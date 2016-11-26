College roundup: Bluffton remains unbeaten in men’s hoops

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Austin Rohde connected on a field goal with 11 seconds remaining as Bluffton edged the hosts 102-100 Saturday in the Rhodes Tip Off Classic men’s basketball event.

Jared Wentling (hit 9-of-14 from the field for 19 points to lead six Beavers in double figures. Trey Elchert (Jackson Center) showed went 4-of-5 on triples for a career-high 18 points to go along with his career-best eight assists. Rohde dropped in 17 and had a career-best nine rebounds. Andrew Renner (Bath) added 12 points, while Justis Dowdy (Lincolnview) and Kevin Christie netted career highs with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Bluffton will play Millsaps in the Classic at 1 p.m. today.

UNOH 89,

Great Lakes Christian 51

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Xander Smart (20), Defiance graduate Trey Guilliam (14), Sadeeq Bello (12), Kenny Lemon (12) and Lawrence Jackson (11) all scored in double digits as the Racers compete in the second day of the Davenport University Tournament.

Jackson also had 10 rebounds and Bello contributed six assists. The University of Northwestern Ohio (5-2) will next play host to Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Athletics opponent the University of Michigan-Dearborn at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday following the women’s game.

Wisconsin-Whitewater 87,

Ohio Northern 72

ADA — Nate Burger scored a career-high 22 points to lead Ohio Northern at the ONU Sports Center.

Burger’s 22 points led five players in double figures in scoring for the Polar Bears (1-3 overall).

Konnor Baker (Ada) and Devon Allen (Lima Senior), Travis Feitshans and Ryan Bruns (Marion Local) each had 10 points for Ohio Northern.

The Polar Bears will return to action at 3 p.m. Dec. 3 when they open Ohio Athletic Conference play at home against Capital.

Area college roundup

By Mike Purdy [email protected]

Mike Purdy can be reached at 567-242-0451.

