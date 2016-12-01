Hale scores 19 as Bath defeats Clay in girls basketball

BATH TOWNSHIP — Jaidyn Hale had 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and Heidi Craddock scored 10 as Bath defeated Oregon Clay 52-40 in girls basketball Thursday night.

Elysabette Andrews and Bailey Dackin had 11 and 10 rebounds respectively also for the Wildkittens.

Pandora-Gilboa 87,

Cory-Rawson 15

RAWSON — Kelsey Basinger, Kristen Mullins and Alexa Maag each had 14 points and Kayla Ferguson Brittany Hovest scored 10 apiece for P-G.

Lehman Catholic 36,

Hardin Northern 33

SIDNEY — Holly Wilson had 14 points and Ashton Dye scored 10 for Hardin Northern.

USV 88, Benjamin Logan 61

BELLEFONTAINE — Emily Patton (31), Shelby Spradlin (23) and Kaycee Carroll (15) each scored in double digits for Upper Scioto Valley.

Fort Recovery 57,

Crestview 37

FORT RECOVERY — Whitney Will had 20 points and Grace Thien scored 10 for the host Indians. Paige Motycka led Crestiview with 26 points.

Hicksville 68,

Continental 37

CONTINENTAL — Addyson Armey and Alexis Hoeffel each scored 12 for the hosts.

Van Wert 57,

Delphos Jefferson 44

VAN WERT — Ally Jackson (17), Reagan Priest (14) and Cassidy Meyers (10) all scored in double digits for the host Cougars. Alli McClurg had 15 points and Sarah Miller scored 14 for the Wildcats.

Girls swimming

Coldwater 91,

Adams Central 78

MONROE, Ind. — Marian Bruns won the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke and Mara Tobe won the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke for the visiting Cavaliers.

Boys swimming

Adams Central 83,

Coldwater 39

MONROE, Ind. — Caleb Keck (1 meter diving) and Caleb Luthman (100 breaststroke) won events for Coldwater.

Boys basketball

Shortened JV game

LIMA — Ottoville’s junior varsity game at Temple Christian beginning at 6 tonight has been shortened to two quarters.

Volleyball

Schroer makes

college choice

NEW KNOXVILLE — Kenzie Schroer has signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball at Wheeling Jesuit University.

The four-year letter winner holds school records for most career matches (100) and sets (328). She also had more than 1,000 career digs and is the school record holder for assists (1,924). This season Schroer was named to the District 8 and Midwest Athletic Conference first teams and third team all-Ohio.

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

