: C–Brecht, Stauffer 2, Olds 1, States 1; TC–Holhbein 3, Howell 2, Bowman 2.
Records: Continental 2-0; Temple 0-2.
Upper Scioto Valley 78, Riverdale 52
At USV
Riverdale
Jevin Stoops 4, Cody Mason 2, Seth McElree 3, Alec Loveridge 5, Noah Hough 28, Levi Stauffer 10. Totals: 20–12–52.
USV
Trevor Dotson 28, Wayne Lowrey 13, Chase Rose 12, Brady Hipsher 9, Wyatt Daniels 8, Dylan Thompson 5, Drew Oglesbee 2, Quick Sanders 1. Totals: 31–7–78.
Score by quarters:
Riverdale` 0 ` 23` 21 ` 8`–`52
USV` 13 ` 20` 26` 19`–`78
3-point goals: UVS– Dotson 1, Lowrey 3, Hiphsher 2, Daniels 2, Thompson 1; R–McElree 1, Loveridge 1, Hough 1.
Lincolnview 63, Van Wert 60
At Lincolnview
Van Wert
Kelly, Place 13, Gutierrez 2, Henry 11, Lautzenheiser 6, Bagley 6. Totals: 23–7–60.
Lincolnview
Caden Ringwald 8, Ryan Rager 19, Ethan Kemler 6, Chayten Overholt 20, Tristin Miller 2, Isiac Bowersock 8. Totals: 23–13–63.
Score by quarters:
Van Wert` 13 ` 20` 18 ` 9`–`60
Lincolnview` 12 ` 18` 16` 17`–`63
3-point goals: L–Ringwald 1, Rager 1, Overholt 2; VW–Kelly 4, Henry 3.
Ft. Loramie 74, New Knoxville 51
At New Knoxville
Ft. Loramie
Berning 21, Barnhorst 3, Braun 17, Rosengarten 5, Pleiman 4, Gasson 5, A. Siegel 2, T. Siegel 14. Totals: 25–18–74.
New Knoxville
Jack Bartholomew 2, Jared Osborne 2, Nicholas Topp 17, Benjamin Lammers 11, Jonah Lageman 9, Nathan Tinnerman 3, Nicholas Thobe 4, Austin Albers 3. Totals: 14–12–51.
Score by quarters:
Ft. Loramie` 14 ` 16` 21 ` 23`–`74
New Knoxville` 6 ` 14` 11` 20`–`51
3-point goals: FL–Barnhorst 1, Berning 2, Braun 2, Gasson 1; NK–Topp 2, Lammers 3, Lageman 3, Albers 1.
Botkins 65, Parkway 54
At Parkway
Botkins
Botkins Names not provided. Totals: 31–13–54.
Parkway
Mason Baxter 19, Andrew Baker 8, Logan Huff 7, Justin Barna 6, Jeremy Feldes 5, Nick Hawk 5, Caleb Kinny 3, Jack Wehe 1. Totals: 24–11–54.
Score by quarters:
Botkins` 18 ` 13` 10 ` 24`–`65
Parkway` 20 ` 7` 10` 17`–`54
3-point goals: Parkway–Baxter 4, Feldes 1.
Allen East 54, Pandora-Gilboa 51
At Pandora
Allen East
Smelcer 11, Foster 14, Miller 21, Gipson 2, Austin 2, Kleman 4. Totals: 12–16–54.
Pandora
Jared Breece 8, Cooper McCullough 4, Drew Johnson 21, Grant Murphy 6, Eli Phillips 12. Totals: 16–17–51.
Score by quarters:
Allen East` 15 ` 7` 12 ` 20`–`54
Pandora` 13 ` 5` 18` 15`–`51
3-point goals: AE–Smelcer 1, Foster 2, Miller 1; PG–Murphy 1.
Records: Allen East 2-0; Pandora 0-1.
Troy Christian 67, New Bremen 56
At New Bremen
Troy
Anderson 15, Strine 8, Schenk 9, Wynne 12, Hartman 6, Case 12, Brown 5. Totals: 19–23–67.
New Bremen
Eric Bowers 2, Caleb Alig 2, Avery Powers 2, Levi Clem 10, Nolan Bornhorst 13, Luke Vonderhaar 2, Max Messick 6, Brandon Heitkamp 6. Totals: 23–9–56.
