Timeless aspects of the game

It was a different time. That said it was a time that is relived daily.

I was the manager of a local tavern and a couple days a week a mix of gentlemen farmers and a man or two from the town would stop by for a beverage to tide them over as they played a game or two of euchre around our answer for a pickle barrel. For the longest time the only commonality to these days was one may complain about getting his Ace Trump-ed.

That all changed some one recent Wednesday morning as I watched the normal gathering of bowlers at 20th Century Lanes. Where the tavern was about the pickles, burgers, Schlitz, Pabst and Blatz, the bowling crew was more about coffee, cupcakes, egg sandwiches with onions and who has been overcoming what aches and pains.

One of the similarities of course is the competitive moments that were a part of each of the gatherings. The other is the relationships that have been cultivated by the time that the individuals spent together.

The tavern euchre group would more often than not start at the ‘counter’ gathering that first beverage and sharing a joke, a rumor, or simply a thought of how hot it had been in the field.

The morning bowlers are not really a great deal different. The trip to the counter is bypassed as this group by now simply goes to the lane where they generally hang-out.

The laughing and joking or goodwill talk is still very common. It may well be when Jimmy comes to the counter to get his egg sandwich with mayo and extra onions or kibitzer Dale grabs a breakfast egg sandwich or so. They will then migrate to lanes 7 and 8 where they will be joined by there friends, HB, Myles, Lex and Don as well as Richard.

Lanes 11 and 12 are held down by Gene, John, Taffy, Paul and Don and sometimes a Tom or a Russ. The only thing at stake in this particular gathering is the further development of their friendships that seemingly could not grow any more solid.

This past week they were joined by a Jack, a Jack who is a bit of an icon in the bowling community. The Jack referred to in this case is Tranthem who will turn 90 in February and still holds his own with the mere 60 year olds he is paired with on these days.

We will go deeper on Tranthem next week when this writer is finished with his scrapbook that he has given me to review.

Let’s see if I can get this right, the final group of regulars on these Wednesday mornings are aptly referred to as Bob 1, Bob 2, Bob 3, Ken and Deb [not Barbie] yet another Jack, Tom, Duane and Doug.

This group has a bit of the wanderlust to them. They used to gather and meet on lanes 3 and 4 but in a move different than the day the pickle barrel crew moved away from the glare of the noon day sun, this group moved to 15 and 16 for a morning and has yet to return to their original home. Come to think of it neither did the pickle barrel gang.

There is a person or two within these groups who can answer some of the greater bowling mysteries within our community, to include why French vanilla and not pumpkin spice is the better morning cappuccino choice.

In the months to come we will reveal more of those memories and insights. For instance what was the name of the bowling alley down the alley from the old police station? For that matter is the alley reference due to different

establishments being in alleys or near alleys.

It will be a tough migration back to three and four for this group as that area and frequently those lanes are now under the handling of two men that we will refer to as Mike and Bill. They are in the same age group as the rest of those at the lanes, then again Richard is younger.

Each has had a strong presence at one time or another in the bowling world in our community. This past week at the conclusion of their bowling experience they were observed looking at one of the timeless pictures at the lanes. This one pictures one of the owners during his youth as well as their cousin Brian. The references we all make to our youth were heard at this time. They also made one other interesting statement.

They mentioned how the gentleman in the picture was the father of a bowler on the Shawnee boy’s varsity. As mentioned the sport is indeed timeless and in this case generational.

Speaking of Shawnee, they continued to develop their program by going up against the best, even when such was not necessary. This past week it was to Coldwater, with the young ladies coming home victorious and the men of Shawnee with a bruise on their chins.

The Indians rolled in Columbus on Friday at the OHSAA Kickoff Classic with more of the elite programs of our area. We will have those results for you in an upcoming edition of this report.

See you at the lanes.

