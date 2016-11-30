Posted on by

Lima area results

,

High Schools

Girls Basketball

Lima Central Catholic 64,

Fort Jennings 35

At LCC

Ft. Jennings

V. Wallenhorst 12, A. VonSossan 5, H. Wittler 5, L. wisner 4, M. Krietemey 4, E. Eickholt 3, M. Neidert 2. Totals: 17–5–35.

LCC

Madison Stolly 30, Emma Baumgartner 9, Josie Mohler 7, Janae Robinson 6, Rosie Williams 6, Sam Koenig 4, Hailey Koenig 2. Totals: 30–8–64.

Score by quarters:

Ft. Jennings` 6 ` 12` 5 ` 12`–`35

LCC` 22 ` 18` 18` 6`–`64

3-point goals: LCC–Stolly 2, Baumgartner 1; FJ– Mohler 1; Wallenhorst 3, VovSossan 1

Marion Local 53,

Waynesfield-Goshen 47

At Waynesfield

Marion

Jessie Klamel 7, Chloe Bertke 5, Natalie Rethman 11, Kara Evers 4, Emily Nietfield 2, Macy Griesdorn 7, Sarah Fesenmyer 17. Totals: 20–9–53.

Waynesfield

Bailie Barrington 5, Lyndsey Lowe 2, Kayla Wicker 21, Cassidy Craig 19. Totals: 18–10–47.

Score by quarters:

Marion` 17 ` 8` 15 ` 13`–`53

Waynesfield` 10` 12` 14` 11`–`47

3-point goals: ML–Klamel 1, Bertke 1, Fesenmyer 2; WG–Barrington 1.

Columbus Grove 66,

Shawnee 29

At Columbus Grove

Shawnee

Carly Gronas 3, Laken George 3, Allie Boone 5, Alissa Stahler 4, Zariah Johnson 2, DeAsia Smith 6, Trinity Gearing 2, Kinsey Heistan 2, Ijah Austin 2. Totals: 11–6–29.

Columbus Grove

Macy McCluer 4, Rylee Sybert 3, Lauren Birkemeier 5, Jade Clement 11, Danielle Caudill 4, Carlee McCluer 3, Lauren Schroeder 6, Grace Schroeder 9, Hallie Malsam 6, Paige Bellman 15. Totals: 25–8–66.

Score by quarters:

Shawnee` 6 ` 8` 7 ` 8`–`29

Columbus Grove` 17 ` 22` 16` 11`–`66

3-point goals: CG–Macy McCluer 1, Rylee Sybert 1, Lauren Birkmeier 1, Jade Clement 1, Carlee McCluer 1, Grace Schroeder 3; S–Carly Gronas 1.

Records: Columbus Grove 1-0; Shawnee 1-1.

Riverdale 69,

Hardin Northern 34

At Hardin Northern

Hardin

Ashton Dye 7, Aby Russler 2, Bailee Waller 2, Kamryn Hopson 4, Quinn Stewart-Evans 2, Zoey Curtis 1, Holly Wilson 14, Kamryn Dye 2. Totals: 10–13–34.

Riverdale

Lexi Wright 10, Janessa Taylor 14, Reygan Frey 11, Sydney Holderman 29, Bryanna VanderBosch 3, Maddy Walter 2. Totals: 31–8–69.

Score by quarters:

Riverdale` 13 ` 19` 17 ` 20`–`69

Hardin` 6 ` 5` 7` 16`–`34

3-point goals: R-Taylor 1, Holderman 2; HN–Dye 1.

Records: Riverdale 1-1; Hardin Northern 0-3.

Botkins 61, Fairview 27

At Botkins

Fairview

Pierre 6, Smith 2, Dudgeon 16, Morrison 2, Bellman 1. Totals: 10–6–27.

Botkins

Jenna Pitts 9, Bailey 4, Ally Jones 2, Tess Greve 6, Sarah Bergman 11, Lane 15, Janell, Greve 4, Casey Woodall 8, Grace Homan 2. Totals: 25–7–61.

Score by quarters:

Fairview` 11 ` 5` 11 ` 0`–`27

Botkins` 25 ` 9` 27` 0`–`61

3-point goals: Botkins–Pitts 1, Lane 3; Fairview–Pierre 1.

St. Marys 60, Kalida 42

At St. Marys

Kalida

Sarah Klausing 18, Halie Kaufman 7, Taylor Lucke 6, McKayla Maag 5, Brooke Kimball 4, Lauren Langhals 2. Totals: 16–8–42.

St. Marys

Shania Taylor 24, Quincy Rable 9, Sydney Cisco 9, Makenna Mele 8, Makayla Koch 7, Clare Caywood 3. Totals: 24–10–60.

Score by quarters:

Kalida` 10 ` 8` 11 ` 13`–`42

St. Mary’s` 17 ` 20` 7` 16`–`60

3-point goals: St. Mary’s – Cisco 1, Caywood 1; Kalida – Kaufman 1, Maag 1.

Delphos Jefferson 62, Fairview 49

At Delphos Jefferson

Fairview

Katie Crites 12, Mercedes Wagner 10, Kendra Schroeder 10, Carly Wendling 5, Kendall Baker 4, Riley Collins 3, Katelyn Smith 3, Taylor King 2. Totals: 14–9–62.

Delphos Jefferson

Sarah Miller 17, Macy Wallace 14, Kelsey Berelsman 8, Devyn Carder 7, Alli McClurg 6, Kiya Wollenhaupt 5, Addy Stewart 4, Mikayla Bennett 1. Totals: 18–14–49.

