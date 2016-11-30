Lima area results

High Schools
Girls Basketball
Lima Central Catholic 64,
Fort Jennings 35
At LCC
Ft. Jennings
V. Wallenhorst 12, A. VonSossan 5, H. Wittler 5, L. wisner 4, M. Krietemey 4, E. Eickholt 3, M. Neidert 2. Totals: 17–5–35.
LCC
Madison Stolly 30, Emma Baumgartner 9, Josie Mohler 7, Janae Robinson 6, Rosie Williams 6, Sam Koenig 4, Hailey Koenig 2. Totals: 30–8–64.
Score by quarters:
Ft. Jennings` 6 ` 12` 5 ` 12`–`35
LCC` 22 ` 18` 18` 6`–`64
3-point goals: LCC–Stolly 2, Baumgartner 1; FJ– Mohler 1; Wallenhorst 3, VovSossan 1
Marion Local 53,
Waynesfield-Goshen 47
At Waynesfield
Marion
Jessie Klamel 7, Chloe Bertke 5, Natalie Rethman 11, Kara Evers 4, Emily Nietfield 2, Macy Griesdorn 7, Sarah Fesenmyer 17. Totals: 20–9–53.
Waynesfield
Bailie Barrington 5, Lyndsey Lowe 2, Kayla Wicker 21, Cassidy Craig 19. Totals: 18–10–47.
Score by quarters:
Marion` 17 ` 8` 15 ` 13`–`53
Waynesfield` 10` 12` 14` 11`–`47
3-point goals: ML–Klamel 1, Bertke 1, Fesenmyer 2; WG–Barrington 1.
Columbus Grove 66,
Shawnee 29
At Columbus Grove
Shawnee
Carly Gronas 3, Laken George 3, Allie Boone 5, Alissa Stahler 4, Zariah Johnson 2, DeAsia Smith 6, Trinity Gearing 2, Kinsey Heistan 2, Ijah Austin 2. Totals: 11–6–29.
Columbus Grove
Macy McCluer 4, Rylee Sybert 3, Lauren Birkemeier 5, Jade Clement 11, Danielle Caudill 4, Carlee McCluer 3, Lauren Schroeder 6, Grace Schroeder 9, Hallie Malsam 6, Paige Bellman 15. Totals: 25–8–66.
Score by quarters:
Shawnee` 6 ` 8` 7 ` 8`–`29
Columbus Grove` 17 ` 22` 16` 11`–`66
3-point goals: CG–Macy McCluer 1, Rylee Sybert 1, Lauren Birkmeier 1, Jade Clement 1, Carlee McCluer 1, Grace Schroeder 3; S–Carly Gronas 1.
Records: Columbus Grove 1-0; Shawnee 1-1.
Riverdale 69,
Hardin Northern 34
At Hardin Northern
Hardin
Ashton Dye 7, Aby Russler 2, Bailee Waller 2, Kamryn Hopson 4, Quinn Stewart-Evans 2, Zoey Curtis 1, Holly Wilson 14, Kamryn Dye 2. Totals: 10–13–34.
Riverdale
Lexi Wright 10, Janessa Taylor 14, Reygan Frey 11, Sydney Holderman 29, Bryanna VanderBosch 3, Maddy Walter 2. Totals: 31–8–69.
Score by quarters:
Riverdale` 13 ` 19` 17 ` 20`–`69
Hardin` 6 ` 5` 7` 16`–`34
3-point goals: R-Taylor 1, Holderman 2; HN–Dye 1.
Records: Riverdale 1-1; Hardin Northern 0-3.
Botkins 61, Fairview 27
At Botkins
Fairview
Pierre 6, Smith 2, Dudgeon 16, Morrison 2, Bellman 1. Totals: 10–6–27.
Botkins
Jenna Pitts 9, Bailey 4, Ally Jones 2, Tess Greve 6, Sarah Bergman 11, Lane 15, Janell, Greve 4, Casey Woodall 8, Grace Homan 2. Totals: 25–7–61.
Score by quarters:
Fairview` 11 ` 5` 11 ` 0`–`27
Botkins` 25 ` 9` 27` 0`–`61
3-point goals: Botkins–Pitts 1, Lane 3; Fairview–Pierre 1.
St. Marys 60, Kalida 42
At St. Marys
Kalida
Sarah Klausing 18, Halie Kaufman 7, Taylor Lucke 6, McKayla Maag 5, Brooke Kimball 4, Lauren Langhals 2. Totals: 16–8–42.
St. Marys
Shania Taylor 24, Quincy Rable 9, Sydney Cisco 9, Makenna Mele 8, Makayla Koch 7, Clare Caywood 3. Totals: 24–10–60.
Score by quarters:
Kalida` 10 ` 8` 11 ` 13`–`42
St. Mary’s` 17 ` 20` 7` 16`–`60
3-point goals: St. Mary’s – Cisco 1, Caywood 1; Kalida – Kaufman 1, Maag 1.
Delphos Jefferson 62, Fairview 49
At Delphos Jefferson
Fairview
Katie Crites 12, Mercedes Wagner 10, Kendra Schroeder 10, Carly Wendling 5, Kendall Baker 4, Riley Collins 3, Katelyn Smith 3, Taylor King 2. Totals: 14–9–62.
Delphos Jefferson
Sarah Miller 17, Macy Wallace 14, Kelsey Berelsman 8, Devyn Carder 7, Alli McClurg 6, Kiya Wollenhaupt 5, Addy Stewart 4, Mikayla Bennett 1. Totals: 18–14–49.
