Giants keep Browns winless

CLEVELAND (AP) — Eli Manning threw two touchdown passes to Odell Beckham Jr., Jason Pierre-Paul returned a fumble for a TD and the New York Giants extended their winning streak to six games, holding off Cleveland 27-13 on Sunday to keep the Browns winless.

Manning had three TD passes as the Giants (8-3) won their sixth straight. They don’t overwhelm anyone, but the Giants do just enough to win and are in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Manning threw a 32-yard TD pass to Beckham in the second quarter and added a 4-yarder to the star wide receiver with 5:10 left to finally put away the Browns (0-12).

Cleveland has lost 15 in a row since last season. It is 3-30 since ending the 2014 season with five consecutive losses.

Browns quarterback Josh McCown, back in the lineup after rookie Cody Kessler sustained his second concussion last week, finished with 322 yards passing and threw a TD pass to rookie Corey Coleman.

With the Giants leading 14-6, Pierre-Paul rumbled 43 yards for his third career TD.

The defensive end, who had three of New York’s seven sacks, snagged the ball after McCown’s arm was struck by Johnathan Hankins and raced to the end zone, putting the Giants ahead by two touchdowns. Robbie Gould missed the extra point, and that became a brief concern when McCown hooked up with Coleman with 8:17 left.

However, Manning responded with a 73-yard drive, connecting with Beckham for 41 yards, before the scoring strike.

This was the Giants’ most lopsided win this season, but it was never easy as the Browns hung around for more than three quarters.

Manning’s second TD pass gave the Giants a 14-3 lead in the second quarter.

Following a field goal by the Browns, Manning hit Beckham over the middle, and the fleet-footed wide receiver did the rest, pulling away from cornerback Joe Haden.

Cleveland had two chances in the first half to score touchdowns, but had to settle for field goals by Cody Parkey.

With Manning and New York’s offense unable to get anything going, the Giants’ defense came up with a turnover that led to the game’s first points.

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison forced a fumble by Cleveland’s Isaiah Crowell and Devon Kennard recovered it at the Browns 31.

Two plays later, Manning hit Dwayne Harris for a 13-yard TD.

HISTORY OF LOSING

The Browns joined seven franchises that have lost at least their first 12 games: the 2008 Lions, who went 0-16; 1980 Saints, who went 0-14; 1976 Bucs, also 0-14; 2011 Colts, who went 0-13; 2007 Dolphins, who went 0-13; 2001 Lions, who went 0-12; and 1977 Bucs, who went 0-12.

MOVING UP

With his 37-yard completion to Cruz in the second quarter, Manning moved past Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton (47,003) for eighth place in career yards. Up next for Manning is Warren Moon (49,325), but he’s got a long way to go to catch brother, Peyton, who finished with 71,940 yards.

BANGED-UP

Beckham went out briefly in the first quarter with an injured right thumb. He underwent X-rays and missed just one series before returning.

Giants backup safety Nate Berhe sustained a concussion while covering a kickoff in the second quarter. Also, New York defensive end Owa Odighizuwa left with an injured left knee in the second quarter.

Browns running back Duke Johnson (stinger) and right guard John Greco (foot) were both hurt in the second half.

