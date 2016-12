Ada’s Sumner, Minster’s Dorsten named to all-Ohio Division VII football first team

Ada end Chase Sumner and Minster lineman Isaac Dorsten were named to The Associated Press Division VII All-Ohio football first team offense Thursday.

Running backs Will Homan (Fort Recovery) and Bryce Schmiesing (Minster) made the second team and Crestview quarterback Drew Kline was selected to the third team.

Jonathan Niemeyer (Minster), Emilio DeLeon, (Crestview), Timothy Kreeger (Delphos St. John’s), Jared Huelsman (Minster), Austin Sloan (Upper Scioto Valley), Drew Ronski (Tiffin Calvert), Jacob Robertson (Lucas), Jordan Bailey (Ada) and Carter Nofziger (Pandora-Gilboa) received special mention recognition.