Score by quarters:
Troy` 19 ` 18` 10 ` 20`–`67
New Bremen` 10 ` 14` 16` 16`–`56
3-point goals: TC–Schenk 1, Wynne 3, Hartman 1, Case 1; NB–Powers 1, Clem 1.
Wrestling
Cory-Rawson Duals
At Cory-Rawson
Results (matches not won by forfeit)
Cory-Rawson 37, Columbus Grove 15
113: Preston Brubaker (CG) def. Daniel White (C-R) pin 1:53
120: Tyler Stoodt (C-R) def. Caleb Langhals (CG) 9-0
132: Brice martin (C-R) def. Mike Morman (CG) pin 1:00
138: Isaiah Colvin (C-R) def. Cam Caton (CG) pin :42
170: Jake Otto (CG) def. Jammy Miles (C-R) 10-8
182: Blaine Peterson (C-R) def. Dakota Sargent (CG) 9-3
195: Dylan Sargent (CG) def. Dylan Stoops (C-R) pin
Liberty-Benton 36, Columbus Grove 34
113: Caleb Langhals (CG) def. Jackson Smith (LB) pin 3:10
120: Preston Brubaker (CG) def. Wesley Tresslar (LB) pin 2:59
126: Nick Spieker (LB) def. Mike Morman (CG) pin 1:41
138: Cam Canton (CG) def. Ethan Evans (LB) pin 1:17
170: Jacob Otto (CG) def. Robert Mussllman (LB) pin 2:45
182: Dakota Sargent (CG) def. Soloman Garcia (LB) pin 4:45
195: Dylan Sargent (CG) def. Chandler Haris (LB) 16-6
Ada 54, Columbus Grove 15
113: Damien Cameron (A) def. Caleb Langhals (CG) pin 1:57
120: Preston Brubaker (CG) def. Dillion Foster (A) pin 5:56
132: Cade Cortez (A) def. Mike Morman (CG) pin :27
138: Chase Summer (A) def. Cam Caton (CG) pin :26
182: Dakota Sargent (CG) def. Damien Fugua (A) pin 2:00
195: Dylan Sargent (CG) def. Shaqueal White (A) 8-1
Lima Senior 42, Columbus Grove 30
120: Preston Brubaker (CG) def. Ishmeal Curtis (LS) pin 1:10
126: Andie Manley (LS) def. Mike Morman (CG) pin 1:25
Arlington 54, Columbus Grove 9
113: Dawson Liechty (AR) def. Caleb Langhals (CG) 6-0
120: Preston Brubaker (CG) def. Shane Eicher (AR) 14-1
132: Zach Rocha (AR) def. Mike Morman (CG) pin
182: Mason Babcock (AR) def. Dakota Sargent (CG) 6-5
195: Dylan Sargent (CG) def. Izreal Keys (AR) 10-2
Girls Basketball
Hardin Northern 45, Van Buren 35
at Van Buren
Hardin Northern
Ashton Dye 11, Bailee Waller 8, Quinn Stewart-Evans 2, Holly Wilson 8, Mikalea Ayers 4. Totals: 13-7-45.
Van Buren
Brylie Rampe 5, Faith Dewalt 1, Mackenzie Saltzman 3, Zoe Horne 16, Mady Parker 11, Lydia Reineke 7, Syndey Leeper 2. Totals: 16-10-35.
Score by quarters:
HN `14`13`5`13`—`45
VB `5`4`15`11`—`35
3-point goals: VB—Horne 2, Reineke.
JV Score: Van Buren 29, Hardin Northern 20
Fort Recovery 54, Wapakoneta 42
at Wapakoneta
Fort Recovery
Wendel 3, Thien 17, Stone 10, Kahling 2, Muhlenkamp 2, Will 16, Kaiser 4. Totals: 19-9-54.
Wapakoneta
Jacobs 9, Fisher 15, Engle 3, Davis 3, Pothast 8, Moyler 4. Totals: 16-2-42.
Score by quarters:
Ft. Recovery `13`16`17`8`—`54
Wapakoneta `11`14`5`12`—`42
3-point goals: W—Jacobs 2, Fisher 5, Engle; FR—Wendel, Thien 5, Will.
Holgate 69, Miller City 50
at Miller City
Holgate
Hoffman 14, Theisen 7, Niese 20, Plott 13, Hohenberger 13, Kupfersmith 2. Totals: 23-15-69.
