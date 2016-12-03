Lima area Elks Hoop Shoot held

The 45th Annual Elks Hoop Shoot was held Saturday with nine area schools participating.

Local winners included Camy Muhlenkamp (girls ages 12-13) and Cameron Elwer (boys 10-11) of Delphos St. John’s and Spencerville’s Delaney Hurst (girls ages 8-9), Grady Smith (boys 8-9) and Josh Henline (boys 12-13) and Delphos Jefferson’s Alyvia Lindeman (girls 10-11).

The Elks Hoop Shoot is the national free throw shooting contest for boys and girls agse 8 through 13. The local first-place winners will compete in the District Hoop Shoot in Findlay on Sunday, Jan. 15. Winners will advance to the state, regional, and national competitions.