Score by quarters:
Fairview` 11 ` 6` 15 ` 17`–`49
Delphos Jefferson` 20` 14` 14` 14`–`62
3-point goals: Delphos Jefferson – Carder 2, Wollenhaupt 1, Miller 1; Fairview – Wendling 1, Schroeder 1, Baker 1, Smith 1.
Records: Delphos Jefferson 1-1; Fairview 0-1.
JV winner: Fairview
Ada 64, Cory-Rawson 31
At Cory-Rawson
Ada
Madisyn Gossard 21, Teara Coulson 12, Sydney Newland 9, Haley Wyss 8, Anney Archer 7, Alyssa Vore 4, Rilan Conley 2, Raina England 1. Totals: 16–15–64.
Cory-Rawson
Brittney Roth 12, Nicki Biery 8, Samantha Roth 6, Savannah Traucht 2, Hayley Waltz 2. Totals: 10–2–31.
Score by quarters:
Ada` 19 ` 11` 43 ` 21`–`64
Cory-Rawson` 7 ` 2` 18` 4`–`31
3-point goals: Ada – Coulson 2, Gossard 2, Newland 1; Cory-Rawson – S. Roth 2, B. Roth 1.
Records: Ada 1-0; Cory-Rawson 0-3.
JV score: Ada – 26, Cory-Rawson – 13.
Ottawa-Glandorf 76, Tinora 44
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Tinora
Kacey Wilkerson 12, Shaelyn Pedroza 11, McKenzie Helberg 9, Gina Nordan 5, Sidney Grieser 4, Amber Schliesser 3. Totals: 9–11–44.
OG
Carri Johnson 17, Kylie White 15, Ashley Schroeder 14, Erin Kaufman 12, Kadie Hempfling 6, Courtney Bockrath 4, Lexi Schroeder 4, Masie Utrup 2, Mackenzie Meyer 2. Totals: 20–6–76.
Score by quarters:
Tinora` 5 ` 18 ` 8 ` 13`–`44
Ottawa-Glandorf` 26 ` 20 ` 19 ` 11 `–`76
3-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf – Johnson 5, A. Schroeder 4, Kaufman 1; Tinora – Pedroza 3, Helberg 1, Nordan 1.
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 2-0; Tinora 2-1.
JV score: Ottawa-Glandorf – 61, Tinora – 28.
Wapakoneta 70, St. Henry 38
At Wapak
St. Henry
Allison Siefring 14, Danielle Lange 11, Addy Vaughn 3, Kendra Rose 2, MarleenVaughn 2 Nikki Keller 2, Alexis Ontrop 2, Carleigh Deitsch 2. Totals: 11–7–38.
Wapak
Sarah Pothast 16, Megan Fisher 15, Lexi Jacobs 12, Alex Debell 9, Blasia Moyler 6, Katie Engle 4, Sam Sutton 3, Jess Davis 3. Totals: 20–6–70.
Score by quarters:
St. Henry` 2 ` 14` 9 ` 13`–`38
Wapak` 9 ` 15` 21` 25`–`70
3-point goals: Wapak – Jacobs 2, Fisher 2, Sutton 1, Debell 1, Engle 1, Davis 1; St. Henry – D.L. 2, Siefring 1.
Records: Wapak 2-0; St. Henry 0-3..
Parkway 61, Perry 31
At Parkway
Perry
Individual stats not reported. Totals: 10–11–31.
Parkway
S. Crouch 14, H. Hawk 12, K. Heindel 10, B. Bates 9, S. Miller 6, L. Cairns 4, A. Ford 4, L. Harshman 2. Totals: 24–10–61.
Score by quarters:
Lima Perry` 9 ` 7` 6 ` 9`–`31
Parkway` 16` 10` 15` 20`–`61
3-point goals: Parkway – Crocuh 1, Heindel 1, Bates 1; Lima Perry – 0-6.
Colleges
Women’s Soccer
NAIA National Tournament
UNOH 3, Westmont College 1
At Orange Beach, Ala.
Goals – Camilla Andersen (UNOH) 2, Evdokia Popadinova (UNOH), Sophie Fuller (W)
Shots on Goal – UNOH 8, Westmont 6
Saves – Darcey James (UNOH) 2, Nadine Stonjek (UNOH) 3, Amber Rojas (W) 5
From Monday
Women’s Basketball
Bluffton 94, OSU-Lima 61
At Bluffton
OSU-Lima
Erin Basinger 19, Cassie Best 14, Brianna Smith 10, Jala Phillips 8, Avery Braaten 7, Sarah Blausey 3. Totals: 24–9–61.
Home
LJ Olverson 16, Rachel Beining 15, Kaycee Rowe 13, Macey Sheerer 11, Abigail O’Donnell 8, Kayla Heuker 7, TJ Mills 6, Shelby Koenig 5, DJ Keesey 4, Erika Motiejunas 3, Jessica Boggan 3, Chelsea Moore 3. Totals: 39–15–94.
Score by quarters:
OSU-Lima` 16 ` 14` 15 ` 16`–`61
Bluffton University` 25` 26` 20` 23`–`94
3-point goals: Bluffton – Sheerer 1; OSU-Lima – Smith 2, Braaten 1, Phillips 1.
Records: Bluffton (4-0); OSU-Lima (2-2).