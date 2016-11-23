Boys basketball season preview: Elida Bulldogs

Coach: Denny Thompson

Years, career record: 10, 138-99

Division: II

Last year: 10-15, 6-3 WBL (third)

Returning letterwinners (* returning starter): Drew Sarno (Sr., 5-10, guard); Baylen Stinson (Sr., 6-1, forward); Peyton Smith (Sr., 5-11, guard); Daniel Unruh (Jr., 6-1, guard); Skyler Smith (Jr., 6-2, guard); Isaac McAdams (Jr. 6-4, forward); Donte Johnson (Jr., 6-2, forward)

Promising newcomers: Trey Harris (Sr., 5-11, guard); Calan Henderson (Jr., 6-1, guard)

Team outlook: Elida should be a good shooting team once again this year and expects to maintain its strong man defense. “The Bulldogs look to build off their late season success,” coach Denny Thompson said. “We return a lot of experience that we hope translates into a chance for a WBL crown and a long postseason tourney.”

SCHEDULE

Dec. 2 Elida Tipoff

Dec. 3 Elida Tipoff

Dec. 9 at Spencerville 7:30 PM

Dec. 10 Delphos St. John’s 7:30 PM

Dec. 16 at Celina 7:30 PM

Dec. 17 at Wooster 8:00 PM

Dec. 20 Coldwater 7:30 PM

Dec. 27 Lima Senior 7:30 PM

Jan. 6 Defiance 7:30 PM

Jan. 7 at Lima Central Catholic 7:30 PM

Jan. 13 at Wapakoneta 7:30 PM

Jan. 20 at St. Marys 7:30 PM

Jan. 21 Archbold 7:30 PM

Jan. 27 Van Wert 7:30 PM

Jan. 28 at Toledo Central Catholic 7:30 PM

Feb. 3 at Shawnee 7:30 PM

Feb. 10 Kenton 7:30 PM

Feb. 14 Bellefontaine 7:30 PM

Feb. 17 Ottawa-Glandorf 7:30 PM

Feb. 18 at Delphos Jefferson 7:30 PM

Feb. 24 at Bath 7:30 PM

