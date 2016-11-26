Lima area results

High Schools
Girls Basketball
McDonald’s Holiday Tournament
Consolation Game
Allen East 54, Cory-Rawson 21
At Bluffton
Cory-Rawson
Savannah Travehl 2, Hayley Waltz, Mikaela Ricksecke, Amanda Green, Nicki Bieri 4, Brittney Roth 12. Totals: 8–4-21.
Allen East
Tori Newland 6, Grace Young 2, Allison Richardson 10, Chloe Lawrence, Olivia Lawrence 2, Lauren Criblez 12, Kaitllyn McKeever 9, Kate Newland 8, Alyssa Young 4. Totals: 21–9–54.
Score by quarters:
Cory-Rawson` 3 ` 5` 7 ` 6`–`21
Allen East` 11 ` 18` 15` 10`–`54
3-point goals: Allen East –Kaitlyn McKeever, Kate Newland 2; Team B – Name x.
Championship Game
Arlington 65, Bluffton 36
At Bluffton
Bluffton
Kayla White 3, Katie Prater 5, Avery Rumer 14, Ashley Eachus 2, Alivia Koenig 3, Abbie Parkins 9. Totals: 12–4–36.
Arlington
Smith 5, Willow 2, H. Willow, J. Webb 12, A. Russell 3, W. Dodds 15, J. Pepple 2, K. Jolliff 3, S. Nichols 22. Totals: 25–10–65.
Score by quarters:
Bluffton` 9 ` 9` 11 ` 7`–`36
Arlington` 14` 16` 16` 19`–`65
3-point goals: Arlington – J. Webb, A. Russell, W. Dodds 2, K. Jolliff; Bluffton –White, Prater, Rumer 3, Koenig, Parkins 2.
Kewpee Tip Off Classic
Consolation Game
Findlay 61, Elida 26
At Bath
Findlay
Bendt 4, Miller 6, Heiman 5, Haas 10, Taylor 8, Shardo 10, Paris 4, Laube 2, Kirk 8, Ramsey 4. Totals: 22–12–61.
Elida
Hope Carter 3, Jayden Hollstein 2, Shyah Wheeler 6, Mallory Etzler 2, Lauren Alexander 4, Destiny Owens 3, Amiah Jones 4, Kyleigh Gay 2. Totals: 7–8–26.
Score by quarters:
Findlay` 14 ` 13` 14 ` 20`–`61
Elida` 15 ` 2` 6` 3`–`26
3-point goals: Findlay– Miller 2, Shardo 2, Kirk; Elida –Wheeler 2, Carter.
Records: Findlay 1-1; Elida 0-2.
Championship Game
Bath 42, New Knoxville 39
At Bath
New Knoxville
Taylor Doty 2, Kenzie Schroer 19, Ashlyn Miller 6, Jenna Schwieterman 8, Megan Jurosic 2, Brianna Jurosic 2. Totals: 16–3-39.
Bath
Jaidyn Hale 5, Lindsey Singhaus 7, Bailey Dackin 11, Heidi Craddock 6, Haley Garland 5, Elysabette Andrews 8. Totals: 14–11–42.
Score by quarters:
New Knoxville` 12 ` 15` 7 ` 5`–`39
Bath` 7 ` 12` 12` 11`–`42
3-point goals: Bath – Hale, Dackin, Craddock; New KNoxville– Schroer, Miller 2.
Records: Bath 2-0; New Knoxville 1-1.
Lima Senior 79,
Sylvania Southview 69
at Lima Senior
Sylvania Southview
A. Sweeney 16, Merrill 4, Quinn 8, Kerr 2, L. Sweeney 12, Morrissey 7, Smith 10, Barnett 10. Totals: 28-5-69.
Lima Senior
Kierre James 23, Destiny McDonald 14, Talor Washington 14, Taja Oglesbee 2, Ajohlon Bullock 2, Missy Jackson 14, Lexi Williams 5. Totals: 35-4-79.
Score by quarters:
SS `17`24`12`16`—`69
LS `15`20`26`18`—`79
3-point goals: SS—A. Sweeney 5, L. Sweeney 2, Morrissey; LS—James 2, McDonald, Washington 2.
Records: LS 1-0; SS 0-1
JV score: LS 38, SS 32.
Marion Local 63, St. Henry 38
at Celina
St. Henry
Alyssa Buschur 4, Kendra Rose 2, Danielle Lange 6, Addy Vaughn 8, Alexis Ontrop 2, Allison Siefring 2, Danielle Imel 2, Carleigh Deitsch 4, Nora Vaugh 4, Nikki Keller 4, Jessica Langenkamp 4. Totals: 13-12-38.
Marion Local
Jessie Kromer 2, Chloe Bertke 5, Natalie Rethman 10, Kara Evers 4, Emily Nietfeld 6, Macey Griesdorn 16, Sarah Fesenmyer 18, Morgan Heckman 2. Totals: 23-13-63.
Score by quarters:
SH `9`11`6`12`—`38
ML `20`16`19`8`—`63
3-point goals: ML—Bertke, Rethman 2, Fesenmyer.
Ottoville 66 Crestview 36
at Ottoville
Crestview
P. Motycka 22, A. McCoy 4, L. Black 3, A. McCoy 3, L. Gregory 2, E. Bowen 2 Totals: 14–5–36.
Ottoville
Bridget Landin 20, Kasey Knippen 10, Alicia Honigford 9, Brooke Mangas 9, Madison Knodell 8, Haley Hoersten 6, Amber Miller 4, Totals: 24–16–66.
Score by quarters:
C `10`7`10`9`—`36
Ott `12`16`22`16`—`66
3-point goals: C–Motycka (2), Black ; Ott– Knodell (2).
JV score: Ottoville 48, Crestview 11.
From Friday
High Schools
Football state semifinal
Division VI
Marion Local 36, Patrick Henry 7
At Spartan Stadium (Lima)
Score by quarters:
ML`8`7`14`7 `–`36
PH`0`0`7`0 `–`7
Scoring:
ML — Jack Homan 4 run (Sam Huelsman pass from Duane Leugers)
ML — Nate Moeller 20 pass from Leugers (Tyler Mescher kick)
ML — Leugers 31 run (Mescher kick)
PH — Mitchell Bonner 8 run (Kent Peterson kick)
ML — Moeller 12 run (Mescher kick)
ML — Moeller 5 run (Mescher kick)
ML“PH
28`First downs`14
503`Total yards`198
369`Rushing yardage`90
134`Passing yardage`108
9-19-1`Passing`9-26-2
1-1`Fumbles-Lost`0-0
2-34`Punts`6-31
4-50`Penalties`2-15
Individual leaders:
Passing: Marion Local: Leugers 9-19-134; Patrick Henry: Bonner 9-25-108.
Rushing: Marion Local: Moeller 17-215; Patrick Henry: Johnson 29-86.
Receiving: Marion Local: Moeller 6-100; Patrick Henry: Rettig 4-55.
Records: Marion Local 13-1, Patrick Henry 13-1.