High school roundup: Lima Senior wins girls hoops opener

LIMA — Lima Senior bounced back from a 41-35 halftime deficit to defeat Sylvania Southview 79-69 in the girls basketball season opener for both teams.

Kierre James had seven points and Talor Washington and Missy Jackson each scored six for the Spartans in the third quarter when they outscored Southview 26-12. James finished with 23 points and Destiny McDonald (19), Washington (14) and Jackson (14) also each scored in double digits.

Temple Christian 36,

Mansfield Christian 32

MANSFIELD — Madison Yingst had 12 points and Sophie White had 11 points, including 3 3-pointers, for Temple Christian (1-1).

McDonald’s Holiday

Tournament

Arlington 65, Bluffton 36

BLUFFTON — Arlington (2-0) claimed the tournament championship. Avery Rumor had 14 points and a pair of steals, Abbie Parkins nine points and seven rebounds and Alivia Koenig had eight rebounds for the hosts (1-1).

Allen East 54,

Cory-Rawson 21

BLUFFTON — Lauren Criblez had 12 points and 11 rebounds as Allen East (1-1) won the consolation matchup. Tori Newland pulled down eight rebounds, Kaitllyn McKeever had nine points and Ally Richardson had four steals also for the Mustangs. Brittany Roth had 12 points and five rebounds for Cory-Rawson.

Marion Local 63,

St. Henry 38

CELINA — Sarah Fesenmyer had 18 points and Macey Griesdorn scored 16 for the Flyers in a Ovisco Tip off Classic game. Teammate Natalie Rethman had 10 points. Addy Vaughn led St. Henry with eight points.

Girls bowling

Lima Senior 2,045,

Marion Local 1,893

Morgan Twining rolled a 172 game and teammate Riley Davenport had a 158 to lead Lima Senior.

Boys bowling

Marion Local 2,208,

Lima Senior 2,158

Tarique Upshaw rolled a 178 game for Lima Senior.

Boys basketball

Due to Marion Local advancing to the Division VI football championshp game, its home game against Wapakoneta had been moved Dec. 31 with the junior varsity game scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Area high school roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