Miller City
Welty 15, Rube 2, Berger 12, Hoffman 5, Warnimont 4, Berner 5, Lammers 7. Totals: 20-9-50.
Score by quarters:
Holgate `23`8`25`13`—`69
MC `13`12`17`8`—`50
3-point goals: H—Hoffman, Niese 2, Plott 3; MC—Lammers.
Records: Holgate 1-2; Miller City 0-3
Ottawa-Glandorf 44, Kalida 22
at Kalida
Ottawa-Glandorf
Kylie White 11, Kadie Hempfling 10, Erin Kaufman 10, Lexi Kaufman 10, Courtney Bockrath 2, Mackenzie Meyer 1. Totals: 17-12-44.
Kalida
Sarah Klausing 7, Brooke Kimball 4, Lauren Langhals 4, McKayla Maag 3, Samantha Backus 2, Taylor Lucke 2. Totals: 5-12-22.
Score by quarters:
O-G `4`12`11`17`—`44
Kalida `5`9`4`4`—`22
3-point goals: O-G—White, Kaufman.
Botkins 37, Fort Loramie 35
at Botkins
Fort Loramie
Frey 5, Luebke 4, Stang 3, Raterman 2, Meyer 2, Paterman 2, Meining 17. Totals: 15-5-35.
Botkins
Pitts 6, Bergman 10, Lane 8, Woodall 13. Totals: 15-7-37.
Score by quarters:
FL `9`15`7`4`—`35
Botkins `10`9`6`12`—`37
3-point goals: FL—Frey, Stang.
Toledo Start 50, Lima Senior 38
At Toledo Start
Lima Senior
Destiny McDonald 13, Kierre James 8, Taja Oglesbee 8, Talor Washington 6, Missy Jackson 3. Totals: 14–4–38.
Toledo Start
Mariah White 21, Wadia Dumas 10, Michae’la Perdue 9, Kiera Easley 5, Jazmyn Worthy 3. Totals: 18–10–50.
Score by quarters:
Lima Senior` 11` 16` 4 ` 7`–`38
Toledo Start` 17` 5` 15` 13`–`50
3-point goals: Toledo Start – White 2, Worthy, Perdue; Lima Senior – Oglesbee 2, James, McDonald, Washington, Jackson.
Colleges
Women’s Basketball
Concordia 90, UNOH 83
at UNOH
Concordia
Kari Borowiak 26, Brianna Rowe 15, Mia Long 13, Breanne Short 9, Karlee Morris 3, Michelle Murnen 16, Zhana Randolph 4, Chase Bauer 4. Totals: 39-23-90.
UNOH
Kierra Billingsley 18, Sogona Sidibe 13, Shatisha Dukes 12, Luisa Smith 9, Audrianna Walker 4, Keundra Cox 11, Laken Johnson 8, Linda Ulasi 6, Chardae Hendon 2. Totals: 37-16-83.
Score by quarters:
Concordia `22`13`23`32`—`90
UNOH `18`14`25`26`—`83
3-point goals: C—Borowiak 3, Rowe 3, Long, Murnen 4; UNOH—Billingsley 4, Smith 2, Cox.
Records: UNOH 4-6 (3-2); Concordia 8-1 (4-1)
ONU 65, Capital 57
at Capital
ONU
Amy Bullimore 12, Britt Lauck 11, Angela Tesny 5, Courtney Cramer 9, Jenna Dirksen 10, Abby Weeks 2, Lindsey Black 14, Amauria Campbell 2. Totals: 29-13-65.
Capital
Colleen Fondessy 3, Chelsea Pla 3, Erin Risner 11, Cassidy Bosch 4, Meredith Ovies 6, Emily Ondo 9, Sam Sech 22, Elli Wachtman 9, Rehan Stonerock 8, Rachel Horn 2. Totals: 24-13-57.
Score by quarters:
ONU `22`12`16`15`—`65
Capital `12`15`13`17`—`57
3-point goals: ONU—Lauck, Tesny, Cramer 3, Black; C—Fondessy, Ovies 2, Stonerock.
Records: ONU 5-0 (1-0 OAC); Capital 3-2 (0-1 OAC)
Bluffton 67, Transylvania 44
at Transylvania
Bluffton
Kaycee Rowe 11, Abigail O’Donnell 13, Rachel Beining 11, TJ Mills 11, Macey Sheerer 14, Jessica Boggan 2, LJ Olverson 4, Chelsea Moore 4. Totals: 25-18-67.
