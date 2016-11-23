Girls basketball season preview: Kenton Wildcats

Coach: Ryan Miller

Years, career record: 6, 68-65

Division: II

Last year: 15-8, 6-3 WBL (third)

Returning letterwinners (* returning starter): Ashley Morris* (Sr., 5-4, guard), Megan Gier* (Sr., 5-10, post), Sara Hoyt* (Sr., 5-7, guard), Miranda Gibson (Sr., 5-7, wing/post); Ellie Miller* (Jr., 5-9, guard/wing), Kori Barrett (Jr., 5-6, wing); Layne Taylor* (Jr., 5-10, post)

Promising newcomers: Haylee Bushong (Jr., 5-4, guard)

Team outlook: Kenton brings back three players who averaged double-figure scoring last year, including Ashley Morris (13.6 points per game), Ellie Miller (10.2) and Layne Taylor (10.1). “We had an excellent season last year and an awesome offseason,” coach Ryan Miller said. “Many girls have been a constant in the gym. They have really bonded as a team/family. I really look for this group to compete at the top of the WBL.”

SCHEDULE

Nov. 26 at Lima Central Catholic 7:30 PM

Nov. 29 Benjamin Logan 7:30 PM

Dec. 5 Bellefontaine 7:30 PM

Dec. 8 Celina 7:30 PM

Dec. 10 Van Buren 1:30 PM

Dec. 15 at Defiance 7:30 PM

Dec. 20 at Upper Scioto Valley 6:30 PM

Jan. 3 Bluffton 7:30 PM

Jan. 5 Wapakoneta 7:30 PM

Jan. 7 Ada 1:30 PM

Jan. 10 Indian Lake 7:30 PM

Jan. 12 at St. Marys 7:30 PM

Jan. 19 Van Wert 7:30 PM

Jan. 28 Arlington 2:30 PM

Feb. 2 at Ottawa-Glandorf 7:30 PM

Feb. 9 Elida 7:30 PM

Feb. 11 at Waynesfield-Goshen 12:30 PM

Feb. 16 at Bath 7:30 PM

