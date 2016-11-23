Dream Team Defensive Player of the Year, Landon Hall, Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA — Landon Hall made an impact on both sides of the ball for the Wapakoneta Redskins in 2016. As a running back, Hall rushed for 1,028 yards and 11 touchdowns. As a linebacker he recorded 85 tackles with six sacks and one interception in his senior year.

So which does he prefer?

“Defense because I wanted to get recruited there and it is pretty fun to hit someone,” Hall said

With his 6-foot-2, 200-pound frame, Hall struck fear in the hearts of opposing running backs and receivers and as the leader of one of the best defenses in the Western Buckeye League he was selected as the league’s defensive back of the year and the 2016 Lima News Defensive Player of the Year.

Wapakoneta head coach Travis Moyer said Hall is one of the keys to the Redskins winning the WBL three years straight.

“Landon has played a significant role in our success over the past three seasons.” Moyer said. “He is passionate about the game of football and appreciates the opportunity to wear the red and white.”

Hall said his journey to being one of the best defensive players in northwest Ohio began his freshmen year when he was mentored by Zach Schmerge who now plays for Ohio Northern University and is an All-Ohio Athletic Conference performer.

“He helped me out my freshman year and that really helped in my development and as each year went by I worked harder and harder and it finally paid off,” Hall said.

Coming into the season, Hall, the consummate team player, said team expectations were high despite the squad returning just three starters on offense and four on defense.

“I had to set my goals to be WBL champions for the team and just to make the playoffs again,” Hall said. “My personal goals were to be all-league and defensive player of the league and to hopefully make all-Ohio.”

Hall, who describes himself as “coachable.” said he was successful this year because he said he lets the game come to him by reading the field and by doing what the coaches tell him what to do.

“His length and understanding of leverage makes him a great a defensive football player,” Moyer said. “He has continued to grow as a football player through his strong work ethic and desire to be the best football player that he can become. He has been an unselfish teammate and he cares deeply about them.”

Another reason for Hall’s success on the gridiron is the work he puts in on the wrestling mat. Hall is a two-time state qualifier in wrestling.

“Wrestling actually helps a lot,” Hall said. “It helps with balance and taking the ball carrier down.”

Hall is now looking to take his talents to the next level. Eastern Michigan has already approached him as well as dozens of other schools from Division II and Division III.

Hall, who wants to major in education and become a coach, said he is confident he can compete at the collegiate level and is looking forward to it.

As for his four years at Wapakoneta, Hall said he enjoyed those four years playing football.

“I think it was fun and I would like to thank the community for helping me out and supporting me and my teammates,” Hall said. “It has been a ride and I would do it all over again.”

Wapakoneta’s Landon Hall was the Western Buckeye League defensive back player of the year and an All-Northwest Ohio first-team selection. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Hall.jpg Wapakoneta’s Landon Hall was the Western Buckeye League defensive back player of the year and an All-Northwest Ohio first-team selection.

By Jose Nogueras [email protected]

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468 or on twitter @JoseNogueras1

