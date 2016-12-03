Boys tip off

ELIDA — Few people knew quite what to expect of Shawnee basketball this season.

After all, Jaden O’Neal took his 20-plus scoring average and headed to Capital.

So Shawnee gave the fans a little serving of what could happen this year.

Shawnee’s transition game overwhelmed Lima Central Catholic in a 69-55 victory over the T-Birds in the opening game of the Elida TipOff Classic on Friday night at the Elida Fieldhouse.

And while Shawnee played an excellent first half, the T-Birds often looked like a team that had graduated five players from last year’s state title team.

LCC made 15 turnovers in the first half and 27 for the game, which only flamed the Shawnee running game.

“I thought our defensive energy, especially early in the game, gave us opportunities in transition,” Shawnee coach Mark Triplett said. “We wanted to trap them and see how they handled it.”

In the second game of the night, Elida used a 15-0 spurt in the third quarter to pull away from Bath 59-46.

Elida will meet Shawnee in the TipOff championship game around 8 tonight at Elida. LCC will play Bath in the 6:30 p.m. consolation game.

This is the 28th Elida Tip-Off Classic. LCC has won it a leading 11 times, including the last three years. Elida has won it nine times, Shawnee five and Bath two.

Sean McDonald paced Shawnee with 20 points, including 16 in the first half, when the Indians led 45-26.

“We focused really hard on defense,” McDonald said. “That was a major focus for us. This year’s team has really bought in.”

Zayne Wilkerson added 13 points, while Riley Rosado scored nine for Shawnee.

LCC junior guard Raoul Samaroo came off the bench to score 13 for LCC, with three 3-pointers.

Mark Janowski, a 6-8 junior, had 12 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

LCC rallied in the second half behind the fierce rebounding of Thomas Williams, the team’s sixth man last year. Williams had 11 points and 18 rebounds.

That helped LCC win the rebounding battle, 44-23.

But the problem was the LCC guards weren’t able to negotiate Shawnee’s man-to-man and trapping defenses.

Once the T-Birds turned the ball over, Shawnee blitzed down the court for an open shot or layup, mostly by McDonald.

Shawnee used a 10-0 run in the first quarter to pull out to a 20-11 lead.

A 10-1 Indians’ run gave Shawnee a 30-15 lead. Not only were the Indians getting fast-break layups, Wilkerson and Johnny Caprella both sank 3-pointers off the break.

Shawnee led 45-26 at the half.

LCC did a better job handling the ball in the second half and with Williams owning the glass, the T-Birds got back as close as 61-51 with 2:40 to go.

But that was as close as LCC would get.

Shawnee hit 50 percent from the field and was 4 of 14 on 3-pointers. LCC shot 40 percent and was 5 of 14 on 3-pointers.

“We have 15 guys who come to practice and I honestly can’t tell you where the scoring will come from every night,” Triplett said. “We had 12 guys who scored in the game tonight. Guys are coming off the bench and supplying energy and it’s a good problem for me to have.”

Elida 59, Bath 46

Elida and Bath started slowly and the game lacked an offensive flow in the first half. Elida led 21-20 at the half.

Then Elida got a few steals, went into a running game and fired off a 15-0 third-quarter run. That put the Bulldogs on top 36-22 with 3:16 left in the third quarter.

Bath was never able to recover.

“I think we picked it up, defensively,” Elida’s Daniel Unruh said. “We get that (offensive flow) in practice and it’s something we look for when we get going.”

Elida coach Denny Thompson said, “The defensive end allows us to get out and go and I thought we got more aggressive during that stretch. I thought during that stretch we were more apt to go play with the ball then sitting in the halfcourt running a set. We made some extra passes to the guy who was open.”

Unruh said it could have been TipOff jitters for the slow start.

“It was all of us (who had jitters),” Unruh said. “We have returners coming back, including me, but I think our leadership from our seniors helped us prevail.”

Baylen Stinson paced Elida with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Unruh had 14 points. Donte Johnson scored eight points, including seven during that key 15-0 run.

“I thought Donte played well,” Thompson said. “We share the ball. It’s not a problem.”

Point guard Drew Sarno, who missed the second half of last year with a broken wrist, had seven points and seven rebounds.

Harrison Gough, a 6-8 junior, had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Bath. Kaden Sullivan had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Bath won the boards, 34-29.

Bath shot 35 percent from the field and was 4 of 11 on 3-pointers. Elida shot 45 percent from the field and was 6 of 25 on 3-pointers.

Bath had 18 turnovers, while Elida had 12.

“It looked like the first game for a lot of stretches there,” Thompson said. “Everyone had their share of mistakes. But we had enough good stretches there that got us the lead and we were able to coast that home a little bit.”

Elida’s Baylen Stinson puts up a shot against Bath’s Kaden Sullivan during a Friday night Mercy Health Elida TipOff Classic semifinal at the Elida Fieldhouse. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Bath-vs-Elida-RP-002.jpg Elida’s Baylen Stinson puts up a shot against Bath’s Kaden Sullivan during a Friday night Mercy Health Elida TipOff Classic semifinal at the Elida Fieldhouse. Richard Parrish | The Lima News Bath’s Austin Stahr shields the ball away from Elida’s Daniel Unruh during a Friday night Mercy Health Elida TipOff Classic semifinal at the Elida Fieldhouse. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Bath-vs-Elida-RP-004.jpg Bath’s Austin Stahr shields the ball away from Elida’s Daniel Unruh during a Friday night Mercy Health Elida TipOff Classic semifinal at the Elida Fieldhouse. Richard Parrish | The Lima News Elida’s Daniel Unruh puts up a shot against Bath’s Logan Magrum during a Friday night Mercy Health Elida TipOff Classic semifinal at the Elida Fieldhouse. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Bath-vs-Elida-RP-001.jpg Elida’s Daniel Unruh puts up a shot against Bath’s Logan Magrum during a Friday night Mercy Health Elida TipOff Classic semifinal at the Elida Fieldhouse. Richard Parrish | The Lima News Shawnee’s Zayne Wilkerson puts up a shot against Lima Central Catholic’s Mark Janowski during a Friday night Mercy Health Elida TipOff Classic semifinal at the Elida Fieldhouse. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Shawnee-vs-LCC-RP-002.jpg Shawnee’s Zayne Wilkerson puts up a shot against Lima Central Catholic’s Mark Janowski during a Friday night Mercy Health Elida TipOff Classic semifinal at the Elida Fieldhouse. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

Shawnee, Elida get Classic wins