Transylvania
Sarah Ashley 1, Macey Ford 3, Taylor Jackson 9, Celia Kline 5, Shelby Boyle 4, Ashton Woodard 7, Kristen Hayes 13, Carlee Clemons 2. Totals: 16-17-44.
Score by quarters:
Bluffton `15`22`20`10`—`67
Transylvania `10`17`12`5`—`44
3-point goals: B—O’Donnell; T—Ford, Kline, Boyle, Woodard, Hayes.
Records: Bluffton 5-0 (1-0 HCAC); Transylvania 3-2 (0-1 HCAC)
OU Lancaster 70, OSU Lima/Rhodes 66
OU Lancaster
Meyer 13, Kirkbride 30, Knul 12, Burns 8, Mason 3.
OSU Lima/Rhodes
Avery Braaten 5, Brianna Smith 6, LaTrisha Edmonds 4, Erin Basinger 21, Sarah Blausey 15, Cassie Best 15.
Records: OSU Lima 3-3 (3-1)
Men’s Basketball
ONU 87, Capital 65
at ONU
Capital
Nate Boone 9, Tyler Jamison 7, Austin Schreck 11, Curt Geise 10, Tyrel Jackson 17, Gavin Wildermuth 2, Will Hannah 2, Ganiyu Yahaya 2, Dan Auble 2, Joey Weingartner 3. Totals: 30-10-65.
ONU
Konnor Baker 15, Aron Thress 18, Ryan Bruns 13, Devon Allen 21, Nate Burger 13, Joey Diorio 3, Alex Sibila 2, Travis Feitshans 2. Totals: 42-16-87.
3-point goals: C—Boone, Geise 2, Jackson, Weingartner; ONU—Baker 3, Thress, Allen 5, Burger 3, Diorio.
Halftime score: ONU 33, Capital 37
Records: ONU 2-3 (1-0 OAC); Capital 4-3 (0-1 OAC)
OSU Lima/Rhodes 78,
Ohio University Lancaster 75
at OSU Lima
Ohio U. Lancaster
David Justus 5, Alton Frizzell 16, Preston Gothard 14, Hunter McCartney 4, Zach Swartz 4, Jordan Barr 14, Caleb Nixon 4, Sean Higgins 6, Gavin Ederhardt 5.
OSU Lima
Beau Hefner 20, Elijah Fabyan 6, Markese Hicks 21, Michael Schuster 3, Matthew Carpenter 8, Logan Mitchell 12, Isaiah Miller 2, Trent Jones 2, Josh Schwartz 4.
Halftime score: OSU Lima 36, Ohio U. Lancaster 35
Transylvania 83, Bluffton 60
at Transylvania
Bluffton
Martin Maksvytis 6, Jared Wentling 16, Trey Elchert 5, Austin Rohde 19, Kevin Christie 2, Adam Hopkins 12. Totals: 28-7-60.
Transylvania
Kyle Gullett 28, Alex Jones 18,Spencer McKinney 11, Gabe Schmitt 3, Cooper Theobald 17, Hines Jones 2, David Keyer 2, Jackson Jeffries 2. Totals: 43-6-83.
3-point goals: B—Wentling, Elchert, Rohde; T—Gullett 4, A. Jones, McKinney 3, Schmitt.
Halftime score: Bluffton 30, Transylvania 37
Records: Bluffton 5-1 (0-1 HCAC); Transylvania 2-2 (1-0 HCAC)
UNOH 69, Concordia 66
At UNOH
Concordia
Jerald Booker 19, Connor Phee 19, Luke Diekevers 13, Jalen Thompson 8, Dakota Bostic 5, Keonate Blackamore 2. Totals: 28–13–66.
UNOH
Lawrence Jackson 18, Sadeeq Bello 14, Ziar Anderson 13, Nate Bradley 9, Corbin Pierce 9, Desmond Duke 4, Kenny Lemon 2. Totals: 35–9–69.
3-point goals: Team A – Bello 3, Pierce 3, Jackson 2, Bradley 2; Concordia – Booker 3.
Halftime Score: UNOH 38, Concordia 38
Records: UNOH 7-2 (5-0 WHAC); Concordia 4-5 (2-3 WHAC).
