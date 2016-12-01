Cincinnati La Salle wins 3rd straight title

COLUMBUS — Cincinnati La Salle has notched a 14-7 comeback win over Massillon Perry for a third straight title in the high school Division II state football championship at Ohio Stadium.

Tre’Sean Smith scored on a 12-yard run with 3:46 left in the game Thursday to secure it. His run to the right pylon completed a six-play, 65-yard drive for the 13-2 Lancers, who beat the 12-3 Perry 42-0 in last year’s title game.

Smith had 124 yards on 17 carries.

Perry took a 7-0 lead with 5:56 left in the first quarter when Dominick Brown intercepted a Griffin Merritt pass and went untouched 17 yards.

La Salle pounded out a 12-play, 84-yard drive that consumed 5:15 to tie the score at 7 with 2:53 left in the third quarter. Smith had a 33-yard run before his 3-yard scoring run.