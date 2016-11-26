Bowling: Lima City Singles looming

Just how important is the Lima City Singles to bowlers in our community you may ask?

On Saturday afternoon approximately 45 individuals converged at 20th Century Lanes to get a look at what the conditions could look like for this season’s version of the tournament. We will take a much closer look at this tournament in next Sunday’s edition but not sure it needs a bigger endorsement than the attendance this afternoon.

Qualifying rounds for the Classic are December 10th at 2:30 and 5:30pm and Sunday the 11th at high noon.

Chandler Stevens had a ‘great look’ on Saturday and claimed the Sweeper Gold. He was already on the lips of a view as a serious contender for the title and was brilliant on Saturday afternoon.

The tale of the tape showed only twelve of the better bowlers in our area topping the 200 plateau. The afternoon seemed to belong to the young guns. As mentioned Stevens was top dog and the unofficial info that I have had Jimmie Ebeling, Kody Perrine and Tsean Peters on the plus side of the ledger. It was great seeing veterans Bob Edwards, Joe Schroeder and Kraig Perrine also find a path to the pocket. Jason Mahlie and Rob Fletcher also had a decent afternoon.

Last weekend at 20th Century, the LBA played host to roughly 80 teams for their annual Holiday Mixed Doubles event.

While the LBA did a solid job in getting the word out to their membership, a great deal of the credit for the turnout goes to Fred and Vicki olber and the bowlers of Ada and Bluffton who made up about one half of the field.

I have long referred to Fred and Vicki as the mayor and first lady of Ada and Saturday night was not any different. If bowling gave a game ball the two of them would each be entitled to one. They partnered with Lucky Limo to arrange transportation and even fed the folks when they got back to Ada. Vicki had me at pancakes and biscuits and gravy.

The tournament itself was a huge success based not only on the numbers but the performances of the bowlers.

Bill Meeker teamed with his wife Sue for yet another notch on his Hall of Fame resume. Brent Jones was one of two bowlers, Jeff Triplett the other who rolled 299 games for tournament medalist honors.

Jones teamed with Kelsey Miller for second place in the tournament with Josh Wittkamp and Natalie Fisher in third. Paul and Mindy Burkholder earned fourth place in the event.

A few days later, Tina Triplett was still praising her husband for his strong performance, the 299 game and 76ish series. She was being hard on herself for her score but then again without the pins that she rolled they would not even have made page two of the leaderboard.

UNOH continues to roll well…

UNOH is having a solid bowling season with very little fanfare and this past weekend was not any exception as they had another great finish in the Falcon Classic at Interstate Lanes in Rossford.

It seems that whenever any squad from our area rolls at Interstate that something good happens and the Racers are not an exception to that rule. Last season it was Samantha Dudley that rolled a massive series to claim scoring honors over all participants male and female and this year in was Michael Staniford leading the way for all competitors in the event at 207 pins over the 200 norm. Jimmie Ebeling was a beast here as well finishing 172 pins over.

Staniford earned Player of the Week honors for the Wolverine Hoosier Conference for his brilliant performance.

It may be a good thing for those competing in the Lima City Singles that it conflicts with his work schedule at this point and he may not be in the mix.

High School bowlers on fire also …

Just a quick hit here in case you may have missed the weekday edition covering high school bowling in our area. The report will normally be in on Monday and some cases Tuesday depending upon when final stats are released.

For now I will say it was a great opening week for Lima schools with Shawnee, Lima Senior High and LCC getting off to week one wins as did Ottawa Glandorf. Temple Christian dropped a very tough decision to Russia when the unpredictable occurred.

Wapak and Coldwater continued to be Wapak and Coldwater. That of course means yet another season underway and another reload… not that a great deal of reloading was needed.

Brandon Kennard rolled 514 and Tyler Miller a 506 to spur the men of Wapak to a big win 3252 – 2221 over Ft Loramie. By the way the two scores of the young men were for two game sets. In the those two games The Redskins rolled games of 1126 and 933 before a five game 1133 baker set of five games.

Carlee Hosterman rolled 423 to pace the young ladies to a near 700 pin route of Ft. Loramie.

The big story for the young ladies however came in Coldwater in their match with Van Wert. It was one week earlier that Paige Hartings had to miss the Singles tournament as she awaited medical clearance to begin practice and compete. On Saturday afternoon she competed and then some with games of 198 and 253 for scoring honors of 451. She was joined by teammates Brianna Wenning 434 and Kailey Niekamp 404 to demonstrate that the Lady Cavs are again a force.

Call 20th or find Bob Edwards and get signed up for the City Singles …see you around the lanes….

