No. 7 Virginia defeats Ohio State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — London Perrantes scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half and No. 7 Virginia overcame a sloppy performance and rallied past Ohio State 63-61 on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Devon Hall added 12 points for the Cavaliers (7-0), who trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half and didn’t take the lead for good until Marial Shayok’s baseline runner made it 59-57 with 1:58 remaining.

The Buckeyes (6-1) trailed 63-61 when Shayok missed two free throws with 10.5 seconds left. Coach Thad Matta called a timeout with 6.5 seconds to play, but JaQuan Lyle couldn’t find an open teammate as the clock ran down and launched a 3-point try that missed badly.

Jae’Sean Tate led Ohio State with 14 points and Lyle had 12.

Virginia forward Jarred Reuter (31) takes a shot as Ohio State center Micah Potter, center, and Ohio State forward Marc Loving (2) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_113818823-ae326cbb0f8f4a6e9db460f70de4ec3b.jpg Virginia forward Jarred Reuter (31) takes a shot as Ohio State center Micah Potter, center, and Ohio State forward Marc Loving (2) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Ohio State head coach Thad Matta directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_113818823-c5b301d91707419b926625ef4c8548b1.jpg Ohio State head coach Thad Matta directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Virginia forward Jarred Reuter (31) tries to get the ball past Ohio State center Micah Potter (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_113818823-5ef8403ea0b74bc6ac755989613c9831.jpg Virginia forward Jarred Reuter (31) tries to get the ball past Ohio State center Micah Potter (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)