Score by quarters:

Fairview` 11 ` 6` 15 ` 17`–`49

Delphos Jefferson` 20` 14` 14` 14`–`62

3-point goals: Delphos Jefferson – Carder 2, Wollenhaupt 1, Miller 1; Fairview – Wendling 1, Schroeder 1, Baker 1, Smith 1.

Records: Delphos Jefferson 1-1; Fairview 0-1.

JV winner: Fairview

Ada 64, Cory-Rawson 31

At Cory-Rawson

Ada

Madisyn Gossard 21, Teara Coulson 12, Sydney Newland 9, Haley Wyss 8, Anney Archer 7, Alyssa Vore 4, Rilan Conley 2, Raina England 1. Totals: 16–15–64.

Cory-Rawson

Brittney Roth 12, Nicki Biery 8, Samantha Roth 6, Savannah Traucht 2, Hayley Waltz 2. Totals: 10–2–31.

Score by quarters:

Ada` 19 ` 11` 43 ` 21`–`64

Cory-Rawson` 7 ` 2` 18` 4`–`31

3-point goals: Ada – Coulson 2, Gossard 2, Newland 1; Cory-Rawson – S. Roth 2, B. Roth 1.

Records: Ada 1-0; Cory-Rawson 0-3.

JV score: Ada – 26, Cory-Rawson – 13.

Ottawa-Glandorf 76, Tinora 44

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Tinora

Kacey Wilkerson 12, Shaelyn Pedroza 11, McKenzie Helberg 9, Gina Nordan 5, Sidney Grieser 4, Amber Schliesser 3. Totals: 9–11–44.

OG

Carri Johnson 17, Kylie White 15, Ashley Schroeder 14, Erin Kaufman 12, Kadie Hempfling 6, Courtney Bockrath 4, Lexi Schroeder 4, Masie Utrup 2, Mackenzie Meyer 2. Totals: 20–6–76.

Score by quarters:

Tinora` 5 ` 18 ` 8 ` 13`–`44

Ottawa-Glandorf` 26 ` 20 ` 19 ` 11 `–`76

3-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf – Johnson 5, A. Schroeder 4, Kaufman 1; Tinora – Pedroza 3, Helberg 1, Nordan 1.

Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 2-0; Tinora 2-1.

JV score: Ottawa-Glandorf – 61, Tinora – 28.

Wapakoneta 70, St. Henry 38

At Wapak

St. Henry

Allison Siefring 14, Danielle Lange 11, Addy Vaughn 3, Kendra Rose 2, MarleenVaughn 2 Nikki Keller 2, Alexis Ontrop 2, Carleigh Deitsch 2. Totals: 11–7–38.

Wapak

Sarah Pothast 16, Megan Fisher 15, Lexi Jacobs 12, Alex Debell 9, Blasia Moyler 6, Katie Engle 4, Sam Sutton 3, Jess Davis 3. Totals: 20–6–70.

Score by quarters:

St. Henry` 2 ` 14` 9 ` 13`–`38

Wapak` 9 ` 15` 21` 25`–`70

3-point goals: Wapak – Jacobs 2, Fisher 2, Sutton 1, Debell 1, Engle 1, Davis 1; St. Henry – D.L. 2, Siefring 1.

Records: Wapak 2-0; St. Henry 0-3..

Parkway 61, Perry 31

At Parkway

Perry

Individual stats not reported. Totals: 10–11–31.

Parkway

S. Crouch 14, H. Hawk 12, K. Heindel 10, B. Bates 9, S. Miller 6, L. Cairns 4, A. Ford 4, L. Harshman 2. Totals: 24–10–61.

Score by quarters:

Lima Perry` 9 ` 7` 6 ` 9`–`31

Parkway` 16` 10` 15` 20`–`61

3-point goals: Parkway – Crocuh 1, Heindel 1, Bates 1; Lima Perry – 0-6.

Colleges

Women’s Soccer

NAIA National Tournament

UNOH 3, Westmont College 1

At Orange Beach, Ala.

Goals – Camilla Andersen (UNOH) 2, Evdokia Popadinova (UNOH), Sophie Fuller (W)

Shots on Goal – UNOH 8, Westmont 6

Saves – Darcey James (UNOH) 2, Nadine Stonjek (UNOH) 3, Amber Rojas (W) 5

From Monday

Women’s Basketball

Bluffton 94, OSU-Lima 61

At Bluffton

OSU-Lima

Erin Basinger 19, Cassie Best 14, Brianna Smith 10, Jala Phillips 8, Avery Braaten 7, Sarah Blausey 3. Totals: 24–9–61.

Home

LJ Olverson 16, Rachel Beining 15, Kaycee Rowe 13, Macey Sheerer 11, Abigail O’Donnell 8, Kayla Heuker 7, TJ Mills 6, Shelby Koenig 5, DJ Keesey 4, Erika Motiejunas 3, Jessica Boggan 3, Chelsea Moore 3. Totals: 39–15–94.

Score by quarters:

OSU-Lima` 16 ` 14` 15 ` 16`–`61

Bluffton University` 25` 26` 20` 23`–`94

3-point goals: Bluffton – Sheerer 1; OSU-Lima – Smith 2, Braaten 1, Phillips 1.

Records: Bluffton (4-0); OSU-Lima (2-2).

