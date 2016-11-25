Lima area calendar

Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Wednesday of each week to The Lima News Sports Department, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45807. Events can be faxed to 419-229-2926 or e-mailed to [email protected]

ATHLETICS

Bluffton Family Recreation offers three low-impact exercise classes at the Maple Crest pool. The following classes will be: Level 1 for strength, ROM and cardio, held from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Level 2 for higher level cardio, held from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Aqua Zumba, held Mondays from 5 to 5:45 p.m. Kelly Honse and Kealy Goodale are the instructors. Fees are $6 per class or $4 per class with a BFR membership. Maple Crest residents may take the classes at no charge. For more information contact BFR, 215 Snider Road, Bluffton, or call 419-358-4150.

ARCHERY

Allen County Archers

The Allen County Archers, at the corner of state Route 117 and Defiance Trail, have a monthly shoots planned. A traditional shoot is held the third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. For details, call Neil Wallace at 567-825-7109.

Columbus Grove

The Columbus Grove Archers will have the indoor traditional shoots at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesdays all winter.

BASEBALL

Lima

The University of Northwestern Ohio will be playing host to high school camps in December and January. The high school camps are open to all high school students in grades nine through 12.

The High School Skills and Prospect Camp will be held Dec. 18 and Jan. 8. The cost for the camp and showcase is $100, and $75 for the showcase only. The skills camp will include one-on-one instruction and Q&A session with the UNOH Coaching Staff. The prospect camp will include a pro-style workout with documented running times, defensive evaluation, offensive evaluation and pitching evaluation. Each camper will receive a written evaluation by a UNOH coach. All evaluations will be posted on the UNOH athletics website two weeks after the camp.

Those wanting more information or to print out a registration form should visit unohracers.com and click on the camps and clinics tab for the registration form.

For additional information contact assistant coach Aaron Lee at 419-998-8863 or by email at [email protected]

BASKETBALL

Lima

The Lima YMCA is offering one on one basketball training from Aaron Cross for boys and girls ages 10 years and up. Training sessions are by appointment only. The cost is $20 for YMCA members per one hour session and $25 for non members. For more information contact Alicia Bell at 419-223-6045 or [email protected]

Lima

The Lima YMCA will be holding Youth basketball leagues with divisions for students from first through eighth grades. Registration runs through Dec. 4. Practices begin week of Dec. 12 and games begin Jan. 14. Fee is $25 for members and $50 for nonmembers. This instructional basketball league is a great way for young athletes to develop their skills. This program will stress fundamentals such as passing, dribbling, shooting, offense, defense and sportsmanship.

Botkins

Botkins will again play host to the girls basketball league for 3-6 grades. Third and fourth grade teams will be in the same division unless there are enough teams for separate ones. Third and fourth grade girls area allowed on these teams. The league will run for 11 weeks starting Dec. 18 and ending March 12. All games will be held at the Botkins High School Gym. Times will be between 1-5:30 p.m. every Sunday. Teams can email Tony Rogers at [email protected] or text to 937-658-2100 with questions. Teams can guarantee a spot by sending the entry fee of $125 to Tony Rogers, P.O. Box 292, Fort Recovery, Ohio 45846.

Lima

The Lima Salvation Army, 614 E. Market St., Lima, has an adult open gym from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays for anyone 18 years of age or older.

Lima

The Lady Barons of The Ohio State University and Rhodes State would like to invite area female basketball players to join with them for Open Gym at 5 p.m. Sundays.

Rockford

Parkway High School in Rockford will be the site of basketball shootouts for boys and girls teams in grades 2-6. Dates for this season’s shootouts are Dec. 4, Dec. 18, Jan. 14, Jan. 22, Feb. 4 and Feb. 18. Cost is $30 per game and teams can play as many games as they want each day. For more information please email Doug Hughes [email protected]

FUTSAL

Lima

The Lima City Schools will host a Sunday afternoon Futsal League for players in grades 3-6 beginning in January. Team fees are $300. Individual fees are $30 for Lima City School students and $40 for all others. No club teams are allowed. School based teams are welcomed. Registration forms are available in the Lima City Schools or by contact Tim Brown at 567-204-6083 or at coach [email protected]

The Lima City Schools will host a Futsal League on Sunday afternoon for underclassmen high school and middle school divisions beginning in January. Team fees are $300. No club teams are allowed. School based teams are welcomed. Registration forms are available in the Lima City Schools or by contact Tim Brown at 567-204-6083 or at coach [email protected]

ICE SKATING

Findlay

The City of Findlay Recreation Department is offering the second session of learn-to-classes at The Huntington Bank Arena, 3430 N. Main St., Findlay during the following days and times: Fridays Dec. 2, 9 and 16 from 9-10 a.m. home school, from 10-11 a.m. caretaker & tot, and from 11 a.m.-noon adults. Classes are also being held Saturdays Nov. 26, & Dec. 3 from noon to 1 p.m. The learn-to-skate program offers quality instruction on many comprehensive skill levels using the Ice Skating Institute (ISI) curriculum. Professional instructors will conduct classes in a positive atmosphere, making learning to ice skate a fun experience for recreational, hockey and figure skaters of ages five through adult. For more information or to sign up, call 419-424-7176.

PICKLEBALL

Lima

Pickleball is played at Bradfield Center from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays All skill levels are welcome.

Lima

The Lima YMCA is holding open pickleball play from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday (appointment only). Free for YMCA members and $3 per visit for nonmembers or $20 per month for non members (unlimited play). Individuals can register online at limaymca.net.

RUNS/WALK

Lima

The 20th annual 10 mile Chili fun run will be held Jan. 1 at the Riggs, 1200 N. Wapak Road in Lima. There is an optional six mile loop. For more information contact [email protected] or 419-339-9810.

Putnam County

The annual YMCA Chilly 5K will be held Jan. 1 starting at 11 a.m.. Everyone registered before Dec. 19 will receive a race shirt. Fee is $20 per person. Applications are available at the Putnam County YMCA or register online at putnamymca.org For more information contact the YMCA at 419-523-5233.

SHOOTING

Lima Sabres

The Lima Sabres has various shooting events. Thursday Trap Practice and League is 4 p.m. weekly. Junior Wednesday morning trap practice is 9 a.m. to noon weekly, weather permitting. For additional information, go to limasabres.com or visit on Facebook.

TRACK & FIELD

Findlay

The Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches’ Northwest Ohio District Indoor Track & Field Invitational will be held Jan. 20 at the Malcolm Athletic Center located inside the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex at The University of Findlay. Athletes from Allen, Auglaize, Crawford, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Huron, Lucas, Mercer, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Van Wert, Williams, Wood and Wyandot counties are scheduled to compete. for more information contact meet promoter John Knickel at [email protected] or 419-722-0559.