HONORABLE MENTION

Defense

Allen East: Austin Tafe, Spencer Miller

Ada: Mason Klingler, Jordan Bailey

Bath: Bo Gross, Kaden Sullivan

Celina: Kole Murlin, Ryan Harter, Seth Huston, Lance Orick

Crestview: Alec Ingram, Emilio DeLeon Braden Brecht

Delphos Jefferson: Davion Tyson, Brenen Auer, Drew Riess

Elida: Peyton Smith, Dan Tullis, Mike Purdy

Hardin Northern: Bryce Hipsher, Zach Wilhelm

Kenton: Thomas Phillips, Austin Buroker

Lima Perry: LaMonte Nichols

Lima Senior: Kevontae Tyson, Mason Crabtree

Ottawa-Glandor: Trent Basinger

Pandora-Gliboa: Ethan Steiner

Spencerville: Cody Dickson

St. Marys: Reed Aller, Julius Fisher, Grant Keith

Upper Scioto Valley: Trey Freytag, Peyton Dyer,Kolton Keith, Drew Oglesbee, Dakota Dunifon,

Wapakoneta: Jake Cockerell, Maddux Liles

Offense

Ada: Seth Conley, Jakob Hoschak, Owen Conley

Allen East: Blaine Blankenship

Delphos Jefferson: Chase Harman, Drake Schmitt

Delphos St. Johns: Aaron Reindel

Crestview: Nick Henry, Braden Van Cleave, Chase Clark

Elida: Cole Harmon, Isaac McAdams, AJ Robbins, Dan Unruh

Hardin Northern: Andrew Stump

Kenton: Tyler Heintz, Hunter Moore,

Perry: Kobe Glover, Kobe Perry, Plummie Gardner

Lima Senior: Keaton Upshaw

Lima Central Catholic: Thomas Williams

Ottawa-Glandorf: Connor Niese, Brady Kuhlman, Richie Knowlton, Tyler Ebbeskotte

Ridgemont: Cameron Smith

Shawnee: Jalen Bagley

Spencerville: Nick Freewalt, Damon Jenkins, Calvin Wilson, Chris Picker

St. Marys: Jonathan Peterson, Garret Lauth, Seth Vorhees

Upper Scioto Valley: Jason Moots, Charlie Rose, Justin Agnew

Wapakoneta: Kais Chiles, John Bourne, Tyler Jenkins

Place kicker

Spencerville: Damon Blair

St. Marys: Gabe Vandever

ABOUT THE TEAM

The Lima News Dream Team 2016 was selected by a panel of sportswriters who’ve covered high school football games in the region for The Lima News. They reviewed statistics, postseason honors and their own impressions to create this team.

The Dream Team includes players from schools in Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties.