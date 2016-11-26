Marion Local advances to championship

LIMA — Marion Local advanced to the Division VI state championship game with a 36-7 victory Friday night against Patrick Henry at Spartan Stadium.

The Flyers (13-1) will play Cuyahoga Heights (14-0), a 30-14 winner against Newark Catholic (9-5) for the state title at 10 a.m. Friday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. No other information about the game was available at deadline.

Girls basketball openers

Delphos St. John’s 52,

Delphos Jefferson 43

DELPHOS —Madilynn Schulte had 21 points and Betty Vorst scored nine for St. John’s.

McDonald’s Holiday

Tournament

BLUFFTON — The host Pirates and Arlington advanced to the championship game which will be played following the 6 p.m. consolation matchup between Cory-Rawson and Allen East.

Bluffton 80, Cory-Rawson 23

Alivia Koening (24), Abbie Parkins (20) and Avery Rumer (13) each scored in double digits for Bluffton.

Arlington 71, Allen East 17

Kaitlyn McKeever had eight points and Lauren Cribler scored six for Allen East.

Minster 53, Kalida 29

MINSTER — Taylor Kogge had 14 points and Lindsay Roetgerman scored 13 for the hosts. Taylor Lucke led Kalida with 13 points.

Shawnee 67,

Waynesfield-Goshen 47

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Kinsey Heistan led the way for the Indians with 24 points. Dionna Lewis (14) and Cassidy Craig (15) also scored in double digits for Shawnee. Cassidy Craig had 15 points and Madison Buffenbarger scored 12 for W-G.

Tinora 58, Miller City 37

MILLER CITY — Tiffany Welty had 14 points and Chrissy Berger scored 10 for the hosts.

Spencerville 53,

Hardin Northern 48

SPENCERVILLE — Jayden Smith (17), Kaiden Grigsby (11) and Jenna Henline (10) all scored in double digits for the host Bearcats. Holly Wilson led Hardin Northern with 23 points.

Wapakoneta 41,

Bellefontaine 28

BELLEFONTAINE — Lexi Jacobs had 14 points and Sarah Pothast scored 13 for Wapak.

