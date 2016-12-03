Leipsic edges Bluffton 53-51

Leipsic’s Grant Schroeder scored 16 and Jordan Berger added 10 as the Vikings opened their season with a 53-51 victory against Bluffton. Berger, Dylan Schroeder and Alec Schroeder all grabbed six rebounds. Gabe Denecker led the Pirates with 15 points and Luke Denecker added 12 points. Bluffton’s Trevor Bassitt collected five rebounds.

Allen East 80, Vanlue 46

Mustang Spencer Miller scored 31 points and Kain Foster, who had eight 3-pointers, added 24. For Vanlue, Caleb Bonham notched 14 points and Troy Ward chipped in 1. Ward had three treys.

Parkway 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 47

Parkway held Waynesfield-Goshen to eight points in the fourth quarter to race past the Tigers. Waynesfield-Goshen’s Caden Spencer scored 12 points and Jarrod Bly added 10. Parkway’s Logan Huff had 14 ponts and Mason Baxter produced 12 points. Jack Wehe chipped in 11.

Miller City 52, Tinora 35

Miller City’s Jacob Kuhlman, who grabbed 11 rebounds, pumped in 14 points and Mark Kuhlman added 15 points. Noah Otto contributed 10 points. Mark Kuhlman also had nine rebounds, five steals and four assists Matt Niese grabbed 10 rebounds. Bradley Bumb led Tinora with 10 points and Lendon Rinkel collected seven rebounds.

Wayne Trace 70, Columbus Grove 56

Wayne Trace’s Ethan Linder pumped in 41 points and Brady Stabler added 14 points. For Columbus Grove, Rece Roney put in 14 points and Grayson Flores chipped in 12.

Arlington 61, Fort Jennings 58 OT

Arlington outscored Fort Jennings 11-8 in overtime. Arlington’s Logan Speyer scored 20 points, Corbin Mains had 13 points and Jacob Russell chipped in 11. Speyer also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

Fort Jennings’ Brandon Wehri scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Bellefontaine 47, Celina 44

Celina’s Kale Murlin notched 20 points and Lucas Hone scored 16 points. Bellefontaine’s Dawsin Tillman scored 17 and Jack Clement added 15 points.

Kalida 45, New Bremen 44

Trent Siebeneck scored 16 points to lead Kalida. Grant Laudick added eight and Noah Lambert had seven. For New Bremen, Nolan Bornhorst scored 11 points and Luke Vonderhorst chipped in 10.

Boys bowling

Defiance 2,742,

Lima Senior 2,725

Eyon Berney had a high game of 213 and Josiah Shoemaker rolled a 210 for the Spartans (2-2).

Leipsic’s Dylan Schroeder(23) and Grant Schroeder block the shot of Bluffton’s Luke Denecker during Friday night’s game at Leipsic. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Bluffton-at-Leipsic-SA_3.jpg Leipsic’s Dylan Schroeder(23) and Grant Schroeder block the shot of Bluffton’s Luke Denecker during Friday night’s game at Leipsic.

Area high school roundup

By Jose Nogueras [email protected]

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468 or on twitter @JoseNogueras1

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468 or on twitter @JoseNogueras1