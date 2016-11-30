UNOH women advance at NAIA soccer tourney

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. – The University of Northwestern Ohio women’s soccer team squared off with Westmont College in the 2016 NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship Second Round on Tuesday afternoon as both squads looked to advance to the Quarterfinal Round on Wednesday.

Despite a slow start against the tough Warrior squad, the seventh-seeded Racers (20-2-1) were in prime position to cruise towards a 3-1 victory over Westmont (16-4-2) at the Orange Beach Sports Complex after posting a pair of early goals.

The first goal was scored via Evdokia Popadinova as she dove into a Robyn Moodaly cross and headed in a goal just over seven minutes into the contest. It only took the Racers seven more minutes to strike a second time as Camilla Andersen finished a Karin Ingram assist for her first of two goals.

“Today was a phenomenal all-around squad effort. You don’t get any easy games down here, and they don’t come much harder than playing Westmont,” said Racer head coach Stuart Gore. “We started a little nervous but when we got our first real opportunity we took it and took it in style. Robyn did what she’s being doing all season by getting her cross off, and then Evi flies in the back post with an amazing diving header.”

Her second came in the 66th minute as Laura Blanchard sent a corner kick into the box which found the back of the net thanks to an Andersen header. The sophomore forward from Horsens, Denmark is now tied for the most goals scored in the NAIA at 33. The mark is also a new Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference record.

The Warriors never backed down as they looked for a late comeback which included a goal by Sophie Fuller with 13 minutes on the clock.

“Westmont came at us more in the second half to try to get back in the game, but we held tight and create opportunity ourselves,” added Gore. “Then Laura floats in a nice corner and at that point a 14-year-old WHAC record was broken for most goals scored in a season by a single player when Camilla out-jumped their keeper and heads the ball in for her record-breaking goal.”

Nadine Stonjek recorded the victory behind five saves.

UNOH will have a short turnaround as the Racers are scheduled to take on the Columbia (Mo.) College Cougars on at 1:30 p.m. today in Orange Beach. The No. 15 Cougars eliminated second-seeded Lindsey-Wilson in penalty kicks after battling to a 2-2 draw earlier in the day.

For a complete bracket and list of results, visit NAIA.org.

Women’s hoops

ONU now No. 20

ADA — Ohio Northern moved up three spots to No. 20 in the first weekly D3Hoops.com poll.

The Polar Bears (4-0 overall) were ranked No. 23 in the preseason D3Hoops.com poll and received 114 points in the poll.

Northern is 4-0 to begin the season for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Tufts (Mass.) took the top spot with 607 points and 15 first place votes, Amherst (Mass.) is second with 594 points and four first place votes and Texas-Tyler rounded out the top three with 565 points and two first place votes.

Girls basketball

Delphos Jefferson 62,

Fairview 49

DELPHOS — Macy Wallace had 14 points and Kelsey Berelsman scored eight to lead the Wildcats to their first win of the season.

Lima Central Catholic 64,

Fort Jennings 35

LIMA — Madison Stolly had 30 points, nine rebounds and five steals, Emma Baumgartner had nine points, Rosie Williams had 12 rebounds and Tae’Oasha Rios had 10 boards for LCC. Vanessa Wallenhurst had 12 points for Fort Jennings.

St. Marys 60, Kalida 42

ST. MARYS — Shania Taylor had 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists, Quincy Rable had nine points and five rebounds and Sydney Cisco had nine points and three steals for the host Roughriders. Sarah Klausing had 18 points and eight rebounds and Taylor Lucke had seven rebounds for Kalida.

Marion Local 53,

Waynesfield-Goshen 47

WAYNESFIELD — Sarah Fesenmeyer had 17 points and Natalie Rethman scored 11 for Marion Local. Kayla Wicker had 21 points and Cassidy Craig scored 17 for W-G.

Botkins 61, Fairlawn 27

SIDNEY — Paige Lane had 15 points and Sarah Bergman scored 11 for Botkins.

Riverdale 69,

Hardin Northern 34

DOLA — Holly Wilson had 14 points and eight rebounds for Hardin Northern.

Ada 64, Cory-Rawson 31

RAWSON — Madisyn Gossard had 21 points and Teara Coulson scored 12 for Ada. Brittney Roth had 12 points for Cory-Rawson.

Ottawa-Glandorf 76, Tinora 44

OTTAWA — Carri Johnson (17), Kylie White (15), Ashley Schroeder (14) and Erin Kaufman (12) all scored in double digits for O-G.

Wapakoneta 70,

St. Henry 38

WAPAKONETA — Sarah Pothast (16), Megan Fisher (15) and Lexi Jacobs (12) all scored in double digits for Wapak.

Allison Siefring had 14 points and Danielle Lange scored 11 for St. Henry.

Parkway 61, Perry 31

ROCKFORD — Sydney Crouch (14), Haley Hawk (12) and Mikaylee Heindel (10) all scored in double digits for Parkway.

Boys bowling

Lima Senior 2,595,

Fort Loramie 2,387

Dreton Walton had a 246 game and Josiah Shoemaker rolled a 219 for the Spartans (2-1).

Area roundup

Area roundup

By Mike Purdy

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