Women’s Soccer
NAIA Championship
At Orange Beach, AL
UNOH 1, Spring Arbor University 0
Goals – Hannah Baines
Shots on Goal – UNOH 3, Spring Arbor 1
Saves – Nadine Stonjek (UNOH) 1, Ashley Timmons (SAU) 2
Records – UNOH 22-1-1, Spring Arbor 23-2-1
From Friday
High Schools
Football
D-VI state championship
Marion Local 21,
Cuyahoga Heights 17
at Ohio Stadium (Columbus)
Score by quarters:
ML`7`14`0`0 `–`21
CH`3`0`7`7 `–`17
Scoring:
C – Mark Shafer, 31 field goal
ML – Nate Moeller, 1 run (Tyler Mescher kick)
ML – Duane Leugers, 1 run (Mescher kick)
ML - Leugers, 22 run (Mescher kick)
C - Brett Lowther, 2 run (Shafer kick)
C - Lucas D’Orazio, 1 run (Shafer kick)
ML“ CH
18`First downs`12
323`Total yards`233
209`Rushing yardage`47
114`Passing yardage`186
9-15-2`Passing`12-31-1
2-2`Fumbles-Lost`1-0
2-11`Punts`2-36
7-40`Penalties`1-5
Individual leaders:
Passing: Marion Local (13-1)-Duane Leugers 9-15-114; Cuyahoga Heights (14-0) at Ohio Stadium-Brett Lowther 12-30-186.
Rushing: Marion Local (13-1)-Leugers 25-113; Cuyahoga Heights (14-0) at Ohio Stadium-Lucas D’Orazio 13-34.
Receiving: Marion Local (13-1)-Ryan Thobe 6-95; Cuyahoga Heights (14-0) at Ohio Stadium-Dylan Drummond 4-87.
Records: Cuyahoga Heights 14-1, Marion Local 14-1
Boys Basketball
Spencerville 56, St. Henry 49
at Spencerville
St. Henry
Ryan Luttmer 12, Mitch Schwieterman 11, Tyler Schlarman 7, Ryan Bruening 7, Blake Hoying 6, Curtis Uhlenhake 3, Cody Bruggeman 2, Nathan Lefeld 1. Totals: 26-6-49.
Spencerville
Prichard 22, Schrolucke 11, G. Croft 9, B. Croft 7, Corso 5, Dues 2. Totals: 19-22-56.
Score by quarters:
St. Henry `15`6`14`14`—`49
Spencerville `11`14`15`16`—`56
3-point goals: SH—Luttmer 4, Schwieterman 3, Bruening, Uhlenhake; S—Prichard 2, Schrolucke, Corso.
TipOff Classic
Shawnee 69, LCC 55
at Elida
Shawnee
Sean McDonald 20, Riley Rosado 9, Zayne Wilkerson 13, Brady Sweeny 3, Ray Manley 7, Tyler Hall 2, Jared Thomas 2, Sheridan O’Neal 4, Jalen Bagley 2, Johnny Caprella 3, Zarian Graves 2, Tyler Mayer 2. Totals: 30-5-69.
LCC
Braden O’Dell 3, Stephen Taflinger 2, Thomas Williams 11, Mark Janowski 12, Raoul Samaroo 13, De’Jhon Johnson 9, Brendan Stolly 2, Anthony Venturella 3. Totals: 18-14-55.
Score by quarters:
Shawnee `20`25`12`12`—`69
LCC `14`12`16`13`—`55
3-point goals: S—Rosado, Wilkerson, Manley, Caprella; LCC—O’Dell, Samaroo 3, Johnson.
Records: Shawnee 1-0; LCC 0-1
Elida 59, Bath 46
at Elida
Bath
Ryan Gossard 4, Harrison Gough 13, Chad Frey 5, Will Clark 5, Kaden Sullivan 13, Austin Stahr 6. Totals: 18-6-46.
Elida
Drew Sarno 7, Donte Johnson 8, Baylen Stinson 15, Skyler Smith 3, Daniel Unruh 14, Trey Harris 3, Isaac McAdams 7, Calan Henderson 2. Totals: 21-11-59.
Score by quarters:
Bath `10`10`10`16`—`46
Elida `8`13`23`15`—`59
3-point goals: B—Gossard, Gough, Clark, Sullivan; E—Sarno, Stinson, Smith, Unruh, McAdams.
Records: Elida 1-0; Bath 0-1.