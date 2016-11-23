Boys basketball season preview: Kenton Wildcats

Coach: Matt McCullough

Years, career record: 5, 36-77

Division: II

Last year: 2-22, 0-9 WBL (10th)

Returning letterwinners (* returning starter): Brady Donnelly (Sr., guard); Hunter Phillips (Sr., guard); Thomas Phillips (Sr., forward); Jaron Sharp (So., guard); Tye Sherman (So., guard)

Promising newcomers: Trent Hiters (Sr., forward)

Team outlook: The Wildcats had a good preseason and bring back a pair of double-digit scorers in Thomas Phillips (12.7 ppg) and Hunter Phillips (11.2 points per game). “The overall success of the season will be based on whether the players share the basketball and play as a team,” coach Matt McCullough said. “Handling adversity, continuing to trust each other and not trying to do our own individual thing will be a key to success and overall growth as a program.”

SCHEDULE

Dec. 3 Waynesfield-Goshen 7:30 PM

Dec. 13 Benjamin Logan 7:30 PM

Dec. 16 Defiance 7:30 PM

Dec. 17 Riverdale 7:30 PM

Dec. 23 at Delphos Jefferson 7:30 PM

Dec. 29 Marion Harding 7:30 PM

Jan. 6 at Wapakoneta 7:30 PM

Jan. 13 St. Marys 7:30 PM

Jan. 20 at Van Wert 7:30 PM

Jan. 27 Shawnee 7:30 PM

Jan. 28 at Ada 7:30 PM

Feb. 3 Ottawa-Glandorf 7:30 PM

Feb. 4 Upper Scioto Valley 7:30 PM

Feb. 10 at Elida 7:30 PM

Feb. 11 at Allen East 7:30 PM

Feb. 17 Bath 7:30 PM

Feb. 18 at Bluffton 7:30 PM

Feb. 24 at Celina 7:30 PM

BOYS BASKETBALL