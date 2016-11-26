Lima area results

High Schools
Girls Basketball
Vanlue 39, Temple Christian 27
at Temple Christian
Vanlue
Amanda Clymer 24, Maliah Snook 6, Emma Biller 5, Bethany Smith 2, Jordan Frazier 2. Totals: 10-18-39.
Temple Christian
Madison Yingst 15, Leslie Delgado 4, Sophie White 4, Aryn Recker 2, Heather Goliver 2. Totals: 9-9-27.
Score by quarters:
Vanlue `10`7`7`15`—`39
Temple `0`5`13`9`—`27
3-point goals: V—Biller.
Records: Vanlue 1-0; Temple 0-1
Minster 53, Kalida 29
at Minster
Kalida
Taylor Lucke 13, Lauren Langhals 7, Sarah Klausing 6, Abby Wurth 2, Brooke Kimball 1. Totals: 12-6-29.
Minster
Taylor Kogge 14, Lindsay Roetgerman 13, Courtney Prenger 8, Rosie Westerbeck 6, Paige Thobe 5, Hayley Baumer 3, Alli Fischer 2, Ali Borgerding 2. Totals: 25-5-53.
Score by quarters:
Kalida `10`6`6`7`—`29
Minster `11`16`14`12`—`53
3-point goals: K—Langhals; M—Roetgerman, Baumer.
Records: Minster 1-0; Kalida 0-1
JV score: Minster 30, Kalida 6 (2 quarters)
Shawnee 67,
Waynesfield-Goshen 47
at Shawnee
Waynesfield-Goshen
Madison Buffenbarger 12, Bailie Barrington 7, Lynsey Lowe 1, Kayla Wicker 6, Cassidy Craig 15, Hailie Gilroy 6. Totals: 14-14-47.
Shawnee
Dionna Lewis 14, Allie Boone 4, Alissa Stahler 3, DeAsia Smith 9, Trinity Gearing 1, Narah Painter 2, Kinsey Heistan 24, Ijah Austin 10. Totals: 23-17-67.
Score by quarters:
W-G `11`11`9`16`—`47
Shawnee `19`10`20`18`—`67
3-point goals: S—Heistan 4; W-G—Buffenbarger 4, Barrington.
Records: Shawnee 1-0; W-G 0-1
JV score: Shawnee 55, W-G 6
Tinora 58, Miller City 37
at Miller City
Tinora
Amber Schliesser 2, Shaelyn Pedroza 19, McKenzie Helberg 13, Gina Norden 16, Sydney Grieser 2, Kacey Wilkerson 6. Totals: 21-9-58.
Miller City
Tiffany Welty 14, Allison Ruhe 2, Chrissy Berger 10, Alisha Hofman 4, Megan Warnimont 4, Kylie Berner 3. Totals: 17-2-37.
Score by quarters:
Tinora `12`17`15`14`—`58
MC `12`10`8`7`—`37
3-point goals: T—Pedroza 3, Helberg, Norden 3; MC—Welty.
Records: Tinora 1-0; MC 0-1
JV score: Tinora 16, Miller City 13 (Half time)
Spencerville 53,
Hardin Northern 48
at Spencerville
Hardin Northern
Ashton Dye 8, Kaylynn Cook 2, Bailee Waller 4, Kamryn Hopson 3, Quinn Stewart-Evans 5, Holly Wilson 23, Kamryn Dye 2, Mikalea Ayers 1. Totals: 15-15-48.
Spencerville
Kaiden Grigsby 11, Jenna Henline 10, Olivia Clark 1, Jayden Smith 17, Abbygayle Satterfield 3, Tiffany Work 2, Nelaya Burden 4, Julie Mulholland 3, Alex Carter 2. Totals: 19-12-53.
Score by quarters:
Hardin Northern `11`19`11`7`—`48
Spencerville `12`16`18`7`—`53
3-point goals: S—Henline; HN—Stewart-Evans, Wilson 2.
