Girls basketball season preview: Elida Bulldogs

Coach: Chrissy Billiter

Years, career record: 5, 32-59

Division: II

Last year: 6-18, 1-8 WBL (ninth)

Returning letterwinners (* returning starter): Kyleigh Gay (Sr., 5-8, forward); Mallory Etzler (Sr., 5-8, forward); Mariah Wise (Sr., 5-5, guard); Lauren Alexander (Sr., 5-9, guard); Shyah Wheeler* (Jr., 5-10, guard/forward); Destiney Owens* (Jr., 5-11, forward); Cienna Kuhn (So., 5-4, guard)

Promising newcomers: Hope Carter (Sr., 5-4, guard); Jaydon Hollstein (Jr., 5-9, forward); Amiah Jones (So., 5-7, guard); Alyssa Doty (Jr., 5-6, guard)

Team outlook: Elida hopes to be a spoiler in the WBL. “With the success of our soccer team this past season and having six varsity soccer players on the team, I am hoping that winning culture transitions over to basketball,” coach Chrissy Billiter said. “We are very quick and have depth to turn to. We will get after it on defense and will rely on our press to create turnovers and easy baskets.”

SCHEDULE

Nov. 25 Kewpee Tip Off Classic

Nov. 26 Kewpee Tip Off Classic

Dec. 6 Spencerville 7:30 PM

Dec. 8 Bath 7:30 PM

Dec. 15 Celina 7:30 PM

Dec. 17 at Columbus Grove 2:30 PM

Dec. 29 Vicki Mauk Holiday Tournament

Dec. 30 Vicki Mauk Holiday Tournament

Jan. 5 at Defiance 6:00 PM

Jan. 10 at Fort Jennings 7:30 PM

Jan. 12 Wapakoneta 7:30 PM

Jan. 17 Lima Senior 7:30 PM

Jan. 19 St. Marys 7:30 PM

Jan. 21 at Marion Local 7:30 PM

Jan. 26 at Van Wert 7:30 PM

Jan. 28 Leipsic 1:30 PM

Jan. 31 Ottoville 7:30 PM

Feb. 2 Shawnee 7:30 PM

Feb. 7 at Parkway 7:30 PM

Feb. 9 at Kenton 7:30 PM

Feb. 14 Coldwater 7:30 PM

Feb. 16 at Ottawa-Glandorf 7:30 PM

