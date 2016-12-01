Shawnee boys, girls top Bath, LCC in swimming

The Shawnee boys and girls swim teams defeated Bath and Lima Central Catholic on Wednesday night.

The Shawnee boys defeated Bath 73-21 and LCC 78-14. Bath defeated LCC 58-28.

Chris Soules (100 and 200 freestyles), Gabe Williams (100 breakstroke and 200 IM) and Jacob Magula (50 freestyle and 100 backstroke) had the fastest times in two individual events each for the Indians. Shawnee also swept all three relays.

The Shawnee girls defeated LCC 63-31 and Bath 74-19. LCC defeated Bath 53-32.

Shawnee’s Ali Albano-Sellati had the fastest time in two individual events (100 and 200 freestyles).