No. 7 Virginia defeats Ohio State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — London Perrantes scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half and No. 7 Virginia overcame a sloppy performance and rallied past Ohio State 63-61 on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Devon Hall added 12 points for the Cavaliers (7-0), who trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half and didn’t take the lead for good until Marial Shayok’s baseline runner made it 59-57 with 1:58 remaining.
The Buckeyes (6-1) trailed 63-61 when Shayok missed two free throws with 10.5 seconds left. Coach Thad Matta called a timeout with 6.5 seconds to play, but JaQuan Lyle couldn’t find an open teammate as the clock ran down and launched a 3-point try that missed badly.
Jae’Sean Tate led Ohio State with 14 points and Lyle had 12.