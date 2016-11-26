Posted on by

Lima area results

, ,

High Schools

Girls Basketball

Vanlue 39, Temple Christian 27

at Temple Christian

Vanlue

Amanda Clymer 24, Maliah Snook 6, Emma Biller 5, Bethany Smith 2, Jordan Frazier 2. Totals: 10-18-39.

Temple Christian

Madison Yingst 15, Leslie Delgado 4, Sophie White 4, Aryn Recker 2, Heather Goliver 2. Totals: 9-9-27.

Score by quarters:

Vanlue `10`7`7`15`—`39

Temple `0`5`13`9`—`27

3-point goals: V—Biller.

Records: Vanlue 1-0; Temple 0-1

Minster 53, Kalida 29

at Minster

Kalida

Taylor Lucke 13, Lauren Langhals 7, Sarah Klausing 6, Abby Wurth 2, Brooke Kimball 1. Totals: 12-6-29.

Minster

Taylor Kogge 14, Lindsay Roetgerman 13, Courtney Prenger 8, Rosie Westerbeck 6, Paige Thobe 5, Hayley Baumer 3, Alli Fischer 2, Ali Borgerding 2. Totals: 25-5-53.

Score by quarters:

Kalida `10`6`6`7`—`29

Minster `11`16`14`12`—`53

3-point goals: K—Langhals; M—Roetgerman, Baumer.

Records: Minster 1-0; Kalida 0-1

JV score: Minster 30, Kalida 6 (2 quarters)

Shawnee 67,

Waynesfield-Goshen 47

at Shawnee

Waynesfield-Goshen

Madison Buffenbarger 12, Bailie Barrington 7, Lynsey Lowe 1, Kayla Wicker 6, Cassidy Craig 15, Hailie Gilroy 6. Totals: 14-14-47.

Shawnee

Dionna Lewis 14, Allie Boone 4, Alissa Stahler 3, DeAsia Smith 9, Trinity Gearing 1, Narah Painter 2, Kinsey Heistan 24, Ijah Austin 10. Totals: 23-17-67.

Score by quarters:

W-G `11`11`9`16`—`47

Shawnee `19`10`20`18`—`67

3-point goals: S—Heistan 4; W-G—Buffenbarger 4, Barrington.

Records: Shawnee 1-0; W-G 0-1

JV score: Shawnee 55, W-G 6

Tinora 58, Miller City 37

at Miller City

Tinora

Amber Schliesser 2, Shaelyn Pedroza 19, McKenzie Helberg 13, Gina Norden 16, Sydney Grieser 2, Kacey Wilkerson 6. Totals: 21-9-58.

Miller City

Tiffany Welty 14, Allison Ruhe 2, Chrissy Berger 10, Alisha Hofman 4, Megan Warnimont 4, Kylie Berner 3. Totals: 17-2-37.

Score by quarters:

Tinora `12`17`15`14`—`58

MC `12`10`8`7`—`37

3-point goals: T—Pedroza 3, Helberg, Norden 3; MC—Welty.

Records: Tinora 1-0; MC 0-1

JV score: Tinora 16, Miller City 13 (Half time)

Spencerville 53,

Hardin Northern 48

at Spencerville

Hardin Northern

Ashton Dye 8, Kaylynn Cook 2, Bailee Waller 4, Kamryn Hopson 3, Quinn Stewart-Evans 5, Holly Wilson 23, Kamryn Dye 2, Mikalea Ayers 1. Totals: 15-15-48.

Spencerville

Kaiden Grigsby 11, Jenna Henline 10, Olivia Clark 1, Jayden Smith 17, Abbygayle Satterfield 3, Tiffany Work 2, Nelaya Burden 4, Julie Mulholland 3, Alex Carter 2. Totals: 19-12-53.

Score by quarters:

Hardin Northern `11`19`11`7`—`48

Spencerville `12`16`18`7`—`53

3-point goals: S—Henline; HN—Stewart-Evans, Wilson 2.

