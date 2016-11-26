Coldwater heading to Division V football state final

LEWIS CENTER — Dylan Thobe ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more as Coldwater advanced to the Division V state football championship with a 33-14 victory Saturday night against Coshocton.

Thobe finished with 115 yards rushing on 16 carries and completed 17 for 21 pass attempts for 206 yards.

Neal Muhlenkamp and Zach Klosterman each had a TD catch for the Cavaliers. Brad Giere also had a touchdown run for the Cavs (13-1), who will play Canton Central Catholic, a 24-14 winner against Milan Edison, for the state title at 8 p.m. Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

By Staff Reports [email protected]