Records: HN 0-1; Spencerville 1-0
JV Score: Spencerville 51; HN 25
Wapakoneta 41,
Bellefontaine 28
at Bellefontaine
Wapakoneta
Lexi Jacobs 14, Megan Fisher 4, Katie Engle 8, Sarah Pothast 13, Blasia Moyler 2. Totals: 17-5-41.
Bellefontaine
Aubrey Stolly 13, Kassidi Sullivan 6, Tollive Chalony 3, Emily Mitchell 2, Annie West 4. Totals: 10-5-28.
Score by quarters:
Wapakoneta `9`10`11`11`—`41
Bellefontaine `2`12`5`9`—`28
3-point goals: W—Jacobs 2; B—Stolly 3.
Records: Wapakoneta 1-0; Bellefontaine 0-1
Delphos Jefferson 43,
Delphos St. John’s 52
at Delphos St. John’s
Delphos Jefferson
Delphos Jeff
S. Miller 12, M. Wallace 10 A. Stuart 8, K. Berelsman 6 D. Carder 3 A. McClurg 2 M. Rode 2 Totals: 16-8-43
Delphos St. Johns
DSJ M. Schulte 21, B. Vorst 9, H. Bocome 8, T. Zuber 7 J. Gesie 4 H. Bockey 3. Totals:19-9-52.
Score by quarters:
Delphos Jeff
DSJ
3-point goals: Delphos Jeff 3 ; DSJ 5 .
Bluffton 80, Cory-Rawson 23
at Bluffton
Cory-Rawson
Roth 6 Roth 5 Traocht 4 Waltz 2 Simpson 2 Biery 2 Holland 2. Cory Rawson Totals: 10–2–23.
Bluffton
Alivia Koening 24, Abbie Parkins 20, Avery Rumer 13, Brinkley Garmatter 9, Libby Schaadt 4, Ashley Eachus 5, Kayla White 3, Katie Prater 2 Totals: 27–14–80
Score by quarters:
CR `2`9`8`4`—`23
Bluffton `18`25`22`15`—`80
3-point goals: CR 1 ; Bluffton 14 .
Arlington 71, Allen East 17
at Bluffton
Allen East
Kate Newland 8, Lauren Cribbler 6, Lakin Basham 2, Chole Lawrence 1. Totals: 6–3–17.
Arlington
Jayne Webb 19, Sierra Nichols 16, Whitney Dodds 12, Morgan Smith 10, Jenna Pepple 7, Kendra Jolliff 4, Addy Lafferty 2, Lindsay Dodds 1. Totals: 27–14–71
Score by quarters:
AE `0`7`1`9`—`17
Arlington `25`23`15`8`—`71
3-point goals: AE 2; Arlington 1
Parkway 53, Mississinawa Valley 43
at Mississinawa Valley
Parkway
Hawk 22, Crouch 11, Bates 6, Miller 5, Cairns 4, Heindel 2, Harshman 2, Ford 1. Totals: 18–16–53
Mississinawa Valley
Mikaya Stump 20, Kelsie Hunt 12, Madison Stachler 4, Olivia Murphy 3, Kylie Wills2, Sidnie Hunt 2. Totals: 17-2-43
Score by quarters:
Parkway`8`10`13`22`—`53
MV `4`9`10`20`—`43
3-point goals: MV: not reported ; Parkway 1
Colleges
Men’s Basketball
Dordt College 62, UNOH 60
at Dordt College
UNOH
Lawerence Jackson 17, Sadeeq Bello 15, Corbin Pierce 11, Nate Bradley 10, Ziar Anderson 3, Kenny Lemon 4. Totals: 23–7–60.
Dordt College
Leight Sampson 20, Alec Hendrickson 15, Dalton Franken 7, Andrew O’Donnell 5, Chad Barkema 5, Josh Van Lingen 4, Marcus Winterfield 2, Alex Terpstra 2, Taylor Feenstra 2. Totals: 23–13–62.
Halftime Score:UNOH 30, Dordt College 29
3-point goals: UNOH 7 ; Dordt 3 .
Records: UNOH 4-2, Dordt College 6-4