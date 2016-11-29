Ottawa-Glandorf’s Balbaugh named first team all-state in Division IV

Ottawa-Glandorf linebacker Logan Balbaugh was named Tuesday to the Division IV Associated Press all-state first team.

Balbaugh had already been named the northwest district’s D-IV player of the year and to the Western Buckeye League’s first team.

O-G offensive lineman Alex Hoehn, quarterback Jay Kaufman and defensive back Trent Basinger and Indian Lake linebacker Brandon Henderson made the second team. Hoehn, Kaufman, Basinger and Henderson had already received first team all-district honors.

Hoehn and Kaufman previously were named first team all-WBL.Henderson had been named the Central Buckeye Conference’s Mad River division’s defensive player of the year.

The Titans’ Richie Knowlton and Kenton’s Chris Deardorff received special mention. Each had previously been named first team all-district and all-WBL.

In Division III, St. Marys offensive lineman Joey Morlino and defensive lineman Matt Patten received second team honors after earning first team all-district and all-WBL selection. Patten was also the WBL’s defensive lineman of the year and Morlino was the WBL’s offensive lineman of the year.

Roughriders running back Eric Spicer and Wapakoneta kicker Tristan Meyer and linebacker Landon Hall were selected to the third team. Each were first team all-district picks with Spicer being named the WBL’s offensive back of the year, Meyer the top kicking specialist in the WBL and Hall the league’s defensive back of the year.

Wapak’s Ryan Lowden and Maddux Liles and St. Marys’ Dustin Howell received special mention recognition. Each was first team all-district and all-WBL.

Hall was The Lima News’ Dream Team defensive player of the year and was joined on the squad by Hoehn, Lowden, Marlino, Deardorff, Kaufman, Meyer, Spicer, Balbaugh, Hall, Howell and Patten. Basinger, Liles Kuhlman and Knowlton were honorable mention Dream Team selections.

Balbaugh http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Defense-Balbaugh-Logan.jpg Balbaugh Alex Hoehn http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Offense-Hoehn-Alex.jpg Alex Hoehn Jay Kaufman http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Offense-Kaufman-Jay.jpg Jay Kaufman Basinger http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_1-Trent-Basinger.jpg Basinger Morlino http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Offense-Morlino-Joey.jpg Morlino Patten http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Defense-Patten-Matt.jpg Patten Spicer http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Offense-Spicer-Eric.jpg Spicer Hall http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Defense-Hall-Landon.jpg Hall Meyer http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Offense-Meyer-Tristan.jpg Meyer

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