Records: HN 0-1; Spencerville 1-0

JV Score: Spencerville 51; HN 25

Wapakoneta 41,

Bellefontaine 28

at Bellefontaine

Wapakoneta

Lexi Jacobs 14, Megan Fisher 4, Katie Engle 8, Sarah Pothast 13, Blasia Moyler 2. Totals: 17-5-41.

Bellefontaine

Aubrey Stolly 13, Kassidi Sullivan 6, Tollive Chalony 3, Emily Mitchell 2, Annie West 4. Totals: 10-5-28.

Score by quarters:

Wapakoneta `9`10`11`11`—`41

Bellefontaine `2`12`5`9`—`28

3-point goals: W—Jacobs 2; B—Stolly 3.

Records: Wapakoneta 1-0; Bellefontaine 0-1

Delphos Jefferson 43,

Delphos St. John’s 52

at Delphos St. John’s

Delphos Jefferson

Delphos Jeff

S. Miller 12, M. Wallace 10 A. Stuart 8, K. Berelsman 6 D. Carder 3 A. McClurg 2 M. Rode 2 Totals: 16-8-43

Delphos St. Johns

DSJ M. Schulte 21, B. Vorst 9, H. Bocome 8, T. Zuber 7 J. Gesie 4 H. Bockey 3. Totals:19-9-52.

Score by quarters:

Delphos Jeff

DSJ

3-point goals: Delphos Jeff 3 ; DSJ 5 .

Bluffton 80, Cory-Rawson 23

at Bluffton

Cory-Rawson

Roth 6 Roth 5 Traocht 4 Waltz 2 Simpson 2 Biery 2 Holland 2. Cory Rawson Totals: 10–2–23.

Bluffton

Alivia Koening 24, Abbie Parkins 20, Avery Rumer 13, Brinkley Garmatter 9, Libby Schaadt 4, Ashley Eachus 5, Kayla White 3, Katie Prater 2 Totals: 27–14–80

Score by quarters:

CR `2`9`8`4`—`23

Bluffton `18`25`22`15`—`80

3-point goals: CR 1 ; Bluffton 14 .

Arlington 71, Allen East 17

at Bluffton

Allen East

Kate Newland 8, Lauren Cribbler 6, Lakin Basham 2, Chole Lawrence 1. Totals: 6–3–17.

Arlington

Jayne Webb 19, Sierra Nichols 16, Whitney Dodds 12, Morgan Smith 10, Jenna Pepple 7, Kendra Jolliff 4, Addy Lafferty 2, Lindsay Dodds 1. Totals: 27–14–71

Score by quarters:

AE `0`7`1`9`—`17

Arlington `25`23`15`8`—`71

3-point goals: AE 2; Arlington 1

Parkway 53, Mississinawa Valley 43

at Mississinawa Valley

Parkway

Hawk 22, Crouch 11, Bates 6, Miller 5, Cairns 4, Heindel 2, Harshman 2, Ford 1. Totals: 18–16–53

Mississinawa Valley

Mikaya Stump 20, Kelsie Hunt 12, Madison Stachler 4, Olivia Murphy 3, Kylie Wills2, Sidnie Hunt 2. Totals: 17-2-43

Score by quarters:

Parkway`8`10`13`22`—`53

MV `4`9`10`20`—`43

3-point goals: MV: not reported ; Parkway 1

Colleges

Men’s Basketball

Dordt College 62, UNOH 60

at Dordt College

UNOH

Lawerence Jackson 17, Sadeeq Bello 15, Corbin Pierce 11, Nate Bradley 10, Ziar Anderson 3, Kenny Lemon 4. Totals: 23–7–60.

Dordt College

Leight Sampson 20, Alec Hendrickson 15, Dalton Franken 7, Andrew O’Donnell 5, Chad Barkema 5, Josh Van Lingen 4, Marcus Winterfield 2, Alex Terpstra 2, Taylor Feenstra 2. Totals: 23–13–62.

Halftime Score:UNOH 30, Dordt College 29

3-point goals: UNOH 7 ; Dordt 3 .

Records: UNOH 4-2, Dordt College 6-4

